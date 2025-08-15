Bombs Away! Trump Trolls Jasmine Crockett and the Dem Party from Air Force One on Way to Peace Summit

President Donald Trump is flying to Alaska for a peace summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. With peace on his mind, it didn’t stop him from dropping bombs on the Democrat Party from Air Force One. His main target is the walking embarrassment known as Democrat Jasmine Crockett.

Bombs away! Direct hit! (WATCH)

Jasmine Crockett is the future of the Democrat Party! pic.twitter.com/buUUejbc1T — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) August 15, 2025

🚨 LMAO! President Trump is trolling hard right now aboard Air Force One.



"Jasmine Crockett is the future of the Democrat Party!" pic.twitter.com/JLgsPqpCXf — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 15, 2025

“Trump 2025 — trolling Democrats from 30,000 feet never gets old.” — Based Wakeninq (@BasedWakeninq) August 15, 2025

Sadly, there will never be another President like President DJT! — Char (@CharlotteA51053) August 15, 2025

He’s mentoring Vice President JD Vance, but it’ll be hard to top the hilarious antics of Trump.

The post makes many wonder if Democrats will take the bait (more on that later). We sure hope so!

Trump knows exactly how to bait the left, praising their own disaster as the face of their future.🇺🇸 — Agent 47 (@Agent_47_Trump) August 15, 2025

Trump employing ‘locker room’ tactics again.



In the locker room, you don’t have to beat up someone - you can just point out how ridiculous they are. — SpicyPatriot (@SpicyPatriot25) August 15, 2025

Trump has a way of just saying something and then letting those on the receiving end destroy themselves trying to respond.

Posters say Crockett is a phony. Honestly, being fake has never stopped a Democrat from falling upwards.

Wait til every American learns that she is a phony from a rich suburb of St. Louis — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) August 15, 2025

Poor little Jazzy is going to have to move back to her affluent Republican home county outside St. Louis and fade into irrelevance. — Chaz (@Patriot1422) August 15, 2025

Despite what you’ve heard, redistricting Texas will not cause Crockett to lose her congressional seat. She’s staying put.

Posters realize that Crockett is one of the best assets the GOP has right now.

God willing. We need her on as many cable news shows and podcasts as possible. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) August 15, 2025

Republicans will be winning for a long time if clowns like Crockett are the leading voices of the Democratic Party. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) August 15, 2025

Jasmine Crockett is the future of the Republican Party. 😂 — Mike01876 (@Mikem01876) August 15, 2025

She’s definitely helping the Republicans. Trump has baited the Democrats. They can either acknowledge Crockett's the future of the party, which would be horrible for them, or they can deny it and have to explain why she’s not or can’t be the future. Grab your popcorn and see if the Dems foolishly take it.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

