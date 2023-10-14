CLAIM: MSNBC has quietly pulled three Muslim journos from the anchor chair since Hamas attack

We've been reporting on MSNBC's brave attempts to carefully provide even-handed coverage between the Israelis and those who murdered people in their beds, shot teenagers in the back at a concert, murdered babies, raped women, and kidnapped families.

Advertisement

Yes, it's as insane as it sounds.

First, MSNBC described the mass murder as a 'very big gift to Benjamin Netanyahu'. Then, the network engaged in victim blaming while the bodies were still warm. Most recently, they've hosted guests who have suggested the solution is for Israel to give in to the demands of the terrorists. It was so bad that the ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt went on-air on MSNBC's Morning Joe and blasted the network for their ridiculous coverage.

Now claims have surfaced that MSNBC is squelching their biggest three Muslim personalities in response to backlash over the coverage.

MSNBC has quietly taken 3 of its Muslim broadcasters out of the anchor’s chair since Hamas’s attack on Israel.



My story and this + internal tension among NBCU staff over how to talk about last week’s attack and what’s going on in Gaza: https://t.co/txX21hNdAG — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 13, 2023

The kneejerk quest for 'Islamophobia' in the aftermath of a terrorist attack on Jews looks, to many, like a giant nothingburger in this case.

NEW



MSNBC has quietly taken three of its Muslim broadcasters, @AliVelshi, @AymanM, and @mehdirhasan, out of the anchor’s chair since Hamas’s attack on Israel last Saturday amid America’s wave of sympathy for Israeli terror victims.



“We have and will continue to cover the… — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 13, 2023

All three of the MSNBC anchors described as being taken out of their anchor chairs are still on the air, reporting and appearing as regular guests on MSNBC shows.

Did you even notice that Velshi is reporting and anchoring FROM the conflict? Or note that Abrams was fired after wiping out as an msnbc executive and an msnbc anchor? And HE's the guy you go to?



I have no love for the network I created but this is sloppy work — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) October 14, 2023

When you've lost Keith Olbermann …

Kind of hard to sit in an anchor chair when you’re reporting and commenting on what’s happening. — Jimbo D. 🏳️‍🌈 🇩🇪 🇺🇦 (@jimboxp) October 13, 2023

They're being silenced though!

Look I tried to watch @msnbc over the weekend and the only time I didn't feel it was victim blaming vs terrorists blaming was during Psaki.



I only heard empathy towards Israeli victims when a "but" followed.



I wanted Velshi to be fair, and he wasn't. Medhi never is. — MN School Bonds Wolf 🇺🇦🌻✡️ (@MNSchoolBond) October 13, 2023

People who willingly subject themselves to MSNBC aren't even happy. That's about all you need to know.

Oops.

MSNBC took Mehdi Hassan off the air before he turned MSNBC into Al Jazeera. https://t.co/hT8gxFBbEp — Ram (@ramprasad_c) October 13, 2023

LOL. All three worked for Al Jazeera earlier in their careers.

Mehdi is a terrorist Islamist apologist who shared articles claiming Hamas has an international right to resist Israel even if it meant murdering children… calling it “thought provoking”



Still, not a good look on NBC — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 13, 2023

Advertisement

We're guessing he's not a fan.

This is a fascinating story. But I think the framing of this as MSNBC pulls Muslim Anchors has some flaws. The network can do what it wants, and is certainly open to all manner of criticism, but it’s objectively the case that Velshi’s initial coverage was atrociously sympathetic… https://t.co/qJ93ZLJ1Sl — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 14, 2023

Maybe the story would be more interesting if their faces weren't still all over MSNBC.

MSNBC should find Muslim broadcasters who don't cheer for Hamas. https://t.co/goxg2kRON7 — Max (@MaxNordau) October 13, 2023

Now there's an idea.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!