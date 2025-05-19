Her Body, Her Choice: UCLA Student on Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike Blames School for...
CBS News CEO Steps Down Amid Trump Lawsuit

Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on May 19, 2025
Twitchy

If you're even a little bit aware of the state of broadcast news, you know that CBS is competing with MSNBC for the role of the crappiest partisan news outlet. Whether it was Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell trying to sabotage J. D. Vance at the debate or 60 Minutes' biased garbage hatchet jobs, you know where they stand, the evidence points to the left. Who could forget the undeniably dishonest edit job they did on behalf of Kackling Kamala's stumbling 60 Minutes interview? It landed them in hot water with Trump who sued CBS and earned them awards from the worst partisan hacks, which is evidence it was criminally biased journalism.

Well, as the kids say, it's the FO part of FAFO.

Honestly, if you believe that the national news' mission is to take a side, then it's this writer's belief that you deserve to lose your job in news. Perhaps you can end up on Colbert, MSNBC or (ideally) twirling a '40% off mattresses today only' sign at the intersection of Broadway and Main streets.

That's one theory, Jesse. The other is that she was fired because the left-wing trash slot was already filled by MSNBC.

You see, girlfrien' might have been fired. The world is filled to the brim with AWFLs (Affluent White Female Liberals) in powerful media positions and maybe the market is saturated.

Anyhow, let's get to the fun part.

The truth is that it wasn't Trump that killed the media, it was a self-inflicted wound.

Yep.

No way!

We say this without sarcasm, this would be the best.

