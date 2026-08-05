'Stop Talking': Advice for Francesca Hong Reminiscent of Kamala Campaign

'We really want this radical racist socialist but she won't shut up,' seems to be the advice that Bakari Sellers has for Wisconsin gubernatorial hopeful Francesca Hong.

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Can someone close to Francesca Hong just advise her to focus on grassroots activities in Wisconsin? No more national media interviews. Just put a lid on that. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) August 4, 2026

We've noted here on Twitchy, Hong's weird anti-White feelings she has for her half-white child, her emotional instability and generally batsh*t takes. It turns out that we weren't the only ones to notice. Her allies on the left side have heard her on the podcasts, CNN and Fox and feel that the best way for Hong to win is for someone to use the Vaudeville Hook to pull her offstage.

Bakari Sellers was a Rep. but is probably best known for his left-wing takes on CNN. His advice is solid yet indicative of a big problem with their candidate.

This worked so well for President Kamala Harris.



Oh, wait… https://t.co/DmDvABFDFO — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) August 4, 2026

Like Kamala Harris, a candidate that lost points every time she opened her mouth, the best she could do was not to let the people see who she was. Unlike Harris, however, Hong doesn't serve up vapid word salads, she delivers DSA salads with a perpetual grievance vinaigrette.

Always a good sign when the advice for the candidate is "stop talking." Worked for Kamala! https://t.co/NPmRnMnweH — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 5, 2026

Then the rest of Twitter noticed the noticing and the hilarity began.

"Can someone please stop this woman from saying stuff out loud that she actually believes?" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 5, 2026

You don’t want to hear more about her proximity to whiteness? 🤔 https://t.co/mKI6WS6O1k — DAP/ADOS TRIBE🇺🇸 (@Black_Action) August 5, 2026

In a sane world, that would be the death of her campaign. Alas we don't live in that world. We live in the one where affluent white liberal women pay to be berated for their privilege. But hope springs eternal that Americans will let sanity return, so by all means, Francesca, keep talking!

“Please stop telling people what our actual goals are” https://t.co/W2qgk6OxEj — Richard B Short (@RichardBShort) August 5, 2026

Democrats made peace with the communists a long time ago. They just wish they’d be a little less embarrassing at cocktail parties. Nothing more. https://t.co/oxX1OyoyrL — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) August 5, 2026

2026 is definitely the year for the communist loving Left to rise in the DNC ranks.

In Wisconsin, you drink beer, eat brats, and talk Packers. Those three things could get a rocking chair elected.



But everyone wants to be "in the conversation." — Scott English (@iamscottenglish) August 4, 2026

Just like Mamani, the little Lenins have higher aspirations than just running a city or a state. They seem to be all in on The Revolution™.

I think she should go on The View. Let her speak her truth, misogynist! — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) August 5, 2026

Yes, please!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

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