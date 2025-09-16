But He Did It For Love: ABC Romanticizes Charlie Kirk's Killer's 'Very Touching' Texts with Boyfriend

Joe Scarborough Tries to ‘Both Sides’ Charlie Kirk’s Assassination by Invoking Paul Pelosi...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:30 PM on September 16, 2025
Townhall Media

Charlie Kirk's accused assassin, Tyler James Robinson, stood emotionless before a Utah Judge to be read the formal charges against him today. Robinson remained silent except to say his name when asked by Judge Tony Gruf during the remote hearing.

He did not react when he was officially informed that the accusations against him made him eligible for the death penalty. He appeared as the cold-hearted killer that he accused of being, a monster that callously took the life of an innocent man in front of his family without an ounce of remorse or an ounce of feeling.

That's not the Tyler Robinson Matt Gutman of ABC News wants you to see. Gutman sees nothing more than a star-crossed lover who was defending his girlfriend (who, in reality, is his boyfriend) in an act to express his undying love.

Matt found the text messages between the couple, in which authorities say Robinson appears to confess to Kirk's Assassination, to be 'Very Touching.'

The ridiculous post continues:

I think many of us didn’t expect — a very intimate portrait into this relationship between the suspect’s roommate and the suspect himself, with him repeatedly calling his roommate, who is transitioning, calling him ‘my love.’ And ‘I want to protect you, my love.’”

“So, it was this duality of someone who the attorney said not only jeopardized the life of Charlie Kirk and the crowd, but was doing it in front of children, which is one of the aggravating circumstances of this case. And then, on the other hand, he was, you know, speaking so lovingly about his partner. So a very interesting and, as Pierre said, riveting press conference.”

The left's lapdogs in the media, like ABC, initially tried to label Robinson as a 'MAGA Republican,' a narrative that has collapsed as evidence in the case has come to light. They've avoided the realization that this, like several recent, high-profile acts of violence, has been committed by a radicalized left-wing actor.

Matt Gutman's attempt to romanticize the murder and humanize the murderer is low. Even for ABC.

He even doubled down on the thought, describing how tragic this was for the killer and his boyfriend.

The only tragedy was a crazed leftist who decided he was justified in taking the life of an innocent man for no other reason than he had different political beliefs.

there is this duality of a very a portrait of a very human person, a very human experience from this entire family...the kid who had got a 34 out of 36 on the ACT, who had a 4.0...I don’t think I’ve ever experienced a press conference in which we’ve read text messages that are A, so fulsome, so robust, so apparently, allegedly self-incriminating and yet, on the other hand, so touching — right — with the suspect reaching out to his roommate, who was allegedly his boyfriend, who we understand, you know, identified as male at birth, now identifies as female. And the terminology he used, he was trying to protect him. He kept calling him ‘my love.’ ‘My reason for doing this is to protect you,’ you know, but also asking him to delete the messages and not speak to law enforcement. So there’s this, this heartbreaking duality that we’re seeing very tragically playing out here.”

Matt calls the exchange heartbreaking. Almost as if Robinson was nothing more than a chivalrous hero trying to protect 'His love.'

As we've seen with Luigi Mangione, to a lot of those on the lunatic left, murder is okay, as long as you kill the right people for the right reasons.

Maybe Matt can pitch his idea to Hallmark and turn it into a low-budget romance movie.

The romance of murder. Matt must think Natural Born Killers is a romantic comedy.

Like Mangione, it's disturbing to see the media try to justify the increasingly violent political left by humanizing the violent, radicalized leftists.

The mutts that make up the lapdog media are just doing what they've been trained to do. Rewarded with clicks and 'Atta-boys' when they roll over and show their obedience to the statist left.

It's worth noting that the prosecution in Utah was also moved by Robinson's texts. In fact, they were so moved that they added two counts of witness tampering to his list of charges.

After all, what's a little destruction of evidence between young lovers?

What was heartbreaking was that a monster looked through the scope of a rifle and, without remorse or emotion, executed an innocent man in front of his family.

ABC's Matt Gutman sees romance in that heartless, soulless monster.

You just can't despise the media enough.

