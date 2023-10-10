BREAKING: George Santos indicted on 23 counts while Twitter discusses two tiered justice...
Fed up! Twitter wonders what it would take to kick Ilhan Omar out...
NYU Law Student Bar Association president condemns 'the violence of settler colonialism'
WHOA: Leftwing activist CA State Senator Scott Wiener boldly stands up for Israel
Turkish president wonders if US aircraft carrier will 'carry out very serious massacres'
POLITICO: US calls for 'proportionate Israeli response' to massacre
Ben Shapiro: 'When they say it, they MEAN it.' Antisemitic Islamists share their...
WOW: KJP slams members of Congress siding with Hamas, Twitter wants names
'This is a lie.' Joy Reid spreads false story of 'trapped' Palestinians unable...
'Sheer evil': President Joe Biden delivers a powerful speech condemning Hamas
Takes ONE terrorist group to know another: Black Lives Matter Chicago comes out...
Dude, delete your account: LA Times journo comes out on the side that...
How 'bout NO? Adam Kinzinger pushing to hold Israeli aid HOSTAGE to benefit...
WHOOPS! Empire State Building lights up in unfortunate color choices in a terrible...

You can't have hockey: TSN radio host seethes as NHL drops the puck on the 2023-24 season

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  6:30 PM on October 10, 2023

The puck drops on the 2023-24 NHL season tonight. Hockey fans across North America and the world (including this writer) could not be more excited about the return of hockey for a brand new season. 

Advertisement

That excitement doesn't seem to extend to the woke mafia, who continue to try to force LGBTQIA+ 'pride' on the NHL and its players. Particularly Michaela Schreiter, a host on the TSN Radio network. 

To refresh your memory, the alphabet cult has managed to infiltrate most professional sports in recent years. Last season, however, Philadephia Flyers center Ivan Provorov refused to wear a pride jersey during warmups, citing religious objections. One of the sports journos, aghast at such courage, even suggested that Provorov be deported to Russia for his conscientious objection. 

Subsequently, many other players, some also from Russia, raised their objections and refused to be forced to wear a jersey supportive of something that they do not support. 

Eventually, the NHL, in perhaps its one sane business decision in decades, announced that it would be ending all mandatory pride jerseys beginning with this season. The NHL will still have 'Hockey is for Everyone' nights, but players will not wear rainbow warmups or use rainbow tape. Commissioner Gary Bettman rightfully called them 'a distraction.' 

But Schreiter is not happy unless everyone is forced to support the things that she supports. Twitter, respectfully (and in some cases, not so respectfully) disagreed. 

Recommended

Fed up! Twitter wonders what it would take to kick Ilhan Omar out of Congress
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes, it sure seems like Schreiter does not know the meaning of the words 'afraid' or 'cowardly.' Cowardly is not standing up for your principles. That's what Provorov and his fellow players did. 

And speaking of cowardly, Schreiter turned off replies to her tweet. Because, of course she did. 

Having the courage of one's convictions doesn't seem to extend, for Schreiter, to allowing other people to voice their opinions. But she can't stop the QTs. 

Advertisement

Interesting that so many in the gay community are joining the cries of 'Enough.' They know this has nothing to do with being gay (or supporting people who are gay), and everything to do with supporting a leftist political agenda. 

It's true. Sales of Provorov's jersey (or sweater, as hockey fans call them) skyrocketed last season after he made his principled stand. 

No, she is not special. But you know who is? Hockey players. There is an old saying that goes, 'Hockey players are just built different.' It is usually used in the context of how tough they are on the ice, but it should surprise no one that they are just as tough off of it. 

Advertisement

The mob army will continue to try to force themselves on hockey, make no mistake. But as long as hockey players, and their fans, remain strong in their convictions, they'll never get it. They can't have hockey.

With that being said, it's time to drop the puck on the season ... Game on.  

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: HOCKEY NHL PRIDE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fed up! Twitter wonders what it would take to kick Ilhan Omar out of Congress
justmindy
WHOA: Leftwing activist CA State Senator Scott Wiener boldly stands up for Israel
Chad Felix Greene
NYU Law Student Bar Association president condemns 'the violence of settler colonialism'
Brett T.
WOW: KJP slams members of Congress siding with Hamas, Twitter wants names
Amy Curtis
Ben Shapiro: 'When they say it, they MEAN it.' Antisemitic Islamists share their true feelings -- LISTEN
Chad Felix Greene
POLITICO: US calls for 'proportionate Israeli response' to massacre
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fed up! Twitter wonders what it would take to kick Ilhan Omar out of Congress justmindy
Advertisement