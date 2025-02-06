LMAO! Egyptian YouTuber Who Dunked on Gay-Friendly Israel Deported by Yemen for 'Gay...
Paging Martha Raddatz! Feds Arrest a 'Handful' of Illegal Alien Venezuelan Gang Members in Colorado

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 06, 2025
Meme

Not too long ago, we told you about Aurora, Colorado, and the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang. Armed, violent TdA members were taking over apartment complexes in and around Aurora -- just a 'handful' if you ask Martha Raddatz -- but for a long time authorities in Colorado denied it was problem.

Now federal agents have arrest 100 of those totally-not-a-problem gang members.

WATCH:

Wow.

Yes. Keep pushing it.

Yes, they should.

Local law enforcement has to get their act together.

Amazing how we see results like this when the laws are enforced, isn't it?

AURORA COLORADO CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VENEZUELA

