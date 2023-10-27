RFK Jr. Submits THIRD Formal Request for Secret Service Protection After Home Intruder...
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages...
Update: Ryan Fournier Retracts Meadows 'Wire-Tapping' Accusation
Twitter Celebrates New York Man Who Confronts Coward Tearing Down 'Kidnapped In Israel'...
Vivek Ramaswamy Lies About DeSantis Removing ‘Pro-Palestine’ Groups From College Campuses
Dana Loesch Spots Cluelessness on 'The View' From People Who 'Know Absolutely Nothing...
Brad Polumbo CONDEMNS DeSantis For Promise to Expel Students Supporting Hamas But Twitter...
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation
Soros-Funded Dem PAC Labels Black Republican Uncle Tom In Racist AF Ad: ‘Skinfolk...
DUDE: Jake Tapper DRAGGED for Claiming Lewiston, ME Shooting is More Violent than...
WaPo's Jennifer Rubin Says Media Can't Ignore This About Biden (and WE Can't...
College Student Calls for Boycott of Companies Doing Business With Israel…There’s Just One...
Bizarre Twitter/X Account Nobody Knows Trends For Blocking Basically EVERYONE Annd It's Co...
He's DEAD, Jim. Dead! Matt Gaetz EMBARRASSES Adam Kinzinger for Cheap Attack on...

Don't Threaten Us With a Good Time: Mother Jones Tries to Scare Virginia Voters and, LOL, No

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on October 27, 2023
Twitchy

There is a big election coming up in Virginia on Nov. 7. Republicans, who won the Governor's, Lieutenant Governor's, and Attorney General's seats in 2021 -- along with the state House of Delegates -- need to win only a couple of seats to take the state Senate in 2023 and have a unified government for the next couple of years (Republicans also need to hold the House of Delegates, where they have a slim majority).

And Democrats are feeling VERY scared about that prospect. Not only does Youngkin hold a healthy approval rating in the high 50s, but also most of his policies and accomplishments have been met with solid approval. Meanwhile, state Democrat scandals continue to pile up, from election interference to having an actual online prostitute running for office. 

Advertisement

But when things are looking most dire, just call on Mother Jones to try to fearmonger and gaslight the election to help the flailing Democrats.

VOTING RIGHTS ARE IN PERIL. Except, no, they are not. Everyone eligible to vote in Virginia can vote. Youngkin just cleaned up the election process to minimize fraud. 

ABORTION IS IN PERIL. Except no. It's not a right and it is not in danger of becoming illegal in Virginia. Virginia Republicans do, however, support protecting unborn children from leftists who want zero restrictions on abortion whatsoever. Like Youngkin's predecessor, Democrat Ralph Northam, who talked about 'having a discussion' regarding aborting a child ... even after the baby was born. 

Needless to say, Mother Jones' breathless, fraudulent panic didn't go over so well. 

Stoking fear is pretty much the only card Democrats have left in their deck at this point, in Virginia and beyond. 

Recommended

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages and AOC Absolutely Panics
justmindy
Advertisement

It would be. But let's not count our chickens just yet.

Yes, even though the Democrats in Virginia couldn't be running worse candidates if they tried, this will be a close election. Virginia Democrats have the swampy, completely blue northern Virginia districts (a.k.a., the DC suburbs) to protect many of their seats, and the margins in both houses of the General Assembly are razor thin. 

Advertisement

It is an important reminder for all conservatives to get out and vote. This is a critical election. Youngkin will continue to be a successful governor regardless of the outcome, but with the state legislature fully on his side, he is poised to do some really great things for the Commonwealth. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: ELECTION LIBERALS VIRGINIA GLENN YOUNGKIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages and AOC Absolutely Panics
justmindy
Twitter Celebrates New York Man Who Confronts Coward Tearing Down 'Kidnapped In Israel' Posters
justmindy
Dana Loesch Spots Cluelessness on 'The View' From People Who 'Know Absolutely Nothing About Guns'
Doug P.
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation
Twitchy Video
Vivek Ramaswamy Lies About DeSantis Removing ‘Pro-Palestine’ Groups From College Campuses
Amy Curtis
Brad Polumbo CONDEMNS DeSantis For Promise to Expel Students Supporting Hamas But Twitter Begs to Differ
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Chaya Raichik Manages To Ask AOC About Hostages and AOC Absolutely Panics justmindy
Advertisement