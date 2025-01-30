Pete Hegesth Says DoD Will Expand Migrant Operations Center at Gitmo to Full Capacity

STELLAR Job! Former FBI Head Chris Wray Tells '60 Minutes' the Chinese Infiltrated...
Brett T.  |  6:15 PM on January 30, 2025
AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa

Here's something that came across the transom Wednesday night that's worth a look. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says Guantanamo Bay may be getting some more occupants soon, and the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security are working together to expand the Migrant Operations Center there.

"High-priority criminal aliens" — the ones actress Selena Gomez called "her people" in a tear-filled video.

Hegseth gave a brief video update on the plan Thursday, as well as an update on Wednesday night's airline crash.

He hasn't disappeared without a trace yet like the last Secretary of Defense.

***

