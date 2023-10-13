Ex-Leftist comments on both sides-ism for current Israeli situation. X responds
Monsters are real: Hamas shows video of their terrorists using Israeli infants as...
WI Democrat David Considine says girls should just 'work harder' if losing to...
These Comments From the BLM Founder Are Making People Wake Up
Comedian Has a Hilarious Message for Pro-Palestine Activists
Biden ignored all questions about US hostages in Gaza on way to Philly...
'You Should Be Ashamed': Reporter Calls Out Karine Jean-Pierre for Having a Secret...
Iowahawk just needs 1 perfect tweet to sum up REPUGNANT behavior of college...
Horrific! China confirms Israeli diplomat working in Beijing stabbed during advertised 'Da...
The View's Sonny Hostin says the US has its own version of Hamas
WOW: Fairfax County School Board member Abrar Omeish opposes moment of silence for...
Sarah Silverman takes time out of her busy schedule to CRAP all over...
Receipt-filled thread takes TROLLS accusing Ben Shapiro of posting fake pic of 'charred...
Here's the current status of the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (what could POSSIBLY...

David Gregory tries to demand accountability from Democrats, causes leftist heads to explode

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  7:00 PM on October 13, 2023
Evan Agostini

House Republicans have created quite a mess in the past couple of weeks. First, they ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy with no real plan in place for a replacement. Then, after Steve Scalise won a closed-door vote among Republicans, Scalise announced that he was dropping out of the race. Scalise is undergoing cancer treatment, so this is probably the right thing to do, but it's still left the House in some disarray. 

Advertisement

Needless to say, Democrats 'pounced' on this (or is it only Republicans who can pounce?) and tried to blame anything and everything on House Republicans, with Jennifer 'Almira Gulch' Rubin even trying to blame them for the Hamas attacks in Israel

So, when CNN brought on known lefty and former Meet The Press host David Gregory to discuss the issue this morning, it's safe to say they thought he would pile on like everyone else. But Gregory surprised host Poppy Harlow by turning his critical gaze to ... Democrats. 

There is a video in the linked article, but here is what Gregory had to say: 

The world is on fire. And we can't seem to come to an agreement on a leader. It's a real problem. I mean at the end of the week here with all this chaos among Republicans but much graver circumstances around the world. I actually have my eye on Democrats. How long are Democrats going to stand by in the world of identity politics, and zero-sum politics, and not be part of any solution? We'll see. I think there's more cards to be played before Democrats jump in. But I think people who don't follow this day in and day out like we do, they're looking up and they're wondering whether Washington has the ability to do their job, to pass bills, pass legislation, make sure the government is funded, let alone play a role on the world stage which is what America is still expected to do.

Recommended

Ex-Leftist comments on both sides-ism for current Israeli situation. X responds
Tertullianus
Advertisement

Whoa. Imagine being in the media and thinking that hey, maybe both sides of the aisle bear some responsibility for the world being in a state of chaos. 

Of course, Media Matters would have none of that. Even their headline ('CNN's David Gregory blames Democrats' identity politics for Republicans' speaker mess') is grossly misleading since Gregory was not holding Democrats responsible for that, but just for Washington's overall dysfunction. 

Other leftists were equally aghast at Gregory departing from the scripted narrative. 

Umm, David Gregory is decidedly NOT a Republican. 

Again, not even close to what Gregory was saying, but go off, sunflower. 

Seriously, get some therapy. This level of derangement requires some serious medication, possibly involuntary commitment. 

Yes, of course. The solution to this problem (one more time, not the problem Gregory was talking about) is complete capitulation to the Democrats. Funny how that is always the leftist solution, isn't it? 

Advertisement

Gosh, could it be because that is not even close to what 'identity politics' means? But we will at least give this account credit for identifying what Gregory was talking about, not what he wasn't. 

It's clear why just about every single other leftist reply or QT didn't want to address Gregory's actual words. Because they can't. Gregory was critical of Republicans but also wanted to point out that Democrats bear responsibility because their governance policy is based exclusively on race, gender, or other meaningless divisive categories instead of actual merit. Democrats cannot confront looking into that mirror, so they pivot to eating one of their own for things he didn't say. 

Well, we did parse it, Dave. Where is our nickel? On second thought, you should probably save that five cents since The Washington Post is about to execute massive layoffs. 

Republicans created a mess. No one questions that. Democrats are not obligated to bail them out. No one questions that either. But Gregory wasn't telling them to. He was asking them to do some self-reflection on why America does not trust either party to actually govern. 

Don't expect them to do that anytime soon. 

Advertisement

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: DAVID GREGORY DEMOCRATS HOUSE DEMOCRATS MEDIA MATTERS FOR AMERICA SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ex-Leftist comments on both sides-ism for current Israeli situation. X responds
Tertullianus
Monsters are real: Hamas shows video of their terrorists using Israeli infants as shields
Grateful Calvin
WI Democrat David Considine says girls should just 'work harder' if losing to biological males in sports
ArtistAngie
These Comments From the BLM Founder Are Making People Wake Up
Twitchy Video
Comedian Has a Hilarious Message for Pro-Palestine Activists
Twitchy Video
Iowahawk just needs 1 perfect tweet to sum up REPUGNANT behavior of college students supporting Hamas
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ex-Leftist comments on both sides-ism for current Israeli situation. X responds Tertullianus
Advertisement