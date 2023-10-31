Oh Honey, No: Buta Biberaj Reveals Her True Colors Talking About 'Karma' With Parent She Prosecuted

On October 30, Loudoun County, Virginia, Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj posted on Twitter in support of Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D, VA-10) and an event Wexton attended for a cure for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Seems innocent enough, right?

However, the tweet didn't go over so well with Scott Smith. Twitchy readers will remember Smith as the parent Biberaj prosecuted for protesting the sexual assault of his daughter in a Loudoun County school and the school board's coverup of that assault. Biberaj responded to these events by ... prosecuting Smith.

You can understand why he might still hold a little bit of a grudge about that. His response to Biberaj showed that, even though Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin pardoned him, he's not exactly ready to let bygones be bygones,

Neither of you are warriors, you are more like political terrorist. Both of you disgust the majority of the Loudoun voters. I wish nothing good for either of you. — Scott T Smith (@scottsm25937858) October 31, 2023

Maybe not the appropriate time or place, but we're not going to begrudge Smith a little anger given that Buberaj has tweeted nasty things to and about him in the wake of his pardon (Smith also has filed a Title IX lawsuit against Loudoun County).

But that was the end of it, right?

If you think that, then -- hoo, boy -- you don't know Buta Biberaj.

@scottsm25937858 you are constantly showing your lack of humanity. Just remember on judgment day, you will be judged by your deeds and words. There is ZERO need to be this hateful to anyone especially Congresswoman Wexton. Step down and apologize for your hate. https://t.co/UrYWD5xlRK — Buta Biberaj (@ButaBiberaj) October 31, 2023

She just couldn't let it go. And then it was on.

Lots of people came to Smith's defense, including others Biberaj has unjustly prosecuted.

Hate? You want to condemn others for hateful behavior?



Aren’t you the one who personally prosecuted me for 18 months even after you created a policy that eliminated prosecuting any misdemeanors in Loudoun County?



You might want to take a pass on this one, Sparky. — Jon Tigges (@jontigges) October 31, 2023

You covered up the rape of a child and condemned her parent for political purposes. You will be weighed in the balance and found wanting. God help you. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) October 31, 2023

Just remember, his daughter was sexually assaulted and the school district hid it because the predator was a boy in a skirt. They then sent the predator to another school where he proceeded to sexually assault another high school girl.



You went after HIM, not the predator. https://t.co/LoKUL5lfZA — The🐰FOO-BOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 31, 2023

Smith himself fired back as well.

Hey Buta, did you treat my family with humanity? No you did not. Didn’t Wexton vote against releasing the B&K report? You both deserve a life of misery. https://t.co/yh1bw9H2T0 — Scott T Smith (@scottsm25937858) October 31, 2023

At this point, we imagine the attorneys representing Loudoun County in Smith's lawsuit were frantically trying to contact Biberaj, begging her to put her phone down.

But she did not.

Karma will not ever be your friend. https://t.co/bujIlN0LYF — Buta Biberaj (@ButaBiberaj) October 31, 2023





The sheer chutzpah of invoking karma on a man you tried to prosecute for defending the assault of his daughter. But it was Biberaj who found out about karma in the form of an epic ratio.

Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney @ButaBiberaj tells father of sexual assault victim (who she tried to convict) about karma https://t.co/07cezO4XeT — Ian Prior (@iandprior) October 31, 2023

even your closest allies don't want to like this post



they know jinx bait when they see it — The Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) October 31, 2023

If EVIL had a face, it would be yours.

Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney@ButaBiberaj tells father of sexual assault victim (who she tried to convict) about karma. pic.twitter.com/dfnwpoQIQ5 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) October 31, 2023

Unbecomming of a Commonwealth Attorney to taunt the father of a rape victim, a father you tried to prosecute and was removed from the case on for "lack of impartiality." — Coco's Dad (@kilshaw_81) October 31, 2023

And now, not only Loudoun County attorneys, but every Democrat running for election in 2023 was begging Biberaj to log off (she is on the 2023 ballot as well). But it was too late.

God forbid your daughter is raped at school and you become upset about it because the CA will mock and taunt you in public and try to prosecute you.



If you have an ounce of humanity do not vote for Buta send her back to NYC. https://t.co/3t3fGM0jBJ — Loudoun James (@LoudounJames1) October 31, 2023

I think Butta has had one too many boxes of wine tonight. https://t.co/ByC83G6Xtz — Diane Eggers (@deggers94) October 31, 2023

This is deeply troubling. This is an elected official speaking to a Dad who she personally tried to convict after learning that his daughter was raped AT SCHOOL, during the day!!! As a mom, this makes me SICK. As a voter, this underscores the absolute need for change. https://t.co/mDJvrcpufL — APlatt (@AbbiePlatt3) October 31, 2023

Local commonwealth attorney taunting father of sex assault survivor. One week to clean house in Loudoun. https://t.co/rAxDWuXe9O — Michael Young (@Mikeyoung88) October 31, 2023

There is only one week to the Virginia elections on November 7, and it sure doesn't seem like Biberaj chose the best closing message for her campaign, does it?

This is what you get when you let soros choose your prosecutor. A hateful woman who was removed from a case she brought against a rape victim's father for simply tryimg to discuss it with the school board. https://t.co/s5WZGgSfL4 — Lorraine Braddock (@SingleMommy0210) October 31, 2023

It is possible that Biberaj might never have been elected in 2019 without the $800,000 that George Soros pumped into her campaign. Virginians have seen the results of that election over the past 3 years.

Loudoun County residents have one week left to decide if they want her back or would rather have experienced Commonwealth's Attorney Bob Anderson. We hope they choose more wisely this time.



It would be good karma, after all.

