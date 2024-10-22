Fake News Contamination: Newsweek Deletes Dishonest Post Linking Trump to McDonald's E. Coli Outbreak

The Mask Slips: WATCH as Biden Says, 'We Gotta Lock [Trump] Up'
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on October 22, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In what can only be described as the all-time king of coincidences, the CDC just announced that there has been an E. Coli outbreak at McDonald's restaurants. This, just days after President Donald Trump's high-profile campaign event where he cooked fries and manned the drive-thru at a Pennsylvania McDonald's. Of course, Newsweek saw this as a great opportunity to remind us that they despise actual journalism. The notorious fake news outlet did this by posting a pic on X linking Trump's McDonald's visit to the outbreak of the potentially deadly bacteria.

Here's the since-deleted pic.

True, you simply can't hate them enough.

As the election comes to a close it seems like 'news' agencies are in competition with one another. No, not to produce actual journalism. Don't be silly! It's to see who can publish the biggest lie in service to the Democrat Party.

This person on the now-deleted post agrees.

Yes, the post has been deleted but the anger of those who saw it is still very real. The backlash was intense and Newsweek relented and removed the post. The replacement features a stock photo of the Golden Arches with no Trump in sight.

Take a look.

We'll never forget what you did, Newsweek.

Trump's unprecedented and popular McDonald's visit is still thrilling his fans and continues to cause the heads of 'journalists' to explode. That coupled with the Kamala/Walz campaign needing something to taint Trump's fast food victory has many posters saying this government announcement feels coordinated. It seems suspicious to say the least.

Here's the CDC announcement.

Trump's McDonald's is not on this list. The same goes for all in Pennsylvania. Trump worked the french fry cooker but didn't handle any raw meat during his campaign event. That didn't stop posters from flipping Newsweek's fake news to make fun of Democrat Chuck Schumer, who once posted a pic of himself grilling raw burgers with cheese on top.

It was you, Chuckie!

It really feels like desperation and panic are hitting 'news' agencies that are in the can for Kamala. Election Day draws closer and every day seems to bring more fake news and more cringe. Earlier today, Chris Cillizza cried over trust in legacy media plummeting over the last few years. Well, here's another reason to add to the list, Chris. We'll have more for you tomorrow.

