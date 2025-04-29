Politico 'Playbook was brought to you by Planned Parenthood'

We often discuss liberal media bias here and even more so since the 'Biden decline' entered the news cycle. Now, media figures are doing a song and dance about how they were just sweet Summer children who fooled by the Biden Administration. We're not buying it. Even if we grant them this one 'error', there's roughly 10,000 other examples how they transparently support the Democrats and their agenda and passive-aggressively smear Republicans.

Advertisement

Case in point, Politico, that bastion of journalistic integrity presents news sponsored by an activist, arguably far-left, Democrat-aligned agency, Planned Parenthood.

Today’s edition of Playbook was brought to you by Planned Parenthood pic.twitter.com/dYIyuS09OF — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) April 29, 2025

People had thoughts.

You may remember us from such events like "Only 3% of what we do is child murder" and "There are 20M fewer americans thanks to us." — RobberBaron (@yourrobberbaron) April 29, 2025

Dark, but darkly funny.

And includes a nice little promo! pic.twitter.com/l4s8I9tzLx — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) April 29, 2025

Hey, there's no such thing as a free lunch, Politico.

Neither one of those needs any tax dollars to continue functioning — JB (@Desertpuma) April 29, 2025

Lots of folks had similar thoughts.

They’ll probably strike a neutral tone on abortion then. — Tzvi Krieger (@itsTzvi) April 29, 2025

The kids call this 'sarcasm'.

I had almost hoped this was satire.

It's not. pic.twitter.com/IYWruq2eWM — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) April 29, 2025

We are so beyond satire, it's a miracle that the Babylon Bee is still in business.

Invaluable journalism that government officials need to make informed decisions. https://t.co/DIm5hb4CDX pic.twitter.com/HZluJw3iOb — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) April 29, 2025

Politico, the Ricky Bobby of journalism. This seems like a good way to end this.