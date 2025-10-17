Leftist Hearthrob and Alleged Murderer, Luigi Mangioni Gets Sympathetic Headline From ABC News

It is well-known that accused murderer Luigi Mangioni is considered to be a Class Warfare hero by some on the left. We've got it documented here and here. Sure, there's the street-scum that can't wait for The Revolution™ but there's a lot of people in the media who should know better.

Advertisement

What do we expect from a news organization who found the Charlie Kirk killer's love notes to his transgender girlfriend 'touching' and 'intimate'? Not much.

So, while everything in the article about Mangione is factual and in context, one major tool of the biased media is framing. ABC News led with the defense attorney's statement making it about Trump. It's just the red meat chum that brings journalists to the surface. Another tool of bias is the choice of topic. For example, the journalist might well have taken the 'terrorism' angle just as easily.

The Trump administration is making Luigi Mangione “a pawn to further its political agenda," his attorneys argued Friday in a new court filing that asked a federal judge to either dismiss the indictment or take the death penalty off the table. https://t.co/sEWd7OqIwt pic.twitter.com/yCeEfABwnQ — ABC News (@ABC) October 17, 2025

From the article:

“The Department of Justice and the White House have coordinated to cultivate and disseminate negative public rhetoric deliberately designed to taint the prospective jury pool,” defense attorneys Karen Agnifilo and Avi Moskowitz wrote.

Where was the reporting of the defense lawyers' statement for the Tree of Life Synagogue murder? (We checked, there are none.)

He assassinated an innocent man, shot him in the back. Y'all talk about him as if he was unjustly arrested. Wow. — Jules! (@sparkly_jules1) October 17, 2025

ABC stooping to Rolling Stone levels of murderer glamourization.

He shot a man in the back during the day. And this is the take ABC has. You don't hate the media enough. https://t.co/GDg9o1FxQN — WA Leg Watch (@360GOP) October 17, 2025

Evergreen.

I say this as someone who's not a Donny T fan: what is the Trump administration's political agenda here? "Don't kill CEOs"? And the irony is that the murderer is the one who killed for a political motivation. — Mike (@Boston__Sucks) October 17, 2025

That b*stard!

The only person trying to further a political agenda was Mangione. https://t.co/nNpGYvOErJ — Colonel Bijan Mustardson (@Tittlewk93) October 17, 2025

Fair point.

Omg ABC! Read the room!



America is tired of Trump haters. — Bill Buckley (@BillBuc30804889) October 17, 2025

Yes, there is a monomaniacal drive to get Trump and the media will put themselves into embarrassing positions to make it happen.