Oh, give us a break: LGBTQIA2S+*%#XYZ wants ANOTHER month to celebrate themselves

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  4:30 PM on October 02, 2023
Twitchy

Move over, Halloween season. Step aside, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And for God's sake, no one dare mention that Christopher Columbus fella this October. 

Nope, October is now yet another month set aside in the year to celebrate the alphabet cult. At last check, the cult's letters were 2SLGBTQIA+, but if that's not enough, just give it five minutes and they will add another letter or symbol (the ampersand lobby is quite strong).

On October 1, the Region of Durham in Ontario, Canada, 'proudly' (get it?) made this proclamation:

In case you were wondering, yes, we did just have 'Pride' month in June. But maybe they forgot to celebrate 2SLGBTQIA+ history that month because they were busy barking like dogs in the street and bicycling naked in front of small children

Needless to say, Twitter was not exactly ready to jump on board with another month for the alphabet mafia. And that includes the gay community. 

Never forget, there is no actual 2SLGBTQIA+ 'community.' There is the gay community, who fought for decades for equal rights and won tremendous victories. And then there are a bunch of other letters who are trying, like parasites, to ride the gay community's success, all while claiming to be 'oppressed' when they actually enjoy the most privileged, protected status of any section of society in history. 

Does the TQIA+ community even know the history they want to 'celebrate'? It's not pretty. But something tells us, we won't get that history (the real one). We'll get the one they make up to make themselves sound like victims even more. 

Richard Levine (who likes to call himself 'Rachel' for some reason) already does. Remember, he declared that it's not Pride Month anymore; it's Pride Season. 

Ultimately, the overwhelming response to this declaration out of Canada seemed to consist of a single word: 

We'd be on board with that. 

There were many, many more people who were saying 'No' using more (ahem) colorful language, but we'll let you go and see those replies and QTs on your own. 

For us, to paraphrase the movie 'Singles,' we will put this very simply and then we will thank you for your time. Our answer ... is no.

***

Tags: CULT LGBTQ PRIDE MONTH

