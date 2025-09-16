Judge: Luigi Mangione Wasn't a Terrorist — He Was Just Drawing Attention to Greed

Ro Khanna Says Every Dem Is Horrified by Charlie Kirk’s Murder - Online...
Hot Take: Charlie Kirk's Assassin 'Was Always Generally Apolitical,' Not a Leftist
The 'Touching' Texts Unraveled: Charlie Kirk's Killer Is No Love Story Hero
Texas Suspending Certifications of More Than 100 Teachers Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Murde...
Brett T. | 6:30 PM on September 16, 2025
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy reported earlier, leftists cheered and hugged on Tuesday at the news that the terrorism charges had been dropped against Luigi Mangioni, the man who shot UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back on a New York City street and became a folk hero to liberals.

Now, we've seen part of the judge's reasoning why he tossed out the most severe charge, first-degree murder, and it puts him in league with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Oh, Mangioni wasn't trying to terrorize health insurance companies and their employees … he was just trying to "draw attention" to what he saw as the greed of the insurance industry. So, he was just raising awareness by killing Thompson in cold blood.

"Hmm … how could I raise awareness of greed in the health insurance industry? I know!"

Exactly — it wasn't to "raise awareness," it was to send a message. Comply or be shot.

It certainly looks like it. This reasoning is insane.

