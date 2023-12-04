John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed Our Minds

Brace yourself boys and girls, and whatever you are that you think is in between the two, our climate guru and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry has issued a decree. No coal plants should exist anywhere in the WORLD. None. Nada. Zip. Zero. Zilch. Nil. 沒有.

Ok, that last one was a not-so-subtle jab, but we'll get to that in a moment. Check this out:

John Kerry says no coal plants should be "permitted anywhere in the world" https://t.co/axocU1nsy7 pic.twitter.com/URDcNdYSrs — The Hill (@thehill) December 4, 2023

The Hill reports that at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (that, of course, he flew on a private jet to attend), Kerry said he is becoming 'more and more militant' about climate policy because people are 'avoiding responsibility'. He went on to connect a supposed 'health crisis' with the 'climate crisis'.

We don’t need that necessarily to tell us we ought to be transitioning out of coal. There shouldn’t be any more coal power plants permitted anywhere in the world. That’s how you can do something for health. And the reality is that we’re not doing it.

*Pause for derisive laughter*

Okay, now that that's out of our systems, let's jump back in, shall we?

Laughs in Mandarin https://t.co/dOdDds7Zdb — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 4, 2023

China built 30 coal plants in the first 6 months of 2023 and has hundreds more being built.



What is John Kerry and Joe Biden saying to China? — Liberty4All (@LibertyUSA37) December 4, 2023

China will be the exception of course. As always. — Occidentally on Purpose🥩 (@occidentally) December 4, 2023

He won't call out China on it. — WhiskeyMusingsBroadcast (@whiskey_musings) December 4, 2023

Now those Chinese characters for the word 'none' make sense, don't they? HA, we all know not one of the climate change alarmists will ever call out China, where else would their funding come from? If the climate cultists can shift the western world away from energy sources like fossil fuels/coal, China then corners the market and has everyone else by the short hairs.

@JohnKerry is going to teach West Virginia coal miners to code. https://t.co/SsikwPfUUi — Unmoderated Content 🍊🍊🍊 (@HBCampbellJR) December 4, 2023

We don't care who you are, that's funny right there.

Why does anyone listen to that geriatric war criminal? — Marc Escens (@Marc_Escens) December 4, 2023

John Kerry is a moron. — Brandon Webb (@WebbBh) December 4, 2023

Yeahhh, but the Left will follow any moron as long as he (or she, this certainly isn't dependent upon someone's sex/gender) says things they want to hear. How do you think we ended up with Biden as president and AOC as a congresswoman?

Gonna have a hard time charging your EV’s w/o coal fired energy — Allan Hutchinson (@Hutchinson7A) December 4, 2023

Well then how are they going to generate all the electricity for those EVs they want us to drive by 2030? The vast majority of electricity is generated by coal and natural gas plants. https://t.co/cVqOdK9Ecz — Will of Texas🇺🇸 (@WilliamofTexas) December 4, 2023

If you told them how the lithium and various other minerals for their EV batteries were mined, their heads might actually explode.

... we should look into that.

John Kerry shouldn’t be permitted anywhere in the World.. — Black Bovine (@BovineBlack) December 4, 2023

Can't disagree with that.

The Hill also goes on to report that Biden decided to skip the summit for the first time in his presidency. Shocker, we know.

His decision to miss the conference drew criticism from activists, but experts say his absence isn’t likely to impact any outcome at the summit.

His attendance wouldn't have had any impact either. Joe was more likely to roam the room like a Roomba, bumping into walls and people, mumbling under his breath, until a handler showed up to shut him down. So, like with most of his public appearances? No great loss there.

But he should be able to fly his private jet around the world then lecture us to eat insects. Got it. — KSE (@kbk3n3) December 4, 2023

No matter what the climate cultists do or say, no matter how much they stomp their feet and wave their signs, no matter how much art they deface and try to destroy, one thing will never change: WE AREN'T GOING TO EAT BUGS.

Cope and seethe, Johns and Gretas of the world.

***

