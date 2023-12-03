DC Government Spent HOW MUCH to Repaint 'Black Lives Matter' in the Street?

Crime in our nation's capital is out of control. Homicides in Washington, D.C., are up 32% from the already violent 2022, with more than 250 murders taking place in the city this year. Violent crime in general is up 40% over the previous year. And motor vehicle theft is truly a wildfire, up NINETY-TWO PERCENT from last year, with a whopping 6,372 incidents as of December 1. Even FBI agents and Congressional representatives are getting carjacked in Mayor Muriel Bowser's Wild Wild West (except, unlike the Old West, residents in D.C. can't legally have firearms to defend themselves).

Given the crisis level of crime in the District of Columbia, it is reassuring to know that city officials are spending taxpayer money wisely to address the issue.

Oh, wait ... no.

(READ) DC spends $270k in tax money to repaint 'Black Lives Matter' on street near White House https://t.co/BAS0AWjbAM — Sharyl Attkisson 🕵️‍♂️💼🥋 (@SharylAttkisson) December 3, 2023

That's not a typo. Nearly $300,000 to ... repaint a street. And to repaint a street with a message from a Marxist organization that embezzles money from its supporters.

The disclosure of this horrific waste was exposed thanks to a FOIA request from Judicial Watch. Sheryl Atkisson reports:

The total price tag of $271,231 includes $53,551 for paint and supplies, and $217,680 for labor. In a purchase order dated September 15, 2023, with the description 'Black Lives Matter Plaza Redo,' a vendor charged DC-based Equus Striping a total of $53,551.20 for supplies for 'BLMRedo2023.' These supplies included 'StreetBond 250 Yellow-BLM (MMA),' 'StreetBond 250 Catalyst,' and 'StreetBond Primer,' plus shipping. The labor for the repainting was provided by a subcontractor called Dewberry and totaled $217,680.



A memorandum of negotiations for the project dated April 13, 2023, indicates that the project required a foreman, operator, laborer, carpenter, and mason. Equipment included a backhoe/loader, portable air compressor, Bobcat, dump truck, pick-up truck, and service truck.

A mason and a backhoe. To repaint a street. That had just been painted less than three years ago.

Our tax dollars hard at work.

This is not only wasteful but stupid. Whom does it benefit? — Nancy M (@NZwiebach) December 3, 2023

The answer you're looking for here is 'no one.'

Money well spent. Now put up some more statues. https://t.co/UfcAw8v3YB pic.twitter.com/TtJaZFYHk5 — Pheigh-Calle de Bris 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🌈(she/they/them) (@BuckFidenFJB) December 3, 2023

It's money they saved from defunding the police. https://t.co/qIdfT0QzTB — Peacelovewoodstock (@Peaceluvwoodstk) December 3, 2023

LOL. But hey, they don't enforce the law in D.C. anymore, but at least you can get a digital tracking tag for your car, so you can watch what the criminals are doing with it after they steal it from you.

Still, we think that maybe the D.C. government could have gotten a better price for the street painting.

It only cost the vandals $19.99 in spray paint. — John George (@JohnGeo78879098) December 4, 2023

That sounds like a bargain and a half.

Please put someone sane in charge. — Bill Scott (@BillSco84591281) December 3, 2023

This is the District of Columbia. Don't count on it.

Bowser won re-election with around 70% of the vote so zero f’s given — Shawn Fedinatz (@sfed11) December 3, 2023

There you have it. There is no accountability for elected officials in D.C. and their profligate corruption because the people of D.C. will never vote them out.

Someone, please remind us of Einstein's definition of insanity again?

***

