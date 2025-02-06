Paging Martha Raddatz! Feds Arrest a 'Handful' of Illegal Alien Venezuelan Gang Members in Colorado

Not too long ago, we told you about Aurora, Colorado, and the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua (TdA) gang. Armed, violent TdA members were taking over apartment complexes in and around Aurora -- just a 'handful' if you ask Martha Raddatz -- but for a long time authorities in Colorado denied it was problem.

Now federal agents have arrest 100 of those totally-not-a-problem gang members.

WATCH:

COLORADO: Federal agents targeted more than 100 criminal illegal alien members of the brutal Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang pic.twitter.com/r4dGPbdwpk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 6, 2025

Wow.

Push the button. Keep pushing it! pic.twitter.com/EzIOY9Ajey — The Redeemed Artist (@Peace_Grenade81) February 6, 2025

Yes. Keep pushing it.

listen closely... when agencies work together you can work FASTER and more efficient to bust illegals. DAMAND ID's. stop protecting illegals. anyone helping illegals should be prosecuted. — pebbles (@jbamban) February 6, 2025

Yes, they should.

Never thought I’d say it but thank you federal government! Local law-enforcement and officials are too weak to protect their own communities from these criminal thugs. — Find the Truth (@wave_cometh) February 6, 2025

Local law enforcement has to get their act together.

Since this has started here... Crime is down. I do not hear gun shots every night. Pan handlers are down exponentially. I do not see near as many cars on the road with 2+ years expired tags. It's like a light switch was switched off. — !Timmeh! (@brack11) February 6, 2025

Amazing how we see results like this when the laws are enforced, isn't it?

Meanwhile @GovofCO and @MikeJohnstonCO continue to obstruct what they created. Lock 'em up. — Brad Coen (@brad_coen) February 6, 2025

All it'll take to get every Lefty governor, mayor, and sheriff in line is for Tom Homan to frog-march one of them out of their office in handcuffs.

📛This Is The Way Alert: Looks like we are cracking down on these bad hombres. https://t.co/RuiMbbT67h — FreddieMac (@FreddieMac214) February 6, 2025

As we should.

There are tents set up and ready for all of them.

Welcome to Guantanamo, fellas. https://t.co/1obaMZmveF — Real Trucker Jake Logan (@bigskyfit) February 6, 2025

Gitmo is open for business.

...but it's just one or two apartment complexes https://t.co/SGCCGYiJJE — SilentShoe (@OpineCJCarolina) February 6, 2025

Martha Raddatz has to be so annoyed this morning. To which we say, 'GOOD!'

The only acceptable number of TdA-occupied apartment complexes is ZERO, and Trump is making sure that happens.