Pride parade participants bark like a dog in street preacher's face

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on June 26, 2023

As Twitchy reported earlier this Pride Month, a Christian street preacher who had been reading Bible verses across the street from what appeared to be a Pride parade staging area in Pennsylvania was handcuffed and led away by three police officers. The arresting officer had given the street preacher a warning: "This is their day. Let them have their day." So a cop was upset that someone was spoiling the Pride event with free speech.

The Post-Millennial, which posted video of those naked men on bikes, also posted a video of a Christian street preacher at the Pride parade. One LGBTQ community member or ally literally barks like a dog in his face to drown him out, and then they surround him with their little Pride flags.

Hey, Sesame Street told us Pride Month was all about "inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression." And if words fail you, barking like an animal could be considered authentic self-expression.

That's just because they're up against nothing less than genocide, right?

It looks to us like they all could have ignored him and gone on with their celebration of themselves. But we need to let them have their day.

***

