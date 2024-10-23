Money in Politics Is Suddenly GOOD AGAIN: NY Times Happy to Report Bill Gates Gave $50M to Kamala Harris

The Left has been attacking Elon Musk for jumping into the political arena and supporting Donald Trump. To them -- that's an unforgivable offense, bordering on a crime -- and they plan to take down X and destroy Elon Musk as punishment.

The problem is not, of course, that Musk is spending money on politics. Just that he's spending it on the wrong kind of politics.

So we're sure Bill Gates won't get the same scrutiny as Musk for giving $50 million to Kamala Harris. The California Coastal Commission denied Musk additional SpaceX launches because of his political speech; will they thwart Microsoft's business plans?

Bill Gates, one of the richest people in the world, has said privately that he donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization that is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential run, according to three people briefed on the matter. https://t.co/IdZM1gG0aX — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 23, 2024

More from The New York Times:

After decades of sitting on the sidelines of politics, Bill Gates, one of the richest people in the world, has said privately that he recently donated about $50 million to a nonprofit organization that is supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential run, according to three people briefed on the matter. The donation was meant to stay under wraps. Mr. Gates, one of the founders of Microsoft, has not publicly endorsed Ms. Harris, and his donation would represent a significant change in the strategy that has previously kept him away from gifts like this. In private calls this year to friends and others, Mr. Gates has expressed concern about what a second Donald Trump presidency would look like, according to a person briefed on Mr. Gates’s thinking, although he has stressed that he could work with either candidate.

Just incredible coverage.

So are billionaires are cool now? Time for a chip swap! pic.twitter.com/RhaSwNz94D — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 23, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when Bill Gates does it.

What happened to those 'ethical concerns', we wonder.

But you want to bring Elon up on charges for donating $1 million a day to those who sign up yo protect the constitution. — Kim Anh (@KimAnhUSA) October 23, 2024

Yep.

We call that lawfare.

Proving once again, a fool and his money are soon parted pic.twitter.com/3snijn0IVm — Don C. McDaniel (@DonCarrMAC) October 23, 2024

They sure are.

But this billionaire spending big is ok? https://t.co/iOhpN3gjTn — Melissa Braunstein (@slowhoneybee) October 23, 2024

It sure is. Because reasons.

Are we still doing the billionaire ethical concerns thing? https://t.co/zTN73gIX5G — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2024

Nah.