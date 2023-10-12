Oh my! Steve Scalise has DROPPED OUT of the race for House Speaker

The race between the Republicans vying for the position of Speaker of the House continues to keep us on its toes. When last we checked in House Majority Leader Steve Scalise had been selected to be the party's nominee on the floor during a closed-door vote of the Republican caucus, beating out Rep. Jim Jordan by a vote of 113-99. It quickly became apparent that many of the House members who had voted for Jordan were unhappy with the loss of their preferred candidate, and rumbling grew that Scalise couldn't secure the 217 votes needed to become Speaker of the House. Now Rep. Scalise has made it official: He's out.

🚨BREAKING — STEVE SCALISE is withdrawing from speaker race. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 12, 2023

This throws everything up in the air once again, as the House of Representatives is unable return to normal order without a Speaker. The next most likely candidate for the job is Jim Jordan, but House members who had preferred Scalise are unlikely to be pleased with how this all turned out and may be difficult to bring around to vote for the Jordan. As it was Republicans had been looking to desperate measures to find a way to get some work done in the House, as was reported earlier today by CNN's chief Congressional correspondent Manu Raju :

New - A group of GOP members circulating a letter asserting that Patrick McHenry should have the power as an interim speaker to preside over legislative business. A sign of the desperate moment Republicans are in with Scalise facing bleak prospects to win the speakership — Manu Raju (@mkraju) October 12, 2023

This doesn't seem like it will help things at all.

He has cancer and is going through chemo so this is for the best. — Cecelia (@Ceceliaism) October 12, 2023

The GOP is doing well I see. https://t.co/IpxnU1rt7r — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) October 13, 2023

What in hell was the purpose of this whole debacle, removing Kevin for what? Embarrassing!! — Marcia Reid (@mleighaustin) October 13, 2023

Not everyone is so sad to see him go, of course.

Good!! Now lets find a leader that represents the people not the donor class or establishment — Noaharkmoney (@noaharkmoney) October 12, 2023

The People smoked out Scalise from behind closed doors. — The Real Johny DePlorable (@JohnyDeplorable) October 12, 2023

Jim Jordan is better suited for the job — Michael (@MikeSuperfine) October 12, 2023

It remains to be seen what will happen, but with the House Republicans continuing to seem in disarray while so many issues have begun to spring up let's hope they get this all sorted out quickly... but we wouldn't bet on it.

