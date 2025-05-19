CBS News CEO Steps Down Amid Trump Lawsuit

If you're even a little bit aware of the state of broadcast news, you know that CBS is competing with MSNBC for the role of the crappiest partisan news outlet. Whether it was Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell trying to sabotage J. D. Vance at the debate or 60 Minutes' biased garbage hatchet jobs, you know where they stand, the evidence points to the left. Who could forget the undeniably dishonest edit job they did on behalf of Kackling Kamala's stumbling 60 Minutes interview? It landed them in hot water with Trump who sued CBS and earned them awards from the worst partisan hacks, which is evidence it was criminally biased journalism.

Well, as the kids say, it's the FO part of FAFO.

JUST IN: CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon is stepping down.



Her resignation comes as CBS parent Paramount considers settling a $20 billion lawsuit from Trump over a "60 Minutes" segment. https://t.co/lDPJMyZpo8 — Axios (@axios) May 19, 2025

Honestly, if you believe that the national news' mission is to take a side, then it's this writer's belief that you deserve to lose your job in news. Perhaps you can end up on Colbert, MSNBC or (ideally) twirling a '40% off mattresses today only' sign at the intersection of Broadway and Main streets.

I love how the media is being told they’re not allowed to lie on behalf of Democrats and their first reaction is, “Well I might as well quit then cause I can’t work under these conditions!” pic.twitter.com/A1ErNoqSDU — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 19, 2025

That's one theory, Jesse. The other is that she was fired because the left-wing trash slot was already filled by MSNBC.

I've got a lot more detail on Wendy McMahon stepping down from CBS News:

*She didn't quit on her own. CBS Co-CEO asked for her resignation on Saturday.

*There have been weeks of increasing tensions between the Paramount board over "60 Minutes" programminghttps://t.co/2JwBIs78gQ — Alex Sherman (@sherman4949) May 19, 2025

You see, girlfrien' might have been fired. The world is filled to the brim with AWFLs (Affluent White Female Liberals) in powerful media positions and maybe the market is saturated.

Anyhow, let's get to the fun part.

"Welcome to the Find Out phase!"



-Jeff Zucker — Usually Right (@normouspenis) May 19, 2025

This isn’t just a Trump-era headline. It’s a case study in how legacy newsrooms lost the room—internally and with the public. I saw the same when I worked at ABC. The audience didn’t walk away by accident. It was a slow betrayal. Her resignation is just the latest receipt. — Johnny Kunza (@johnkunza) May 19, 2025

The truth is that it wasn't Trump that killed the media, it was a self-inflicted wound.

@CBSNews chose to give up journalism for left wing activism.



However the lawsuit is ultimately resolved, the CBS brand has been damaged. — 🇺🇸InDefenseOfFreedom🇺🇸 (@IDofFreedom) May 19, 2025

Yep.

That's as silly as the conspiracy theory that CBS would selectively edit a news piece to make a candidate look at least marginally competent. https://t.co/GuCtTu4AGu — Lucy Howard (@LucyHow76245288) May 19, 2025

No way!

Here’s to hoping the Networks get back to honestly reporting the news. — Mike Watson (@Mikewatson61) May 19, 2025

We say this without sarcasm, this would be the best.