Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless...
VIP
'Crime Is Unfixable' Is a Leftist Lie: Winning Is a Big, Yellow Caterpillar...
Karoline Leavitt Has MORE Proof of How Badly Biden's Attempt to Blame Trump...
Eric Swalwell’s Cringe-tastic Training Video Proves He’s the Dorkiest Congressman in Town
WHOOPS: United Nations Karen Accidentally Justifies Israel's War on 'Political Force' Hama...
Breaking: Trump-Putin Summit Shifts to Three-on-Three: Rubio and Witkoff Join High-Stakes...
Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Defending Toad Who Claimed America Deserved 9/11 Because He's Hot...
VIP
Talk About PRIVILEGE --> Kamala Harris’s Stepdaughter Has to Make Up Things to...
Here Are Some of the Model 'Citizens' Dems Tried to Keep Trump From...
Winsome Earle-Sears Just Absolutely NUKED Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Debate Her on...
Remember When Dems Were Anti-War? Geriatric Alaskans Protest for More War Ahead of...
Viva, Law Resistance! Jamie Raskin Warns of a D.C. Revolutionary Revolt Against Anti-Crime...
Bizarre Tucker Carlson Guest Hides Her Stephanopoulos Sibling Secret Behind Her Israel Hat...
She MAD: Sara Gonzales Drops MASSIVE Mic on Jasmine Crockett During Her Own...

Bombs Away! Trump Trolls Jasmine Crockett and the Dem Party from Air Force One on Way to Peace Summit

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:10 PM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

President Donald Trump is flying to Alaska for a peace summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. With peace on his mind, it didn’t stop him from dropping bombs on the Democrat Party from Air Force One. His main target is the walking embarrassment known as Democrat Jasmine Crockett.

Advertisement

Bombs away! Direct hit! (WATCH)

He’s mentoring Vice President JD Vance, but it’ll be hard to top the hilarious antics of Trump.

The post makes many wonder if Democrats will take the bait (more on that later). We sure hope so!

Trump has a way of just saying something and then letting those on the receiving end destroy themselves trying to respond.

Posters say Crockett is a phony. Honestly, being fake has never stopped a Democrat from falling upwards.

Recommended

Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless We Abolish Our Constitution
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Despite what you’ve heard, redistricting Texas will not cause Crockett to lose her congressional seat. She’s staying put.

Posters realize that Crockett is one of the best assets the GOP has right now.

She’s definitely helping the Republicans. Trump has baited the Democrats. They can either acknowledge Crockett's the future of the party, which would be horrible for them, or they can deny it and have to explain why she’s not or can’t be the future. Grab your popcorn and see if the Dems foolishly take it.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JASMINE CROCKETT REPUBLICAN PARTY VLADIMIR PUTIN VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless We Abolish Our Constitution
Amy Curtis
Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Defending Toad Who Claimed America Deserved 9/11 Because He's Hot Is Just SO Her
Sam J.
WHOOPS: United Nations Karen Accidentally Justifies Israel's War on 'Political Force' Hamas (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Karoline Leavitt Has MORE Proof of How Badly Biden's Attempt to Blame Trump for the Open Border Has Aged
Doug P.
Eric Swalwell’s Cringe-tastic Training Video Proves He’s the Dorkiest Congressman in Town
justmindy
Winsome Earle-Sears Just Absolutely NUKED Abigail Spanberger for Refusing to Debate Her on CNN (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Seems INSURRECTION-Y to Us! New York Times Says the Left Can't Win Unless We Abolish Our Constitution Amy Curtis
Advertisement