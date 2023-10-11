We need to WAKE UP and the Left has to get completely on...
BREAKING: Steve Scalise wins closed door House Republican nomination for Speaker

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:35 PM on October 11, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Reportedly, Steve Scalise will be the Republican nominee for Speaker of the House. He would replace recently ousted Kevin McCarthy IF he can win 217 votes in the full House.

This does not mean he is officially the new Speaker. He still must gain a majority of votes in the House. With the upheaval in Israel, it seems the House Republicans are interested in settling this vote as quickly as possible.

Many expected the new Speaker to be Jim Jordan so this is a shock in some circles.

The new Speaker will need to get 217 votes and that vote may happen this afternoon.

The response on Twitter is mixed and if the sentiment among House Republicans is the same, getting a majority may prove as difficult as it was when McCarthy was finally given the nod. Stay tuned to Twitchy for all the pertinent updates!

