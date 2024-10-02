JD Vance's 'Look' - a Meme is Born

As Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100, People Express Shock Over a Published...
Gordon K
Gordon K  |  5:30 PM on October 02, 2024
Twitchy

The VP debates are over and lots of virtual ink has been spilled on the winners, losers, highlights, lowlights and memes.

Both candidates did a decent job and J. D. Vance really shined being articulate, on-point and very civil.

But arguably, the best thing to come out of it was the J. D. Vance reaction meme, which we suspect will live on for a very long time.

Behold just a few of these magnificent contributions. 

It sure felt like that.

See?

But it's still Pumpkin Spice season!

You have to know Artist Angie to truly appreciate this one. And if you don't know her, you need to remedy that immediately.

In comedy circles, this is known as a "call back".

Also in comedy circles, this is called "too soon"!

And finally, in comedy circles, this is called a "throwback". It's a close cousin to the call back, but far enough away to have not been referenced recently.

We feel seen.

Warner Brothers for the win!

Alright, let's wrap up with a couple of "oh yeah, that's me" ones.

Looking forward to four years of great memes, Vice President Vance!

***

