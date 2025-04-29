Politico 'Playbook was brought to you by Planned Parenthood'

Tears of a Clown: Diminutive Dem Shri Thanedar Wigs Out Over Suspended and...
Gordon K
Gordon K | 11:30 PM on April 29, 2025
Townhall Media

We often discuss liberal media bias here and even more so since the 'Biden decline' entered the news cycle. Now, media figures are doing a song and dance about how they were just sweet Summer children who fooled by the Biden Administration. We're not buying it. Even if we grant them this one 'error', there's roughly 10,000 other examples how they transparently support the Democrats and their agenda and passive-aggressively smear Republicans

Case in point, Politico, that bastion of journalistic integrity presents news sponsored by an activist, arguably far-left, Democrat-aligned agency, Planned Parenthood.

People had thoughts.

Dark, but darkly funny.

Hey, there's no such thing as a free lunch, Politico.

Lots of folks had similar thoughts.

The kids call this 'sarcasm'.

We are so beyond satire, it's a miracle that the Babylon Bee is still in business.

Politico, the Ricky Bobby of journalism. This seems like a good way to end this.

