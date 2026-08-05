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'Stop Talking': Advice for Francesca Hong Reminiscent of Kamala Campaign

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:00 AM on August 05, 2026
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

'We really want this radical racist socialist but she won't shut up,' seems to be the advice that Bakari Sellers has for Wisconsin gubernatorial hopeful Francesca Hong.

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We've noted here on Twitchy, Hong's weird anti-White feelings she has for her half-white child, her emotional instability and generally batsh*t takes. It turns out that we weren't the only ones to notice. Her allies on the left side have heard her on the podcasts, CNN and Fox and feel that the best way for Hong to win is for someone to use the Vaudeville Hook to pull her offstage.

Bakari Sellers was a Rep. but is probably best known for his left-wing takes on CNN. His advice is solid yet indicative of a big problem with their candidate.

Like Kamala Harris, a candidate that lost points every time she opened her mouth, the best she could do was not to let the people see who she was. Unlike Harris, however, Hong doesn't serve up vapid word salads, she delivers DSA salads with a perpetual grievance vinaigrette. 

Then the rest of Twitter noticed the noticing and the hilarity began.

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In a sane world, that would be the death of her campaign. Alas we don't live in that world. We live in the one where affluent white liberal women pay to be berated for their privilege. But hope springs eternal that Americans will let sanity return, so by all means, Francesca, keep talking!

2026 is definitely the year for the communist loving Left to rise in the DNC ranks.

Just like Mamani, the little Lenins have higher aspirations than just running a city or a state. They seem to be all in on The Revolution™.

Yes, please!

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS CNN DNC WISCONSIN BAKARI SELLERS

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