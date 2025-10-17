VIP
Leftist Hearthrob and Alleged Murderer, Luigi Mangioni Gets Sympathetic Headline From ABC News

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:00 PM on October 17, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It is well-known that accused murderer Luigi Mangioni is considered to be a Class Warfare hero by some on the left. We've got it documented here and here. Sure, there's the street-scum that can't wait for The Revolution™ but there's a lot of people in the media who should know better.

What do we expect from a news organization who found the Charlie Kirk killer's love notes to his transgender girlfriend 'touching' and 'intimate'? Not much.

So, while everything in the article about Mangione is factual and in context, one major tool of the biased media is framing. ABC News led with the defense attorney's statement making it about Trump. It's just the red meat chum that brings journalists to the surface. Another tool of bias is the choice of topic. For example, the journalist might well have taken the 'terrorism' angle just as easily.

From the article:

“The Department of Justice and the White House have coordinated to cultivate and disseminate negative public rhetoric deliberately designed to taint the prospective jury pool,” defense attorneys Karen Agnifilo and Avi Moskowitz wrote.

Where was the reporting of the defense lawyers' statement for the Tree of Life Synagogue murder? (We checked, there are none.)

ABC stooping to Rolling Stone levels of murderer glamourization.

Evergreen.

That b*stard!

Fair point.

Yes, there is a monomaniacal drive to get Trump and the media will put themselves into embarrassing positions to make it happen.

Tags:

CRIME DOJ DONALD TRUMP MEDIA BIAS TERRORISM

