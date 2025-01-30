Pete Hegesth Says DoD Will Expand Migrant Operations Center at Gitmo to Full Capacity

Here's something that came across the transom Wednesday night that's worth a look. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says Guantanamo Bay may be getting some more occupants soon, and the Department of Defense and the Department of Homeland Security are working together to expand the Migrant Operations Center there.

The @DeptofDefense — in conjunction with @DHSgov — will immediately expand the Migrant Operations Center at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (“Gitmo”) to Full Capacity to provide additional detention space for high-priority criminal aliens we have deported. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 30, 2025

"High-priority criminal aliens" — the ones actress Selena Gomez called "her people" in a tear-filled video.

Gitmo has been used for DECADES, including under Democrat presidents like Bill Clinton, to temporarily house migrants. This is not the detention facilities (where I served) for Al Qaeda; this is using specific facilities for migrants/illegals on other parts of the naval station. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 30, 2025

Hegseth gave a brief video update on the plan Thursday, as well as an update on Wednesday night's airline crash.

Update on Guantanamo Bay Operations and @SecDef Hegseth Addresses Tragic Mishap Involving US Army Helicopter pic.twitter.com/80J5djB4oP — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) January 30, 2025

He hasn't disappeared without a trace yet like the last Secretary of Defense.

