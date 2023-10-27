Don't Threaten Us With a Good Time: Mother Jones Tries to Scare Virginia Voters and, LOL, No

There is a big election coming up in Virginia on Nov. 7. Republicans, who won the Governor's, Lieutenant Governor's, and Attorney General's seats in 2021 -- along with the state House of Delegates -- need to win only a couple of seats to take the state Senate in 2023 and have a unified government for the next couple of years (Republicans also need to hold the House of Delegates, where they have a slim majority).



And Democrats are feeling VERY scared about that prospect. Not only does Youngkin hold a healthy approval rating in the high 50s, but also most of his policies and accomplishments have been met with solid approval. Meanwhile, state Democrat scandals continue to pile up, from election interference to having an actual online prostitute running for office.

But when things are looking most dire, just call on Mother Jones to try to fearmonger and gaslight the election to help the flailing Democrats.

Virginia is on the cusp of a Republican takeover. If the GOP win a majority in the upcoming legislative elections, abortion and voting rights are in peril.



And that’s just the start. https://t.co/bqV34vdhkv https://t.co/bqV34vdhkv — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) October 27, 2023

VOTING RIGHTS ARE IN PERIL. Except, no, they are not. Everyone eligible to vote in Virginia can vote. Youngkin just cleaned up the election process to minimize fraud.

ABORTION IS IN PERIL. Except no. It's not a right and it is not in danger of becoming illegal in Virginia. Virginia Republicans do, however, support protecting unborn children from leftists who want zero restrictions on abortion whatsoever. Like Youngkin's predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, who talked about 'having a discussion' regarding aborting a child ... even after the baby was born.

Needless to say, Mother Jones' breathless, fraudulent panic didn't go over so well.

the panic is real and visible https://t.co/vjYlmw1Ad2 — SwampWhisperer 📡 (@WhispererSwamp) October 27, 2023

Hyperbole much? — 🇺🇲🦅Jym Eagle Patriot🦅🇺🇲 (@JymEaglePatriot) October 27, 2023

Stoking fear is pretty much the only card Democrats have left in their deck at this point, in Virginia and beyond.

Youngkin has nearly a 60% approval rating.



How exactly are voting rights in peril? And honestly, the only restriction he’s looked at for abortion is 15 weeks which the majority of Americans supports.



But ooooh, scary Republicans! https://t.co/wGq4eRjpu0 — The🐰FOO-BOO🎃 (@PolitiBunny) October 27, 2023

Virginia is on the cusp of a full Republican takeover? Music to our ears.



FWIW: Governor Youngkin and his agenda are pretty popular here and nobody is losing their rights. Quit fearmongering! https://t.co/TeIdzU9f3f — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) October 27, 2023

“People might vote against Democrats! This is an outrage!” — @MotherJones https://t.co/jOiVEOfCec — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) October 27, 2023

You say that as if it were a bad thing. https://t.co/Qc5f3FQG4r — The WJJ Hoge (@wjjhoge) October 27, 2023

And it will be GLORIOUS. Both the freedom and your delicious tears. https://t.co/7WFsV8Fylh — Stevie J. West (@StevieWestAgain) October 27, 2023

It would be. But let's not count our chickens just yet.

Yes, even though the Democrats in Virginia couldn't be running worse candidates if they tried, this will be a close election. Virginia Democrats have the swampy, completely blue northern Virginia districts (a.k.a., the DC suburbs) to protect many of their seats, and the margins in both houses of the General Assembly are razor thin.

It is an important reminder for all conservatives to get out and vote. This is a critical election. Youngkin will continue to be a successful governor regardless of the outcome, but with the state legislature fully on his side, he is poised to do some really great things for the Commonwealth.

