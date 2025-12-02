Political Strategist Informs Us No One Gets Preventive MRIs
WaPo Columnist: Something Is Not Right With This Campaign to Kill Narco-Terrorists

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on December 02, 2025
Imgflip

He doesn't flat-out accuse Secretary of War Pete Hegseth of war crimes, but Washington Post columnist Jason Willick thinks that "something is not right" with this entire campaign of targeting narco-terrorists on drug boats. He says it's a moral distortion to turn the transportation of drugs into an act of war. 

The media-generated controversy, you mean?

Hegseth isn't trying to turn drug smuggling into an act of war — it's an act of terrorism that takes tens of thousands of lives.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

