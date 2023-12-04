Family of 9-Year-Old BULLIED by Carron Phillips for Wearing Chiefs Face Paint Threatens...
Annoying Climate Scold Posts Annoying Pic-Filled Thread Shaming Pub ... for Having a...
Straight Into Our VEINS --> New Book Reveals NOBODY (and We Mean, Like,...
The Atlantic's 'Full-Scale Meltdown' Trump Issue Is a Preview of Coming TDS Media...
LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED for Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and...
What’s the Most Popular Boy Name in Galway? Residents Were Shocked by the...
Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who Is a Real-Life...
'Despicable': Rep. Pramila Jayapal Makes Shocking Statement About the Rape of Israeli Wome...
Shades of Charlottesville: Antisemitic 'Protests' in Philadelphia Target Jewish Restaurant
Reporter Paid to Report on 'Climate Crisis' Tells Everyone to Not Question the...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
DC Government Spent HOW MUCH to Repaint 'Black Lives Matter' in the Street?
'What a Lunatic': Transgender YouTuber Harasses Foreign Pizza Shop Owner Over 'Misgenderin...
'Calling for the Murder of Jews Is Not 'Protesting.'' Mob of Pro-Palestinian Activists...

John Kerry Going 'More and More Militant' Over Climate Change Has TOTALLY Changed Our Minds

Laura W.  |  12:00 PM on December 04, 2023
Twitchy

Brace yourself boys and girls, and whatever you are that you think is in between the two, our climate guru and U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry has issued a decree. No coal plants should exist anywhere in the WORLD. None. Nada. Zip. Zero. Zilch. Nil. 沒有.

Advertisement

Ok, that last one was a not-so-subtle jab, but we'll get to that in a moment. Check this out:

The Hill reports that at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (that, of course, he flew on a private jet to attend), Kerry said he is becoming 'more and more militant' about climate policy because people are 'avoiding responsibility'. He went on to connect a supposed 'health crisis' with the 'climate crisis'.

We don’t need that necessarily to tell us we ought to be transitioning out of coal. There shouldn’t be any more coal power plants permitted anywhere in the world.

That’s how you can do something for health. And the reality is that we’re not doing it.

*Pause for derisive laughter*

Okay, now that that's out of our systems, let's jump back in, shall we?

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Now those Chinese characters for the word 'none' make sense, don't they? HA, we all know not one of the climate change alarmists will ever call out China, where else would their funding come from? If the climate cultists can shift the western world away from energy sources like fossil fuels/coal, China then corners the market and has everyone else by the short hairs.

We don't care who you are, that's funny right there.

Yeahhh, but the Left will follow any moron as long as he (or she, this certainly isn't dependent upon someone's sex/gender) says things they want to hear. How do you think we ended up with Biden as president and AOC as a congresswoman?

Advertisement

If you told them how the lithium and various other minerals for their EV batteries were mined, their heads might actually explode. 

... we should look into that.

Can't disagree with that.

The Hill also goes on to report that Biden decided to skip the summit for the first time in his presidency. Shocker, we know. 

His decision to miss the conference drew criticism from activists, but experts say his absence isn’t likely to impact any outcome at the summit.

His attendance wouldn't have had any impact either. Joe was more likely to roam the room like a Roomba, bumping into walls and people, mumbling under his breath, until a handler showed up to shut him down. So, like with most of his public appearances? No great loss there.

Advertisement

No matter what the climate cultists do or say, no matter how much they stomp their feet and wave their signs, no matter how much art they deface and try to destroy, one thing will never change: WE AREN'T GOING TO EAT BUGS.

Cope and seethe, Johns and Gretas of the world.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!


Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE CULT JOHN KERRY CLIMATE CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Annoying Climate Scold Posts Annoying Pic-Filled Thread Shaming Pub ... for Having a Wood-Burning Fire
Sam J.
Straight Into Our VEINS --> New Book Reveals NOBODY (and We Mean, Like, NOBODY) Likes 'Pariah' AOC
Sam J.
LGBTQIA(WXYZ?) Group DRAGGED for Making Ridiculous, CONTEMPTIBLE Claim About Pronouns and Suicide
Sam J.
Family of 9-Year-Old BULLIED by Carron Phillips for Wearing Chiefs Face Paint Threatens to Sue Deadspin
Sam J.
Antisemite's Attempt to CANCEL 'The Boys' Over Israeli Actor (Who Is a Real-Life Bada*s) BACKFIRES
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement