But He Did It For Love: ABC Romanticizes Charlie Kirk's Killer's 'Very Touching' Texts with Boyfriend

Charlie Kirk's accused assassin, Tyler James Robinson, stood emotionless before a Utah Judge to be read the formal charges against him today. Robinson remained silent except to say his name when asked by Judge Tony Gruf during the remote hearing.

He did not react when he was officially informed that the accusations against him made him eligible for the death penalty. He appeared as the cold-hearted killer that he accused of being, a monster that callously took the life of an innocent man in front of his family without an ounce of remorse or an ounce of feeling.

That's not the Tyler Robinson Matt Gutman of ABC News wants you to see. Gutman sees nothing more than a star-crossed lover who was defending his girlfriend (who, in reality, is his boyfriend) in an act to express his undying love.

Matt found the text messages between the couple, in which authorities say Robinson appears to confess to Kirk's Assassination, to be 'Very Touching.'

DISGUSTING: ABC’s Matt Gutman says he’s not sure “if we have seen an alleged murder with such specific text messages” that were “very touching, in a way, that I think many of us didn’t expect — a very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the… pic.twitter.com/ulPcxoOwM3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2025

The ridiculous post continues:

I think many of us didn’t expect — a very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him ‘my love.’ And ‘I want to protect you, my love.’” “So, it was this duality of someone who the attorney said not only jeopardized the life of Charlie Kirk and the crowd, but was doing it in front of children, which is one of the aggravating circumstances of this case. And then, on the other hand, he was, you know, speaking so lovingly about his partner. So a very interesting and, as Pierre said, riveting press conference.”

The left's lapdogs in the media, like ABC, initially tried to label Robinson as a 'MAGA Republican,' a narrative that has collapsed as evidence in the case has come to light. They've avoided the realization that this, like several recent, high-profile acts of violence, has been committed by a radicalized left-wing actor.

Matt Gutman's attempt to romanticize the murder and humanize the murderer is low. Even for ABC.

He even doubled down on the thought, describing how tragic this was for the killer and his boyfriend.

ABC’s Matt Gutman doubled down, ten minutes later after this on ABC News Live: “It’s heartbreaking on so many levels, Kyra. Obviously, Charlie Kirk was murdered brutally in front of a crowd of thousands...[O]n the other hand, there is this duality of a very a portrait of a very… pic.twitter.com/0ykDhsg1Ko — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 16, 2025

The only tragedy was a crazed leftist who decided he was justified in taking the life of an innocent man for no other reason than he had different political beliefs.

there is this duality of a very a portrait of a very human person, a very human experience from this entire family...the kid who had got a 34 out of 36 on the ACT, who had a 4.0...I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a press conference in which we’ve read text messages that are A, so fulsome, so robust, so apparently, allegedly self-incriminating and yet, on the other hand, so touching — right — with the suspect reaching out to his roommate, who was allegedly his boyfriend, who we understand, you know, identified as male at birth, now identifies as female. And the terminology he used, he was trying to protect him. He kept calling him ‘my love.’ ‘My reason for doing this is to protect you,’ you know, but also asking him to delete the messages and not speak to law enforcement. So there’s this, this heartbreaking duality that we’re seeing very tragically playing out here.”

Matt calls the exchange heartbreaking. Almost as if Robinson was nothing more than a chivalrous hero trying to protect 'His love.'

As we've seen with Luigi Mangione, to a lot of those on the lunatic left, murder is okay, as long as you kill the right people for the right reasons.

Matt Gutman of @ABC having homoerotic fantasies on air about a gay man and his transgender lover involved in the assassination of Charlie Kirk is further proof that leftwing media belongs in the trash heap of history. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) September 16, 2025

A yes, the duality of man, able to kill people and create nice love letters about premeditated murders. It really makes you think about how only journalists are dumb enough to fawn over that — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) September 16, 2025

Too bad he didn’t love his boyfriend more than he hated Charlie. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) September 16, 2025

Maybe Matt can pitch his idea to Hallmark and turn it into a low-budget romance movie.

Lunatic leftist murders a conservative and tells his boyfriend about it.



“Journalists”: https://t.co/2idFKG4MS2 pic.twitter.com/Nu6rkuJHru — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 16, 2025

The romance of murder. Matt must think Natural Born Killers is a romantic comedy.

It's very revealing watching Gutman trying to humanize someone who chose to dehumanize another to the point of murdering him. — Aggie The Barbabe (@AggieTheBarkeep) September 16, 2025

Like Mangione, it's disturbing to see the media try to justify the increasingly violent political left by humanizing the violent, radicalized leftists.

You have got to be frigging kidding me https://t.co/lUXn0CB548 — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) September 16, 2025

Journos are very sick people. https://t.co/zcY9RdpQ41 — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) September 16, 2025

WTF?!



ABC’s Matt Gutman says that the messages of the shooter confessing to the m*rder of Charlie Kirk were "VERY TOUCHING."



What about the confession of an alleged killer is "touching"???



Sickpic.twitter.com/cZb5uOHern — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 16, 2025

The mutts that make up the lapdog media are just doing what they've been trained to do. Rewarded with clicks and 'Atta-boys' when they roll over and show their obedience to the statist left.

It's worth noting that the prosecution in Utah was also moved by Robinson's texts. In fact, they were so moved that they added two counts of witness tampering to his list of charges.

After all, what's a little destruction of evidence between young lovers?

I text my boyfriend "I love you" frequently.



Somehow, that doesn't miraculously absolve me of wrongdoing if I were to kill someone.



Do the media even hear themselves anymore? https://t.co/07fddO8pHk — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 16, 2025

What was heartbreaking was that a monster looked through the scope of a rifle and, without remorse or emotion, executed an innocent man in front of his family.

ABC's Matt Gutman sees romance in that heartless, soulless monster.

You just can't despise the media enough.

