Go Woke, Go BROKE: Judge Rules Defamation Suit by Family of Boy Deadspin Smeared As Racist Can Move Ahead

Back in November of last year, Deadspin decided it was going to smear a young boy as 'racist' for wearing face paint to a Kansas City Chiefs game, claiming it was 'blackface.' The kid -- Holden Armenta -- was nine years old at the time, and has Native American heritage and his parents threatened to sue.

They made good on that promise and now a judge has ruled the defamation suit can move ahead.

A judge has ruled that a young Kansas City Chiefs fan’s lawsuit against Deadspin can move forward after the leftist sports outlet falsely accused the child of wearing “blackface.”

Deadspin has been desperately trying to get the lawsuit from the Armenta family thrown out of court. pic.twitter.com/Q6l5vSpkFH — TheTexasOne (@TexasRepublic71) October 9, 2024

More from Slay News:

To this we say, GOOD.

Awesome! Take them for everything, they shouldn’t be targeting children!! — ZaneTv (@ZaneTv512) October 9, 2024

They shouldn't do this to anyone, but doing it to children is a special kind of despicable.

Awwwww, they're going to have to pay the piper now! Solution: stop writing defamatory articles about conservatives. — Bob Beddingfield (@bobbeddingfield) October 9, 2024

About anyone, especially to smear them as racist.

Can we take a moment to laugh at the clown who wrote the article? pic.twitter.com/Ia4knTb6Oh — Nate Hodibrey (@DjinnBartimaeus) October 9, 2024

His account is still locked down. EL. OH. EL.

I hope the kid can wear the skin of @Deadspin as a halloween costume. — 18ARetired (@18aRetired) October 9, 2024

Oof. But funny as heck.

They ruined his life.. absolutely he should sue them and take all their money — Wake Up America (@_wake_up_USA) October 9, 2024

Every single dime.

Don't worry, Deadspin.



Gawker will keep you company. https://t.co/kWOzpQFkjY — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) October 9, 2024

You'd think they would've learned after Gawker, but no.

They even try to cancel and ruin kids lives.



Never forget. https://t.co/1FTeofLjO5 — Grummz (@Grummz) October 9, 2024

We won't forget.

One part of this story that makes me really mad is how libtards only started to walk it back when it turned out that the kid’s family actually belonged to a Native American tribe. Who knows what would have happened if he was just a plain old white kid doing this. https://t.co/EaicnJI8ri — ilych the Dialectical Pumpkin King (@dialectical_p) October 9, 2024

It doesn't matter if he's Native American or White. He did nothing wrong.

Good

Hopefully that family gets a formal viral apology and let's add a few million dollars for pain and suffering as well https://t.co/8O5qwI3VXu — 🇺🇲 2A TJ 🇺🇲 (@VALUE_UR_RIGHTS) October 9, 2024

A few million sound fair.