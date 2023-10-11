BREAKING: Steve Scalise wins closed door House Republican nomination for Speaker

Reportedly, Steve Scalise will be the Republican nominee for Speaker of the House. He would replace recently ousted Kevin McCarthy IF he can win 217 votes in the full House.

🚨Just in: Steve Scalise has officially won the House Republican nomination for Speaker of the House. Scalise defeated Jordan 113 to 99. pic.twitter.com/GV1ewXZAQQ — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) October 11, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Steve Scalise wins closed-door GOP nomination for Speaker with 113 votes, Rep. Jim Jordan came in second with 99 votes, 8 voted “present” — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 11, 2023

BREAKING -- HOUSE REPUBLICANS have tabled a motion to change the rules on the speaker vote.



SCALISE's whip operation, which was in overdrive over the last few days trying to defeat the measure.



This puts SCALISE on the brink of the nomination to be House speaker. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 11, 2023

This does not mean he is officially the new Speaker. He still must gain a majority of votes in the House. With the upheaval in Israel, it seems the House Republicans are interested in settling this vote as quickly as possible.

Survived an assassination attempt by a Bernie Bro and is now Speaker of the House.



Also once again a Trump endorsed candidate loses https://t.co/5MhRNoORku — The Great Crusader Nero (@Adventure_Nero) October 11, 2023

Many expected the new Speaker to be Jim Jordan so this is a shock in some circles.

Steve Scalise as Speaker would not be any different from Kevin McCarthy. https://t.co/Z8Kl4wxfob — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2023

The new Speaker will need to get 217 votes and that vote may happen this afternoon.

This is good news. I actually don’t think that Jim Jordan would’ve been terrible, but Steve Scalise is much better suited for the job https://t.co/rMfiXBiKys — Benjamin Rothove (@BenjaminRothove) October 11, 2023

🤦‍♂️ Waste of time. This is a lateral move from McCarthy at best.



Hope he surprises me, though. https://t.co/Kz08EUl3D3 — Vince Dao (@VinceDaoTV) October 11, 2023

It was all for nothing. This all made it look like threater. Same result. I pray this all at least makes Speakers more on notice.... https://t.co/5Ihq6yMoBr pic.twitter.com/yLJx9B06nq — Conservative Knight⚔️ (@ConserveKnight) October 11, 2023

First order of business should be banning secret votes



Sadly this won’t happen tho https://t.co/Rs76idrLs0 — MohPolitics (@MohPolitics22) October 11, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Steve Scalise has officially WON the Republican nomination for Speaker of the House.



Scalise soundly defeated Trump-endorsed Jim Jordan 113 to 99.



A MASSIVE upgrade over McCarthy! 👏



Your thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/a7U5h8xBSq — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) October 11, 2023

My goodness we ssssuuuuucccckkkkkk.



Lifetime @CR liberty score through 2022: McCarthy 54% F, Scalise 58% F. I guess you can call that an upgrade lol!



Did I say we sssssuuucckkkk? https://t.co/IdcXyw7Njs — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) October 11, 2023

The response on Twitter is mixed and if the sentiment among House Republicans is the same, getting a majority may prove as difficult as it was when McCarthy was finally given the nod. Stay tuned to Twitchy for all the pertinent updates!

