You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck on the 2023-24 season

The puck drops on the 2023-24 NHL season tonight. Hockey fans across North America and the world (including this writer) could not be more excited about the return of hockey for a brand new season.

That excitement doesn't seem to extend to the woke mafia, who continue to try to force LGBTQIA+ 'pride' on the NHL and its players. Particularly Michaela Schreiter, a host on the TSN Radio network.

Because 7 players were too afraid to wear Pride jerseys, the NHL banned even the smallest of gestures that would show support for the LGBTQ+ community.



This is pathetic. This is cowardly. This is a massive step backwards. — Michaela Schreiter (@Schreids) October 9, 2023

To refresh your memory, the alphabet cult has managed to infiltrate most professional sports in recent years. Last season, however, Philadephia Flyers center Ivan Provorov refused to wear a pride jersey during warmups, citing religious objections. One of the sports journos, aghast at such courage, even suggested that Provorov be deported to Russia for his conscientious objection.

Subsequently, many other players, some also from Russia, raised their objections and refused to be forced to wear a jersey supportive of something that they do not support.

Eventually, the NHL, in perhaps its one sane business decision in decades, announced that it would be ending all mandatory pride jerseys beginning with this season. The NHL will still have 'Hockey is for Everyone' nights, but players will not wear rainbow warmups or use rainbow tape. Commissioner Gary Bettman rightfully called them 'a distraction.'

But Schreiter is not happy unless everyone is forced to support the things that she supports. Twitter, respectfully (and in some cases, not so respectfully) disagreed.

No. “Cowardly” is demanding that everyone bend the knee in order to make you feel validated.



It’s almost as if you were unaware of the difference between “acceptance” and “tolerance”… https://t.co/rjqjVl8LDo — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant 2.0 (Ret.) (@judasbooth99) October 10, 2023

Why must everyone wear your silly symbols for you to feel important?



Grow up. You’re not special at all. https://t.co/eKDowQj4fZ — ❤️GAGirl1967🖤 is ready for UGA football 🏈! (@Tamzilla_52) October 10, 2023

Refusing to be coerced into wearing something supporting an ideology is not fear, it's courage.



No one owes you a damn thing. https://t.co/gnQMeZPXQO — Shashi (@shashigalore) October 10, 2023

Yes, it sure seems like Schreiter does not know the meaning of the words 'afraid' or 'cowardly.' Cowardly is not standing up for your principles. That's what Provorov and his fellow players did.

And speaking of cowardly, Schreiter turned off replies to her tweet. Because, of course she did.

Having the courage of one's convictions doesn't seem to extend, for Schreiter, to allowing other people to voice their opinions. But she can't stop the QTs.

Sounds to me like those seven players put their careers on the line. Doesn't sound cowardly to me. Ideology has no place in entertainment. I'm a homosexual but not stupid. I don't expect anyone to support me because traditionally, my orientation doesn't contribute to the species. https://t.co/CCtWy2qSJa — Alfred Anthony (@Scudiloo) October 10, 2023

Interesting that so many in the gay community are joining the cries of 'Enough.' They know this has nothing to do with being gay (or supporting people who are gay), and everything to do with supporting a leftist political agenda.

It's an act of bravery to decline to wear pride gear in the face of the relentless pressure to bow to the alphabet mafia. https://t.co/kMY63f90Dq — The Sarcasticat (@TheSarcasticist) October 10, 2023

The whole league and their fans hated this nonsense. The first guy to refuse to wear his pride jersey had his real jersey sell out almost immediately. https://t.co/wU9hPNMX0l — Dave Giglio (@djgiglio) October 10, 2023

It's true. Sales of Provorov's jersey (or sweater, as hockey fans call them) skyrocketed last season after he made his principled stand.

“Afraid”



No, they just don’t bow down to the mob.



I’d say they are courageous, and kudos to the rest of the NHL for doing the same.



You’re not special. https://t.co/PNDSQ9eZzu — Cyclonus Maximus (@JustWinCy) October 10, 2023

No, she is not special. But you know who is? Hockey players. There is an old saying that goes, 'Hockey players are just built different.' It is usually used in the context of how tough they are on the ice, but it should surprise no one that they are just as tough off of it.

They are heroes. I only renewed my Rangers season tickets because of the actions of these brave men, whom you threatened to throw out of their profession and even suggested that some be sent to war.



God bless Ivan Provorov and the rest of these kings! https://t.co/cf9xA8GCtu — Provorov, King 🌲 (@ArrestSBF) October 10, 2023

The mob army will continue to try to force themselves on hockey, make no mistake. But as long as hockey players, and their fans, remain strong in their convictions, they'll never get it. They can't have hockey.

With that being said, it's time to drop the puck on the season ... Game on.

