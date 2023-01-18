Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov has caused a bit of triggering after skipping warmups because he refused to wear a “Pride” jersey. Provorov was asked about it after the game:

“If you had any hockey questions I would answer those.”

While the left is feverously trying to cancel Ivan Provorov for his refusal to wear the Flyers LGBTQ+ pride night jersey. He is not backing down. I never thought I would say it, but I am actually a fan of a Flyer now… https://t.co/DcOvdP4JJf pic.twitter.com/kQSpIxWRKH — Steve Oatley (@steveoatley) January 18, 2023

From ESPN:

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not take the pregame skate Tuesday night because he refused to wear the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey, citing his religious beliefs. Provorov, 26, told reporters after the Flyers’ 5-2 home win over the Anaheim Ducks that it was his choice “to stay true to myself and my religion,” which he identified as Russian Orthodox. “I respect everyone. I respect everybody’s choices,” he said.

A couple of journos — one in particular — on the Toronto morning show “Breakfast Television” were distraught by the player’s refusal to proudly wear a “Pride” jersey during warmups. They even demanded the NHL fine the team heavily:

UPDATE: Journalists are now crying on air bc Provorov wouldn’t wear a Pride jersey pic.twitter.com/GFfCYQsRYb — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 18, 2023

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov didn’t take part in the NHL’s “Hockey Is For Everyone” pregame warmups – where players wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape – citing his religion as the reason. @sid_seixeiro shares his thoughts ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8c7XnP2FYJ — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) January 18, 2023

Those TV hosts definitely won’t like the NHL’s response:

Here is the #NHL’s response when asked for comment on #Flyers Ivan Provorov’s decision to sit out warmups last night by declining to wear a Pride Night jersey: pic.twitter.com/VlkzknZqzW — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) January 18, 2023

That’s got to be a gut punch!

His overblown outrage is just so odd to me. Did he feel the same way about athletes taking a knee during the National Anthem because of their personal or political beliefs? I’d bet he’d say that was totally fine to express their beliefs. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) January 18, 2023

"Fine the Flyers $1 million until you stop offending people." — Whispers of Dementia (@mgEyesOpen) January 18, 2023

This is obligatory for stories like this:

NHL defenceman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a rainbow flag gay pride jersey for the Flyers vs. Ducks game tonight (because he is a Russion Orthodox Christian) and what the media is doing to him is the Seinfeld Ribbon scene in real time👇👇👇 https://t.co/QQKdmituL3 pic.twitter.com/sfe0bph5qo — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) January 18, 2023

