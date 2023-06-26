Pride parade participants bark like a dog in street preacher's face

As Twitchy reported earlier this Pride Month, a Christian street preacher who had been reading Bible verses across the street from what appeared to be a Pride parade staging area in Pennsylvania was handcuffed and led away by three police officers. The arresting officer had given the street preacher a warning: "This is their day. Let them have their day." So a cop was upset that someone was spoiling the Pride event with free speech.

The Post-Millennial, which posted video of those naked men on bikes, also posted a video of a Christian street preacher at the Pride parade. One LGBTQ community member or ally literally barks like a dog in his face to drown him out, and then they surround him with their little Pride flags.

PRIDE SEATTLE: Attendees surround a street preacher and bark like rabid dogs as music blares in the background to drown him out.



Video by: @KatieDaviscourt pic.twitter.com/6AKU0I5esH — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 26, 2023

Hey, Sesame Street told us Pride Month was all about "inclusion, belonging, and freedom of authentic self-expression." And if words fail you, barking like an animal could be considered authentic self-expression.

Completely normal behavior 🙄 — LibertyDent0n 🇺🇸 (@LibertyDent0n) June 26, 2023

These people are dirt. Demand respect but give none, have no grace or regard for fellow man. A hideous display of narcissism and callousness. — Candystriper (@idahofamfarm1) June 26, 2023

Proving yet again that the alphabet cult is the most hateful, bigoted, and intolerant group in the country. — Winston Smith (@vdub12) June 26, 2023

That's just because they're up against nothing less than genocide, right?

I’ll never understand why people who act this way get celebrated, so backwards. — ⁹ (@CrustyFlacko) June 26, 2023

Demons.



Literal demons. — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) June 26, 2023

I'm not worried about the individual person doing what they're doing but I do worry about the children that are watching it and how it affects them. God will judge those doing it. The children are innocent — cwande1953 (@cwande195311) June 26, 2023

Remember folks, this is the same group that wants everyone to be tolerant and understand them. — Humanity's Worst Typist III (@worsttypist) June 26, 2023

It looks to us like they all could have ignored him and gone on with their celebration of themselves. But we need to let them have their day.

***