CLAIM: MSNBC has quietly pulled three Muslim journos from the anchor chair since Hamas attack

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  1:11 PM on October 14, 2023
MSNBC

We've been reporting on MSNBC's brave attempts to carefully provide even-handed coverage between the Israelis and those who murdered people in their beds, shot teenagers in the back at a concert, murdered babies, raped women, and kidnapped families.

Yes, it's as insane as it sounds.

First, MSNBC described the mass murder as a 'very big gift to Benjamin Netanyahu'. Then, the network engaged in victim blaming while the bodies were still warm. Most recently, they've hosted guests who have suggested the solution is for Israel to give in to the demands of the terrorists. It was so bad that the ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt went on-air on MSNBC's Morning Joe and blasted the network for their ridiculous coverage.

Now claims have surfaced that MSNBC is squelching their biggest three Muslim personalities in response to backlash over the coverage.

The kneejerk quest for 'Islamophobia' in the aftermath of a terrorist attack on Jews looks, to many, like a giant nothingburger in this case.

All three of the MSNBC anchors described as being taken out of their anchor chairs are still on the air, reporting and appearing as regular guests on MSNBC shows.

