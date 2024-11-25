VIP
Joe Concha: NYT Outsourcing Its Research to Radical Media Matters
Court Upholds Missouri's Law Banning Child Mutilation
Re-Burdened by What has Been: Kamala Running for President Again in 2028?
Rep. Dan Goldman Already Worried About Trump Seeking a Third Term
University to Offer'Intro to Fat Studies'
Report: Trump to Send Trans Troops Packing on Day One
Kyrsten Sinema Basks in a Well Deserved 'I Told You So' Moment Aimed...
Meghan McCain Is Wrong on This One ... We Tried 'Live and Let...
Julie Kelly Notes Jack Smith and Judge Chutkan Left TDS-Addled Dems SOME Hope...
Stelter in Place: Cable News Hack Panics as Musk Mulls MSNBC Purchase
Media Watchdog NewsGuard Awards WaPo a Perfect 100
Leftist Privilege Does Not Trump Immigration Law
Chicken Little Rachel Bitecofer Declares Democracy is Dead Because the Left Can't Imprison...
BANANA PANTS: Joy Reid Cranks the Crazy to Eleven Says Trump Will Shoot...

'I Think I'll Stick With The Dumpster Fire I know' - J. K. Rowling Discovers Bluesky

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  8:40 PM on November 25, 2024
Townhall Media

There has been a lot of buzz about Bluesky lately. It's a refuge for former Twitter (X) users who enjoyed the fever swamp of politicized science, rigid ideological enforcement and a healthy dose of bat guano under Jack Dorsey. 

But thanks to fascist, billionare Elon Musk they needed to flee and find a "safe space" over at Bluesky.

J. K. Rowling, noted famous author, left liberal and sworn enemy of the left liberals for defying one point of their Holy Writ, dropped in for a visit.

We've been following Rowling enough to know that she has witnessed the mental instability and violence of the compassionate left. If you click on her post, you can zoom in on some depraved cartoons by an anti-TERF (Trans Exclusive Rad-Fems) artist who should probably be on some FBI watchlist.

Honestly, we're glad to see such toxic people, who ironically claim to be escaping toxicity, leave Twitter for an echo chamber where they can enjoy hearing the sounds of their own tortured caterwauling.

It's frankly mind-blowing to see what is acceptable versus what is banned. 

Say there are only two genders? Goodbye! Fantasize about committing violence against women? Cool!

One point perspective is the least of their problems. This Tweet was included so you can see one of the images up close. The wry humor is just a bonus.

But of course. It seems leftist mental illness is a package deal. Violent transgenderism, antisemitism and communism. Two out of three confirmed.

We apologize for making you see these images, but don't worry, we won't do that to you again.

But you're the bad person for wanting to keep folks like this out of women's bathrooms and classrooms.

Seems to be the case. This editor won't create an account even to lurk. No one needs to be exposed to that.

This is one of the more disturbing aspects.

But truly, this is even more disturbing. We wonder if all the mainstream journalists and publications are cringing for touting it too soon? Who knows, this may be their jam. Marc Cuban, JoJo from Jerz, Rob Reiner and Laura Helmuth, these are your people now - feel the joy.

Tags: J.K. ROWLING TRANSGENDER VIOLENT RHETORIC BLUESKY

