Victory! Vanguard School will no longer tread on 12-year-old Jaiden for Gadsden flag patch

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  10:19 PM on August 29, 2023
Connor Boyack (Twitter) and Public Domain Gadsden Flag

We here at Twitchy have been keeping you up-to-date on the case of a 12-year-old boy, Jaiden, who has been staging a revolutionary battle against his school for kicking him out of class for a Gadsden flag patch on his backpack.

In our latest update, Jaiden vowed to return to school with the historic patch in place.

The school has now relented to the barrage of criticism they received for their historically illiterate mistreatment of the preteen patriot.

Upon learning of these events today, The Vanguard School Board of Directors called an emergency meeting. From Vanguard's founding we have proudly supported our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the ordered liberty that all Americans have enjoyed for almost 250 years. The Vanguard School recognizes the historical significance of the Gadsden flag and its place in history. This incident is an occasion for us to reaffirm our deep commitment to a classical education in support of these American principles.

At this time, the Vanguard School Board and the District have informed the student's family that he may attend school with the Gadsden flag patch visible on his backpack.

In other words, the board of directors and the district are waving the white flag.

Jaiden has taken the field of battle in a victory that would make General Washington himself proud.

We can't wait.

Good on this kid and his family for standing strong.

BOOYAH!

If only they had access to a history book … at a SCHOOL!

This was a colossal embarrassment for an institution that is supposed to be educating these children.

The memers have their new Chad.

Yes!

Nice.

Bear in mind that schools all over the country would have gotten away with this if the student and parents decided not to rock the boat.

We have to push back against these abuses.

Exactly this.

Congratulations, Jaiden. Well done!

***

***

