Journalists Use Hulk Hogan's Death to Whine Over Gawker's Demise

Gawker. What can one say about that horrid, left-wing online hate/gossip rag?

Here's a walk down Memory Lane for you youngsters and other folks that may have never heard of Gawker. Feel free to skip if you want to get to the juicy part.

It was in the heady days of content mills exploding all over the Internet. It was a time when big bucks were pouring into Internet journalism. NBC invested $200 million into Vox Media. Websites were launched in five-packs; Left-wing politics, sports, technology, culture and one or two wildcard sites. It seemed everyone was in on the gold rush. Dan Abrams had Mediaite and The Mary Sue, Breitbart had the Bigs; Hollywood and others (yes, he was the right-wing side), and then there was Nick Denton. Denton's brand was the most vile. It was made up of Gawker.com, Deadspin, Lifehacker, Gizmodo, Kotaku, Jalopnik, and Jezebel. All of them had a few things in common. They were all left-wing politics with a dash of whatever their mission was supposed to be. Do you think gaming is too woke? You can thank Kotaku for that. Are you more interested in manufacturing a racist incident around a Native American kid with Kansas City Chiefs facepaint than the sport itself? Well, Deadspin was your thing.

It is well known that journalism is lousy with wannabe social justice warriors. Gawker's twist was all that plus a mean-spirited, sociopathic staff. We'll spare you the additional 2,000 words we could write about that. Suffice to say that they went after Silicon Valley billionaire, Peter Thiel, going so far as to out him as gay. And that, friends, is where our story begins.

This started a feud that ended with Thiel bankrolling Hulk Hogan's lawsuit against Gawker for them releasing Hogan's sex tape. The happy ending is that Hogan won and Gawker is relegated to the trashiest flaming trash trashbin of history.

With the sad passing of Hulk Hogan, we get the epilogue. There were many kind eulogies, but in those aforementioned sociopathic journalists' circles, it was a time to bring their bile back to the surface.

I'm a totally normal, mild-mannered guy until the moment someone brings up what Hulk Hogan did to Gawker — Max Burns (@themaxburns) July 24, 2025

So weird how left-leaning journalists always rush to the defense of the lowest tiers of civilized society.

So Hulk Hogan died.



As a former Gawker writer (as are all Gawker writers thanks to Hulk Hogan), I won't be the first or the last to say 'fuck that guy.'



Dance on any grave you want to, but this one's mine. — Yvette d’Entremont (@thescibabe.bsky.social) (@TheSciBabe) July 24, 2025

This one is especially schadenfreudelicious. It serves as a reminder just how awful Gawker and its staff were. Dear reader, you made it this far, so let's get to the sweet and well-deserved snark.

Bro, you're not normal. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) July 25, 2025

Seriously. We know that journalists need to have a thick skin and often receive unwarranted abuse. But, we're wondering if, at this point, it's masochism.

It’s illegal to record and publish intimate images of anyone without their consent in Florida. And it’s creepy that anyone defends it — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) July 24, 2025

It is for this reason that Hogan won.

You mean what gawker did to Hulk Hogan, and paid the price for such tortious behavior? — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 25, 2025

No, it couldn't be for that reason in Mr. Burns' mind. That would imply Mr. Burns has principles.

pic.twitter.com/zUYKaBtYIE — Cincy Browncoat - You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) July 24, 2025

Everyone loves a good visual.

I LOVE what Hogan did. He OWNS Gawker and will pass that ownership on to his family now. 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/yy6dZRUsVk — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) July 24, 2025

Yes!

“What he did to them” pic.twitter.com/LGQVa5O5bD — Super Jer Deluxe (@BakoJer) July 24, 2025

Yeah pretty infuriating that he did that for no reason whatsoever. — Dawn (@aurora_g96) July 25, 2025

What is this strain of liberalism that makes the aggressor out to be the victim and has no concept of accountability? Hey, speaking of accountability!

Abusers are always angry when their victims successfully fight back. He kicked your butts when he was alive, so you attack him when he's dead. You're pathetic. — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) July 25, 2025

Yet you'll notice that no one -- save for a handful of Brooklyn blogger types -- offered warm and cheery eulogies for Gawker, whereas for Hulk Hogan, well, just check your timeline. https://t.co/fTMv5yI8mU — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 25, 2025

Remember that mention of 'masochism' earlier?

He did a service to humanity, failure.



Did you ever think that none of you work for Gawker anymore because you all suck and are repugnant boils on the ass of society? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 24, 2025

Turns out, lots of people remember Gawker!

Gawker deserved to die, and if you wrote for it you deserved to suffer, and it is highly unlikely that your existence has been more positive for the world than Hulk Hogan's. — Eric S. Raymond (@esrtweet) July 24, 2025

And not fondly.

You were destroyed by a man who made his name with anabolic steroids and spandex.



Oh how it pleases me to point that out. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) July 24, 2025

We interrupt this walk down Memory Lane for a brief spit-take!

Once, Gawker outed as gay the CFO of a company for no other reason but that they could and they felt like doing it. https://t.co/dcAAAd06Tu — Benjamin Ryan (@benryanwriter) July 25, 2025

Anyways, there are some more excellent points, ripostes and history lessons in the replies. We'd love to continue this thread, but you've got a good taste of it and besides, many are not printable on this family-friendly site. However, if you do feel like a bit more, check out Sam's take on the bitter ex-Gawker writer mentioned above. Here's even more bad journos hate-baiting Hogan's passing (hint: Truuuuump!).

