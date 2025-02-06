CBS News Is Now Blurring Out Triggered USAID Workers Like They're Testifying Against...
Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to...
VIP
Now Is the Time: We Can and WILL Reclaim Sports From the Radical...
Radical Transparency: Scott Jennings Explains Elon Musk is Trump’s Instrument of Destructi...
Well-Trodden Warpath: Elizabeth Warren and Dems Take All-Too-Familiar Road Against Musk an...
'Hitler' Protest (Weather Permitting): Cold Temps Cancel Anti-Musk and Anti-DOGE Demonstra...
The New Pizzagate: Did USAID and Politico Try to Deep Six Our Pizza?...
Retirement Refusal: 78-Year-Old Andrea Mitchell Leaves MSNBC Show, Shifts Over to NBC News
VIP
Politico: Frustrated Democrats Want the Senate to 'Blow This Place Up'
Sam Stein Says the DOGE Strike Team Is Now at NIH
Sen. Chris Murphy Promises 'No Complicity' and 'Fierce Opposition'
The Associated Press Has Been Receiving Millions From the Government
VIP
The Resistance Is Futile
AG Pam Bondi to Start ‘Weaponization Working Group’ to Investigate Trump Prosecution

Buh-Bye: Pete Hegseth Shares Video of First 'High-Threat' Criminal Illegals Arriving at Gitmo

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:10 AM on February 06, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

A week ago, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the Department of Defense would expand the migrant operations center at Guantanamo Bay to 'full capacity.'

This area is separate from the detention center where Al Qaeda terrorists were housed, and the goal was to send 'high-threat criminal illegals' to Gitmo and get them out of our communities.

Advertisement

Promises made, promises kept.

The First flight of those criminal illegals landed at Gitmo this morning.

WATCH:

Thank you.

What a change from the previous administration.

It's nice to have actual leadership back in Washington.

The last administration welcomed them with open arms.

Recommended

Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to IMPEACH Trump
Sam J.
Advertisement

Hallelujah!

We sure did.

We love the FO phase.

Here's hoping that's the new norm going forward.

It's better than we hoped it would be.

NOPE.

Tags: CRIMINAL DEPORTATION GITMO GUANTANAMO BAY ILLEGAL ALIENS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to IMPEACH Trump
Sam J.
CBS News Is Now Blurring Out Triggered USAID Workers Like They're Testifying Against the Mob
Doug P.
Radical Transparency: Scott Jennings Explains Elon Musk is Trump’s Instrument of Destruction
Warren Squire
The New Pizzagate: Did USAID and Politico Try to Deep Six Our Pizza? Chef Andrew Gruel Says They Did
Eric V.
Nailed It! Jim Jordan PERFECTLY Sums Up Democrats' Priorities When It Comes to Auditing Spending
Amy Curtis
Well-Trodden Warpath: Elizabeth Warren and Dems Take All-Too-Familiar Road Against Musk and DOGE
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Holy CORRUPTION, Batman! Michael Shellenberger Drops Major BOMBSHELL About USAID's Work to IMPEACH Trump Sam J.
Advertisement