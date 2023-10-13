David Gregory tries to demand accountability from Democrats, causes leftist heads to explode

House Republicans have created quite a mess in the past couple of weeks. First, they ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy with no real plan in place for a replacement. Then, after Steve Scalise won a closed-door vote among Republicans, Scalise announced that he was dropping out of the race. Scalise is undergoing cancer treatment, so this is probably the right thing to do, but it's still left the House in some disarray.

Needless to say, Democrats 'pounced' on this (or is it only Republicans who can pounce?) and tried to blame anything and everything on House Republicans, with Jennifer 'Almira Gulch' Rubin even trying to blame them for the Hamas attacks in Israel.

So, when CNN brought on known lefty and former Meet The Press host David Gregory to discuss the issue this morning, it's safe to say they thought he would pile on like everyone else. But Gregory surprised host Poppy Harlow by turning his critical gaze to ... Democrats.

David Gregory on the Republicans' speaker mess: “How long are Democrats going to stand by in the world of identity politics, and zero-sum politics, and not be part of any solution?” https://t.co/fYj6xwyLvT — Media Matters (@mmfa) October 13, 2023

There is a video in the linked article, but here is what Gregory had to say:

The world is on fire. And we can't seem to come to an agreement on a leader. It's a real problem. I mean at the end of the week here with all this chaos among Republicans but much graver circumstances around the world. I actually have my eye on Democrats. How long are Democrats going to stand by in the world of identity politics, and zero-sum politics, and not be part of any solution? We'll see. I think there's more cards to be played before Democrats jump in. But I think people who don't follow this day in and day out like we do, they're looking up and they're wondering whether Washington has the ability to do their job, to pass bills, pass legislation, make sure the government is funded, let alone play a role on the world stage which is what America is still expected to do.

Whoa. Imagine being in the media and thinking that hey, maybe both sides of the aisle bear some responsibility for the world being in a state of chaos.

Of course, Media Matters would have none of that. Even their headline ('CNN's David Gregory blames Democrats' identity politics for Republicans' speaker mess') is grossly misleading since Gregory was not holding Democrats responsible for that, but just for Washington's overall dysfunction.

Other leftists were equally aghast at Gregory departing from the scripted narrative.

"When you can't figure things out for yourself and your team is in complete chaos, throw your hands in the air, and blame someone else!"



-- The Republican Party — Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) October 13, 2023

Umm, David Gregory is decidedly NOT a Republican.

It's not the job of House Dems to fix the dysfunctional Republican party. — Leia🌻 (@TheSWPrincess) October 13, 2023

Again, not even close to what Gregory was saying, but go off, sunflower.

Wait till David Gregory finds out the GOP put a klansman up for speaker! — Asher Swiftmoure (@fastAsher) October 13, 2023

Seriously, get some therapy. This level of derangement requires some serious medication, possibly involuntary commitment.

Dear David:



Unanimous support of Hakeem Jeffries is a solution.



Signed



~You're Telling On Yourself https://t.co/VywsKMOxDQ — Dr. Catherine L. Pugh (@EsqPugh) October 13, 2023

Yes, of course. The solution to this problem (one more time, not the problem Gregory was talking about) is complete capitulation to the Democrats. Funny how that is always the leftist solution, isn't it?

How about every time someone uses the phrase “identity politics” Democrats rephrase it to “equal rights for everyone” that lays bare the absurdity of takes like this!



“How long are Democrats gonna stand by in the world of equal rights for everyone?”



Hear the difference 🤷🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/9CWDyjGwCX — Michelle_BYoung (@michelle_byoung) October 13, 2023

Gosh, could it be because that is not even close to what 'identity politics' means? But we will at least give this account credit for identifying what Gregory was talking about, not what he wasn't.

It's clear why just about every single other leftist reply or QT didn't want to address Gregory's actual words. Because they can't. Gregory was critical of Republicans but also wanted to point out that Democrats bear responsibility because their governance policy is based exclusively on race, gender, or other meaningless divisive categories instead of actual merit. Democrats cannot confront looking into that mirror, so they pivot to eating one of their own for things he didn't say.

A shiny nickel for anyone who can actually parse this quote https://t.co/JETvbMJvSx pic.twitter.com/qDTTFvl9hP — David Weigel (@daveweigel) October 13, 2023

Well, we did parse it, Dave. Where is our nickel? On second thought, you should probably save that five cents since The Washington Post is about to execute massive layoffs.



Republicans created a mess. No one questions that. Democrats are not obligated to bail them out. No one questions that either. But Gregory wasn't telling them to. He was asking them to do some self-reflection on why America does not trust either party to actually govern.



Don't expect them to do that anytime soon.

