Journalists Use Hulk Hogan's Death to Whine Over Gawker's Demise

Gordon K
Gordon K | 9:30 PM on July 25, 2025
Dirk Shadd/The Tampa Bay Times via AP, Pool, File

Gawker. What can one say about that horrid, left-wing online hate/gossip rag? 

Here's a walk down Memory Lane for you youngsters and other folks that may have never heard of Gawker. Feel free to skip if you want to get to the juicy part.

It was in the heady days of content mills exploding all over the Internet. It was a time when big bucks were pouring into Internet journalism. NBC invested $200 million into Vox Media. Websites were launched in five-packs; Left-wing politics, sports, technology, culture and one or two wildcard sites.  It seemed everyone was in on the gold rush. Dan Abrams had Mediaite and The Mary Sue, Breitbart had the Bigs; Hollywood and others (yes, he was the right-wing side), and then there was Nick Denton. Denton's brand was the most vile. It was made up of Gawker.com, Deadspin, Lifehacker, Gizmodo, Kotaku, Jalopnik, and Jezebel. All of them had a few things in common. They were all left-wing politics with a dash of whatever their mission was supposed to be. Do you think gaming is too woke? You can thank Kotaku for that. Are you more interested in manufacturing  a racist incident around a Native American kid with Kansas City Chiefs facepaint than the sport itself? Well, Deadspin was your thing.

It is well known that journalism is lousy with wannabe social justice warriors. Gawker's twist was all that plus a mean-spirited, sociopathic staff. We'll spare you the additional 2,000 words we could write about that. Suffice to say that they went after Silicon Valley billionaire, Peter Thiel, going so far as to out him as gay. And that, friends, is where our story begins.

This started a feud that ended with Thiel bankrolling Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker for them releasing Hogan's sex tape. The happy ending is that Hogan won and Gawker is relegated to the trashiest flaming trash trashbin of history.

With the sad passing of Hulk Hogan, we get the epilogue. There were many kind eulogies, but in those aforementioned sociopathic journalists' circles, it was a time to bring their bile back to the surface.

So weird how left-leaning journalists always rush to the defense of the lowest tiers of civilized society.

This one is especially schadenfreudelicious. It serves as a reminder just how awful Gawker and its staff were. Dear reader, you made it this far, so let's get to the sweet and well-deserved snark.

Seriously. We know that journalists need to have a thick skin and often receive unwarranted abuse. But, we're wondering if, at this point, it's masochism.

It is for this reason that Hogan won.

No, it couldn't be for that reason in Mr. Burns' mind. That would imply Mr. Burns has principles.

Everyone loves a good visual.

Yes!

What is this strain of liberalism that makes the aggressor out to be the victim and has no concept of accountability? Hey, speaking of accountability!

Remember that mention of 'masochism' earlier?

Turns out, lots of people remember Gawker!

And not fondly.

We interrupt this walk down Memory Lane for a brief spit-take!

Anyways, there are some more excellent points, ripostes and history lessons in the replies. We'd love to continue this thread, but you've got a good taste of it and besides, many are not printable on this family-friendly site. However, if you do feel like a bit more, check out Sam's take on the bitter ex-Gawker writer mentioned above. Here's even more bad journos hate-baiting Hogan's passing (hint: Truuuuump!).

