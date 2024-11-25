'I Think I'll Stick With The Dumpster Fire I know' - J. K. Rowling Discovers Bluesky

There has been a lot of buzz about Bluesky lately. It's a refuge for former Twitter (X) users who enjoyed the fever swamp of politicized science, rigid ideological enforcement and a healthy dose of bat guano under Jack Dorsey.

But thanks to fascist, billionare Elon Musk they needed to flee and find a "safe space" over at Bluesky.

J. K. Rowling, noted famous author, left liberal and sworn enemy of the left liberals for defying one point of their Holy Writ, dropped in for a visit.

Yeah, Bluesky looks absolutely lovely, but I think I'll stick with the dumpster fire I know. pic.twitter.com/HKOJOSb0jj — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 25, 2024

We've been following Rowling enough to know that she has witnessed the mental instability and violence of the compassionate left. If you click on her post, you can zoom in on some depraved cartoons by an anti-TERF (Trans Exclusive Rad-Fems) artist who should probably be on some FBI watchlist.

Honestly, we're glad to see such toxic people, who ironically claim to be escaping toxicity, leave Twitter for an echo chamber where they can enjoy hearing the sounds of their own tortured caterwauling.

it is an echo chamber filled with a bunch of people who are commiserating amongst themselves and in the center, the world‘s tiniest violin plays — Jess Fields (@jessalanfields) November 25, 2024

It's frankly mind-blowing to see what is acceptable versus what is banned.

Say there are only two genders? Goodbye! Fantasize about committing violence against women? Cool!

Whoever made that needs a lesson on drawing depth of field. pic.twitter.com/lbagRzevId — Rebecca (@RebeccaMtn) November 25, 2024

One point perspective is the least of their problems. This Tweet was included so you can see one of the images up close. The wry humor is just a bonus.

That person is truly disturbing. I hope they get banned soon but knowing the auto mod on this website who knows. They also have this antisemitic gem: pic.twitter.com/jC34tD58ps — Liquid Cognition 🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈🇺🇲 (@LiquidCognition) November 25, 2024

But of course. It seems leftist mental illness is a package deal. Violent transgenderism, antisemitism and communism. Two out of three confirmed.

We apologize for making you see these images, but don't worry, we won't do that to you again.

But you're the bad person for wanting to keep folks like this out of women's bathrooms and classrooms.

Once you’ve spent time on Bluesky, you will long for the peace-loving politeness of 𝕏.



🦉 — 🦉 (@UncleOwlOnX) November 25, 2024

Seems to be the case. This editor won't create an account even to lurk. No one needs to be exposed to that.

Bluesky is like when tumblr banned p*rn and insanity and all the blue haired furries turned up on twitter. https://t.co/Q5I8dyR3pT — Wildrenaissance (@WildRenaissance) November 25, 2024

These people think they're on the right side of history. https://t.co/aAjjfOZcO2 — Something beginning with (@JamFirstPlease) November 25, 2024

This is one of the more disturbing aspects.

So meanwhile on Bluesky, mentally ill trans people fantasize about deleting via firearms real biological women because they’re real biological women. This is what the modern left has turned into and that’s why I no longer support it. https://t.co/SqDBujYVfg — Cimarrón (@mbele_ndoki) November 25, 2024

But truly, this is even more disturbing. We wonder if all the mainstream journalists and publications are cringing for touting it too soon? Who knows, this may be their jam. Marc Cuban, JoJo from Jerz, Rob Reiner and Laura Helmuth, these are your people now - feel the joy.

