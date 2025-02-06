Buh-Bye: Pete Hegseth Shares Video of First 'High-Threat' Criminal Illegals Arriving at Gitmo

A week ago, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said the Department of Defense would expand the migrant operations center at Guantanamo Bay to 'full capacity.'

This area is separate from the detention center where Al Qaeda terrorists were housed, and the goal was to send 'high-threat criminal illegals' to Gitmo and get them out of our communities.

Promises made, promises kept.

The First flight of those criminal illegals landed at Gitmo this morning.

WATCH:

The first flight of high-threat criminal illegals aliens has arrived at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. These criminals trampled over our previously wide open border to bring violence and mayhem to our communities. President Trump has taken swift action to expel them… pic.twitter.com/Kml8WX3kIK — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) February 6, 2025

Thank you.

GOOD RIDDANCE!!



Thank you for making America safer!!🙏🏼🇺🇸 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) February 6, 2025

What a change from the previous administration.

I’m so excited about this for our Country. Glad the U.S. military is working hand & hand w/the White House & ICE to accomplish this — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) February 6, 2025

It's nice to have actual leadership back in Washington.

Pete is shipping dangerous and convicted alien criminals out of America.



Securing the nation since the last administration wouldn’t! 🇺🇸🎉 — D🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️צבי (@Twitagra_DM) February 6, 2025

The last administration welcomed them with open arms.

America is again becoming a country with borders, law and order and a military that's not f'ing around — 🌞Disinfect DC🌞🇺🇲 (@CovfefeClick) February 6, 2025

Hallelujah!

Yes, I voted for this https://t.co/VecuUAvOft — Deew (@dovewolf1) February 6, 2025

We sure did.

The FO after you FA.

Great job. https://t.co/yKESum5vi1 — Redleg (@Tom40829743) February 6, 2025

We love the FO phase.

Biggest mistake of their lives to come here. They should've stayed in their country. https://t.co/IxP4HxIGMT — Jack DeBruce (@debruce_jack) February 6, 2025

Here's hoping that's the new norm going forward.

This is transparency. This is proper governance. Thank you @POTUS for setting the standard. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/MYo9Itrjz7 — 🇺🇸Stephs🇺🇸 (@StephsNY) February 6, 2025

It's better than we hoped it would be.

TIRED OF WINNING? https://t.co/O7EMIcJF5N — Pat Gray Unleashed (@PatUnleashed) February 6, 2025

NOPE.