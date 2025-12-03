Before and Aftyn: Scott Jennings Says Brace for More ‘Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs’...
Like a Narco-Terrorist Drug Boat: NY Times Blows WAPO's Hegseth Narrative Out of the Water

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on December 03, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

They had him now. The walls were closing in. Those savvy old news hounds at the Washington Post released a bombshell that would surely be the end of Pete Hegseth—giving a direct order to kill'em all! What Hegseth did was tantamount to murder, a war crime. He needed to be fired immediately, charged, and forced to stand trial. Not just any trial, and not just in any court. Hegseth's crimes required prosecution at the Hague, out of the reach of the pardoning powers of his evil, orange warlord in the White House.

The anonymously sourced story was awful, terrible, and in the end, a big steaming pile of manure.

Almost as if on cue, WAPO ran the story as backlash increased against Mark Kelly and the 'Seditious Six,'  who were unable to provide a single example of an illegal order from the Trump Administration that they claimed active-duty military personnel were duty-bound to ignore.

We're not saying that the Post ran the story just to provide cover for the embattled imbeciles of the unserious six. We're pretty sure they would have run the unconfirmed hit piece on Hegseth even if Kelly and company hadn't released their seditious video. We're just saying it's funny how the timing of it all lined up.

It didn't take long for WAPO's story to unravel. Sure, there were snippets of truth in the article. There always are. Pete Hegseth is, indeed, the Secretary of War. Cartels are using boats to move narcotics through the Caribbean, and the U.S. military has blown up some of those drug boats, the operators of which have not fared well as a result.

It's also true that since the first drug boat was sunk, Democrats in D.C. have become the most ardent supporters of narco-terrorists outside of Central and South America.

That's where facts from the Post's unnamed sources end.

How bad is it for the leftist lapdogs at the Washington Post when even the New York Times, which isn't an organization known for its unwavering support of the Trump Administration, nukes your scandalous hit piece?

That had to hurt. The story had everything. Anonymous sources, war crimes, they even had a senatorial former astronaut angrily yelling about 'Evil Pete' to anyone who would listen. Sure, the story lacked even the slightest shred of journalistic integrity and spun bits of truth into a fantastical tale of a homicidal conspiracy within the military chain of command.

The fact is, the left has hated Hegseth since the day he was nominated. Hell, they damn near ran Fetterman out of town just for talking to the man, and he voted against his confirmation. So it should come as no surprise that they'd push an unfounded scandal in a feckless attempt to force him out of his cabinet position.

Here's 'CIA Slotkin' pushing the WAPO falicy after it had already been debunked.

Why would she push a story that's been proven false? Why hasn't The Washington Post retracted the debunked story? Because it's not about being factual, it's about getting rid of Hegseth. Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.

The puppetmaster Dems pull the strings, and WAPO dances like a marionette. Neither will stop, no matter how tangled they become. They can't help themselves.

Of course, they'd side with the cartels. What's a hundred thousand overdose deaths a year compared to the righteous work of the resistance?

When it comes to resisting Trump, or in this case, his Secretary of War, the party of hate holds nothing higher.

That's the point. Tell the lie until it's accepted as the truth. Even when, like the drug boats, the narrative has been blown out of the water.

