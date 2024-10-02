JD Vance's 'Look' - a Meme is Born

The VP debates are over and lots of virtual ink has been spilled on the winners, losers, highlights, lowlights and memes.

Both candidates did a decent job and J. D. Vance really shined being articulate, on-point and very civil.

Advertisement

But arguably, the best thing to come out of it was the J. D. Vance reaction meme, which we suspect will live on for a very long time.

Behold just a few of these magnificent contributions.

JD Vance is breaking the 4th Wall so hard I feel like I’m watching The Office. pic.twitter.com/DW6bjEtAE2 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 2, 2024

It sure felt like that.

When she questions my shortcut, and we get there faster pic.twitter.com/ZaIy2FH2FW — Jon Katz (@JonKatz79) October 2, 2024

See?

When they say you can't put the tree up until after Thanksgiving 🎄 pic.twitter.com/5dSi4BCnID — ʞɹıɯ𝕊 (@FoundersGirl) October 2, 2024

But it's still Pumpkin Spice season!

When someone tells me they have a cat that is not evil ... pic.twitter.com/OPn7f7aIRL — Artist_Angie: Sensei of sARTcasm (@Artist_Angie) October 2, 2024

You have to know Artist Angie to truly appreciate this one. And if you don't know her, you need to remedy that immediately.

Me when the Editor-in-Chief of Mother Jones is offended at a flight attendant wishing her a blessed day. pic.twitter.com/9kOWdMDNYr — #Nats Fan Carla (@LibertyBelleCJL) October 2, 2024

In comedy circles, this is known as a "call back".

When Doug Emhoff says “she fell down some stairs” https://t.co/yna5Qa679g pic.twitter.com/7VMRFAcfD5 — Magills (@magills_) October 2, 2024

Also in comedy circles, this is called "too soon"!

Me when @BillClinton says he didn’t have sex with that woman, Miss Lewinsky. Also me when @HillaryClinton says she believes him. pic.twitter.com/TyW7ww7i8n — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) October 2, 2024

And finally, in comedy circles, this is called a "throwback". It's a close cousin to the call back, but far enough away to have not been referenced recently.

When you tell me you’re at the gym but I just drove past Burger King and saw you in the drive thru. pic.twitter.com/RQDLbFNqya — Dawn (@aurora_g96) October 2, 2024

We feel seen.

The internet is fun sometimes. pic.twitter.com/MQ6E6R1nh7 — Chris Stigall (@ChrisStigall) October 2, 2024

Warner Brothers for the win!

Alright, let's wrap up with a couple of "oh yeah, that's me" ones.

Me when a car passes me going 75 mph and then I pull up behind them at the stoplight pic.twitter.com/1eUsKDQfll — Lizzy Lou Who 🇺🇸 (@_wintergirl93) October 2, 2024

Me after hitting "no tip" on a $3.00 bottle of water and spinning the tablet back around: pic.twitter.com/XUkxQTQ0s3 — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) October 2, 2024

Looking forward to four years of great memes, Vice President Vance!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!