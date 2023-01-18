Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov has caused a bit of triggering after skipping warmups because he refused to wear a “Pride” jersey. Provorov was asked about it after the game:

“If you had any hockey questions I would answer those.”

From ESPN:

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not take the pregame skate Tuesday night because he refused to wear the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey, citing his religious beliefs.

Provorov, 26, told reporters after the Flyers’ 5-2 home win over the Anaheim Ducks that it was his choice “to stay true to myself and my religion,” which he identified as Russian Orthodox.

“I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices,” he said.

A couple of journos — one in particular — on the Toronto morning show “Breakfast Television” were distraught by the player’s refusal to proudly wear a “Pride” jersey during warmups. They even demanded the NHL fine the team heavily:

Trending

Those TV hosts definitely won’t like the NHL’s response:

That’s got to be a gut punch!

This is obligatory for stories like this:

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gay rightsIvan ProvorovnhlPhiladelphia Flyerspride flag