VIP
Go Woke, Go BROKE: Judge Rules Defamation Suit by Family of Boy Deadspin Smeared As Racist Can Move Ahead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on October 09, 2024

Back in November of last year, Deadspin decided it was going to smear a young boy as 'racist' for wearing face paint to a Kansas City Chiefs game, claiming it was 'blackface.' The kid -- Holden Armenta -- was nine years old at the time, and has Native American heritage and his parents threatened to sue.

They made good on that promise and now a judge has ruled the defamation suit can move ahead.

More from Slay News:

A judge has ruled that a young Kansas City Chiefs fan’s lawsuit against Deadspin can move forward after the leftist sports outlet falsely accused the child of wearing “blackface.”

Deadspin has been desperately trying to get the lawsuit from the Armenta family thrown out of court.

However, a Delaware judge ruled this week that the lawsuit can proceed.

Superior Court Judge Sean Lugg noted that Deadspin and its writer writer Carron Phillips “crossed the fine line” by attacking and publicly smearing the 9-year-old boy with false claims.

In 2023, Phillips wrote an article using an image of nine-year-old Holden Armenta.

To this we say, GOOD.

They shouldn't do this to anyone, but doing it to children is a special kind of despicable.

About anyone, especially to smear them as racist.

His account is still locked down. EL. OH. EL.

Oof. But funny as heck.

Every single dime.

You'd think they would've learned after Gawker, but no.

We won't forget.

It doesn't matter if he's Native American or White. He did nothing wrong.

A few million sound fair.

