Like a Narco-Terrorist Drug Boat: NY Times Blows WAPO's Hegseth Narrative Out of the Water

They had him now. The walls were closing in. Those savvy old news hounds at the Washington Post released a bombshell that would surely be the end of Pete Hegseth—giving a direct order to kill'em all! What Hegseth did was tantamount to murder, a war crime. He needed to be fired immediately, charged, and forced to stand trial. Not just any trial, and not just in any court. Hegseth's crimes required prosecution at the Hague, out of the reach of the pardoning powers of his evil, orange warlord in the White House.

The anonymously sourced story was awful, terrible, and in the end, a big steaming pile of manure.

Exclusive: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave an order to “kill everybody” in the first strike on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean. After two men survived, the mission commander ordered a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s instructions, according to two sources.… — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 28, 2025

Almost as if on cue, WAPO ran the story as backlash increased against Mark Kelly and the 'Seditious Six,' who were unable to provide a single example of an illegal order from the Trump Administration that they claimed active-duty military personnel were duty-bound to ignore.

We're not saying that the Post ran the story just to provide cover for the embattled imbeciles of the unserious six. We're pretty sure they would have run the unconfirmed hit piece on Hegseth even if Kelly and company hadn't released their seditious video. We're just saying it's funny how the timing of it all lined up.

It didn't take long for WAPO's story to unravel. Sure, there were snippets of truth in the article. There always are. Pete Hegseth is, indeed, the Secretary of War. Cartels are using boats to move narcotics through the Caribbean, and the U.S. military has blown up some of those drug boats, the operators of which have not fared well as a result.

It's also true that since the first drug boat was sunk, Democrats in D.C. have become the most ardent supporters of narco-terrorists outside of Central and South America.

That's where facts from the Post's unnamed sources end.

How bad is it for the leftist lapdogs at the Washington Post when even the New York Times, which isn't an organization known for its unwavering support of the Trump Administration, nukes your scandalous hit piece?

The NY Times is now joining others in debunking the Washington Post claim that Secretary Hegseth ordered the killing of survivors of an attack in September on a drug boat. Days of coverage over an alleged war crime appear to be based on a false account...https://t.co/e6kj4zvADo — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 2, 2025

That had to hurt. The story had everything. Anonymous sources, war crimes, they even had a senatorial former astronaut angrily yelling about 'Evil Pete' to anyone who would listen. Sure, the story lacked even the slightest shred of journalistic integrity and spun bits of truth into a fantastical tale of a homicidal conspiracy within the military chain of command.

As @ScottAdamsSays points out, it’s not a coincidence that the Hegseth story just happens to support the “unconstitutional orders” narrative that the Seditious Six are pushing. Right on the nose. There are no coincidences in the Dem party and media. — MuffinMan🎗️ (@muffin_man6200) December 2, 2025

The fact is, the left has hated Hegseth since the day he was nominated. Hell, they damn near ran Fetterman out of town just for talking to the man, and he voted against his confirmation. So it should come as no surprise that they'd push an unfounded scandal in a feckless attempt to force him out of his cabinet position.

Here's 'CIA Slotkin' pushing the WAPO falicy after it had already been debunked.

Secretary Hegseth should resign, but additionally, if this reporting is true, President Trump should fire the Secretary, as he did with other underperforming cabinet members in his first Administration. https://t.co/IabUl2Gm0d — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) December 2, 2025

Why would she push a story that's been proven false? Why hasn't The Washington Post retracted the debunked story? Because it's not about being factual, it's about getting rid of Hegseth. Never let the truth get in the way of a good story.

The puppetmaster Dems pull the strings, and WAPO dances like a marionette. Neither will stop, no matter how tangled they become. They can't help themselves.

You wait until the New York Times proves the story was false before you double down that you think it's still real?



Someone should resign, but its not Hegseth. — Colonial Rebel, Pheardom (@Pheardom) December 3, 2025

Resign for what? Where is it written that when targeting terrorists you are allowed only a single strike? pic.twitter.com/deQrIbR72O — TheBigO99 (@TheBigO1999) December 2, 2025

Of course, they'd side with the cartels. What's a hundred thousand overdose deaths a year compared to the righteous work of the resistance?

When it comes to resisting Trump, or in this case, his Secretary of War, the party of hate holds nothing higher.

The Washington Post is not America First



If they can hurt this President they will.



I don't believe a thing they say — Angie Pratt (@ArkansasAngie) December 2, 2025

📣 Democrats are deeperate for anything…even if they make it up., — AKA fatman007 (@ruggy006) December 2, 2025

And still, because noone will see the "corrected" story, millions will believe it to be true — gypsyheart4good (@gypsyheart4God) December 2, 2025

That's the point. Tell the lie until it's accepted as the truth. Even when, like the drug boats, the narrative has been blown out of the water.

