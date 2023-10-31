There's No Welsh History Without What Now? Welsh Labour Party Tweets Out Bizarre...
Oh Honey, No: Buta Biberaj Reveals Her True Colors Talking About 'Karma' With Parent She Prosecuted

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on October 31, 2023
Twitchy

On October 30, Loudoun County, Virginia, Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj posted on Twitter in support of Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D, VA-10) and an event Wexton attended for a cure for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Seems innocent enough, right?

However, the tweet didn't go over so well with Scott Smith. Twitchy readers will remember Smith as the parent Biberaj prosecuted for protesting the sexual assault of his daughter in a Loudoun County school and the school board's coverup of that assault. Biberaj responded to these events by ... prosecuting Smith. 

You can understand why he might still hold a little bit of a grudge about that. His response to Biberaj showed that, even though Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin pardoned him, he's not exactly ready to let bygones be bygones, 

Maybe not the appropriate time or place, but we're not going to begrudge Smith a little anger given that Buberaj has tweeted nasty things to and about him in the wake of his pardon (Smith also has filed a Title IX lawsuit against Loudoun County). 

But that was the end of it, right? 

If you think that, then -- hoo, boy -- you don't know Buta Biberaj. 

She just couldn't let it go. And then it was on. 

Lots of people came to Smith's defense, including others Biberaj has unjustly prosecuted. 

Smith himself fired back as well. 

At this point, we imagine the attorneys representing Loudoun County in Smith's lawsuit were frantically trying to contact Biberaj, begging her to put her phone down. 

But she did not. 


The sheer chutzpah of invoking karma on a man you tried to prosecute for defending the assault of his daughter. But it was Biberaj who found out about karma in the form of an epic ratio. 

And now, not only Loudoun County attorneys, but every Democrat running for election in 2023 was begging Biberaj to log off (she is on the 2023 ballot as well). But it was too late. 

There is only one week to the Virginia elections on November 7, and it sure doesn't seem like Biberaj chose the best closing message for her campaign, does it?  

It is possible that Biberaj might never have been elected in 2019 without the $800,000 that George Soros pumped into her campaign. Virginians have seen the results of that election over the past 3 years.

Loudoun County residents have one week left to decide if they want her back or would rather have experienced Commonwealth's Attorney Bob Anderson. We hope they choose more wisely this time. 

It would be good karma, after all. 

***

