Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Ivan Provorov didn’t take to the ice with the rest of his team for the pregame warmup skate, thanks to his decision not to wear an LGBTQ+ pride jersey. His decision literally should not have affected anyone, because it was just a personal choice about a piece of clothing that he didn’t feel comfortable wearing. And yet, busybody LGTBQ+ activists and liberal journalists managed to get all bent out of shape about it. Some even maintained that Provorov should’ve been benched for the whole game in order to punish him and send a warning to any NHL players who might be considering not wearing a pride jersey in the future.

Those people were nuts, but they still managed to look relatively sane compared to NHL Network senior reporter E.J. Hradek, who not only thought Provorov should have to sit out games, but that he should get on a plane and get the hell out of America and go back to Russia.

Watch:

NHL analyst says on the NHL Network! that if Philly Flyers Provorov doesn’t want to wear a pro-LBGTQ uniform he should leave America, go back to Russia, and fight in the war against Ukraine. The tolerant left! Holy shit: pic.twitter.com/wWLFBy2stC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 19, 2023

Geez, E.J.

Seriously, though. What?

The analyst in this segment telling an NHL player to go back to Russia is @EJHradek_NHL, his bio says he’s the senior reporter at @NHLNetwork. Yikes. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 19, 2023

So if you’re keeping score at home, the senior reporter at NHL Network may be a xenophobe, and he’s most definitely a whackjob.

I enjoy how this dude apparently thinks he's not the Stalinist. https://t.co/rusqgXSwvH — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 19, 2023

Well, to be fair, Stalin probably would’ve thrown Provorov into the gulag for refusing to wear the jersey (if Stalin had been a crazy LGBTQ+ activist, anyway). So Hradek is being relatively generous by just calling for Provorov to be deported. Although maybe he just didn’t think of throwing Provorov into a prison camp.

"Embrace immigrants, they are the backbone of America!…unless they disagree with our political agenda" – the left — Max Avery (@realMaxAvery) January 19, 2023

The best part of the clip is him saying “it’s ok, you can feel anyway you want” before telling him to leave America for not wearing a hockey jersey. These people are clowns. — Mark Harris (@itismarkharris) January 19, 2023

Parting evergreen advice for Hradek and anyone else who is genuinely angry that Provorov didn’t want to wear the ribbon:

Get a grip, people. https://t.co/2duacN1WP8 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 19, 2023

There’s not a moment to waste.

