J. J. Abrams' Latest Failed Reboot - Hillary Clinton

Gordon K
Gordon K  |  7:10 PM on October 23, 2024
Grok AI

The Democrats are activating every last one of their units in this last, desperate lead up to the election. They've got rock stars whose work you loved back in college, "good" billionaires and the partisan activists formerly known as journalists at Newsweek and CBS news spinning hard for Kamala.

Then we've got this relic who still hasn't quite recovered from the entitled coronation that Trump denied her in 2016. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton teamed up with Hollywood great, J. J. Abra- hahahahahaha - (wipes tears) Sorry. J. J. Abrams to produce a Very Important video.

We're not going to ask you to watch it, we had to. But if you must, behold.

Did you make it through? Did you like J. J.'s clapboard? It was a very nice touch and we look forward to the sequels.

J. J. Abrams was once Hollywood's golden boy. "Lost" was a hit that put him on the map, but he had a string of respectable works to his credit before then

Then they entrusted him with the Star Trek reboot. This editor, who was a Trek fan from literal toddlerhood, was, at first thrilled and then increasingly disappointed with Abrams' "phone-it-in" sequels.

But the final nail in his legacy was when he was tasked with gloriously rebooting the Star Wars franchise with a shiny new Disney budget but ended up producing ... the original Star Wars movie again. Only this time, the movie had fancier special effects and a choppy plot trying to jam in Episode IV sequences into a different storyline.

So what were we talking about? Oh yeah, the fact that Hillary Clinton has a Kamala Harris promo video with J. J. Abrams and it isn't the EPIC SLAM DUNK that they think it is.

Like all of Hillary's courageous Tweets, her team turned the replies off - probably to prevent having a lamp thrown at them. But we got the best responses anyway.

It sure did seem that way. We wonder if she waived her usual $200K speaking fee?

"Trotting" seems a little gratuitous, no?

Maybe in 2015. Today? Not so much. "Say, aren't you the guy that killed Star Wars AND Star Trek?"

Short answer - no. And we have a deep sadness for anyone who can't make a decision until they hear what Ben Stiller thinks.

With so many missteps and much buffoonery in the Harris camp, we do wonder if there are secret agents working for Trump.

***

