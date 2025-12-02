WaPo Columnist: Something Is Not Right With This Campaign to Kill Narco-Terrorists

He doesn't flat-out accuse Secretary of War Pete Hegseth of war crimes, but Washington Post columnist Jason Willick thinks that "something is not right" with this entire campaign of targeting narco-terrorists on drug boats. He says it's a moral distortion to turn the transportation of drugs into an act of war.

Hard for me to see how one can support the summary killing of alleged drug couriers on unarmed boats, and only be aghast at the attack on them after a boat is hit. The killings are lawless to begin with; the follow-on strike was fruit of a poisonous tree. — Jason Willick (@jawillick) December 2, 2025

Hopefully the controversy over the follow-on strike will bring home that something is not right about this entire campaign. It is just a legal and moral distortion to turn transportation of drugs into an act of war. — Jason Willick (@jawillick) December 2, 2025

The media-generated controversy, you mean?

Drug cartel boats should feel risky — M Hirschbrunnen 🍌 (@DearLeftyFriend) December 2, 2025

If those boats had the same people but instead of cocaine filling those blue barrels it was mustard gas, what would your opinion be on striking them? — Doug Lawrence (@DougRLawrence) December 2, 2025

The "second strike" story has stopped working out suddenly, so now we're back to "something is just off about us going after drug runners at all" https://t.co/JiWrZrLtzy — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 2, 2025

So hilariously predictable. 24 hours of screeching about how it was a war crime to do a "second strike" but that's not working out so the MSNBC holiday party invitees have retreated to "actually you must not take action against drug-runners in the first place"



Within a week or… pic.twitter.com/TaG6eDwViR — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 2, 2025

"Something is not right" about people who cannot identify specifically what is illegal or immoral about this operation. I am glad to have an administration which is more concerned with my welfare and safety than with winning an abstract legal/moral debate. — Half Blind (@eliphaz803) December 2, 2025

“having failed at our last attempt at gaslighting, we will revert to the previous one” — OB1KNOB (@OB1KNOBSKI) December 2, 2025

Why do you love drug dealers so much — Country Club Conservative (@alt_ccc) December 2, 2025

Something is off. We should be taking out lots more smugglers and not just those coming out of Venezuela — Aaron Smith (@AaronCSmith1) December 2, 2025

I’m so sorry this happened to your narco terrorist friends. — GT (@23rads) December 2, 2025

Why, specifically, can't you support the killing of drug traffickers?



You realise the alternative is multiple American deaths per day from drug addiction?



Tough to find a convincing moral case for not bombing them. — TheEducator (@DanExplainsIt) December 2, 2025

So the second strike fraud didn't work out so now you're going for the sympathy for narco terrorist angle. Damn, you're truly a real piece of shit. — ElJefeGrande 🇺🇲🇦🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇲🇽 (@ElJefeGrandes) December 2, 2025

Hegseth isn't trying to turn drug smuggling into an act of war — it's an act of terrorism that takes tens of thousands of lives.

***

