Oh my! Steve Scalise has DROPPED OUT of the race for House Speaker

Coucy
Coucy  |  8:45 PM on October 12, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The race between the Republicans vying for the position of Speaker of the House continues to keep us on its toes. When last we checked in House Majority Leader Steve Scalise had been selected to be the party's nominee on the floor during a closed-door vote of the Republican caucus, beating out Rep. Jim Jordan by a vote of 113-99. It quickly became apparent that many of the House members who had voted for Jordan were unhappy with the loss of their preferred candidate, and rumbling grew that Scalise couldn't secure the 217 votes needed to become Speaker of the House. Now Rep. Scalise has made it official: He's out.

This throws everything up in the air once again, as the House of Representatives is unable return to normal order without a Speaker. The next most likely candidate for the job is Jim Jordan, but House members who had preferred Scalise are unlikely to be pleased with how this all turned out and may be difficult to bring around to vote for the Jordan. As it was Republicans had been looking to desperate measures to find a way to get some work done in the House, as was reported earlier today by CNN's chief Congressional correspondent Manu Raju :

This doesn't seem like it will help things at all.

Not everyone is so sad to see him go, of course.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but with the House Republicans continuing to seem in disarray while so many issues have begun to spring up let's hope they get this all sorted out quickly... but we wouldn't bet on it.

