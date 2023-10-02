Oh, give us a break: LGBTQIA2S+*%#XYZ wants ANOTHER month to celebrate themselves

Move over, Halloween season. Step aside, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And for God's sake, no one dare mention that Christopher Columbus fella this October.

Nope, October is now yet another month set aside in the year to celebrate the alphabet cult. At last check, the cult's letters were 2SLGBTQIA+, but if that's not enough, just give it five minutes and they will add another letter or symbol (the ampersand lobby is quite strong).

On October 1, the Region of Durham in Ontario, Canada, 'proudly' (get it?) made this proclamation:

2SLGBTQI+ History Month takes place in October. Throughout this month we celebrate the history and achievements of 2SLGBTQI+ communities and champion inclusion and acceptance for all. pic.twitter.com/X0HiOpyFlP — Region of Durham (@RegionofDurham) October 1, 2023

In case you were wondering, yes, we did just have 'Pride' month in June. But maybe they forgot to celebrate 2SLGBTQIA+ history that month because they were busy barking like dogs in the street and bicycling naked in front of small children.

Needless to say, Twitter was not exactly ready to jump on board with another month for the alphabet mafia. And that includes the gay community.

As a gay man this does not speak for me — Paul Whitehead (@whiteheadpaulg) October 2, 2023

Please remove us homosexuals from this. We want no part of it. — Justin Bryan Galloway (@JustinBGalloway) October 2, 2023

Dear Lord, now we have a second month that’s dedicated to erasing actual gay and lesbian history and replacing it with propaganda? And you wonder why society is getting tired of anything LGBTQ+. If we get one more month, we’re now running longer than Christmas and exhausting. https://t.co/OvoKQAXXKo — ULTRA Gay Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) October 2, 2023

Never forget, there is no actual 2SLGBTQIA+ 'community.' There is the gay community, who fought for decades for equal rights and won tremendous victories. And then there are a bunch of other letters who are trying, like parasites, to ride the gay community's success, all while claiming to be 'oppressed' when they actually enjoy the most privileged, protected status of any section of society in history.

You will be forced to celebrate a history filled with praising pedos! https://t.co/iL2Nxu7KFP — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 2, 2023

Does the TQIA+ community even know the history they want to 'celebrate'? It's not pretty. But something tells us, we won't get that history (the real one). We'll get the one they make up to make themselves sound like victims even more.

Next, you’ll be wanting the entire year… https://t.co/USvFjVvnY6 — Vincent Charles: Savant Bon Vivant 2.0 (Ret.) (@judasbooth99) October 2, 2023

Richard Levine (who likes to call himself 'Rachel' for some reason) already does. Remember, he declared that it's not Pride Month anymore; it's Pride Season.

Who ISN'T in that accursed acronym?



It's nonsense. Pure and utter nonsense being forced onto children that dictates there is ZERO free will and we are all products of preprogrammed behaviors



Get rekted https://t.co/fbt7Auck41 — Rogue Gamecock Elf🐿 (@TheRogue_Elf) October 2, 2023

They are physically incapable of restraining themselves. https://t.co/PRRmXCOjip — The Virginia Project UAC (@TVPUAC) October 2, 2023

Another month to celebrate the least marginized, least oppressed, most celebrated people in America.



It's about damn time! 🌈 https://t.co/bsHaa4SBtq — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) October 2, 2023

Ultimately, the overwhelming response to this declaration out of Canada seemed to consist of a single word:

I suppose we’ll have to keep saying NO until you get the message. And we will.

NO! It’s #WomensHistoryMonth https://t.co/Aspvw5JFir — Mrs.Doctor Bee KPSS💚🤍😈 (@MrsDrBee) October 2, 2023

NO. NO. NO. JUST NO. https://t.co/bhSAlXDh58 — Dr. Vinnie Boombatz, America 1st Patriot 🇺🇸 (@flyboy0255) October 2, 2023

If you keep trying we’re taking June and giving it to Japanese Americans. https://t.co/tcMSnvPg9j pic.twitter.com/fAZYlEgYrt — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) October 2, 2023

We'd be on board with that.

There were many, many more people who were saying 'No' using more (ahem) colorful language, but we'll let you go and see those replies and QTs on your own.

For us, to paraphrase the movie 'Singles,' we will put this very simply and then we will thank you for your time. Our answer ... is no.

***