What Happened to Our Humanity? NC Train Passenger Uses His Phone to Film Victim Dying Doesn't Call 911

What in the hell has happened to our once great American cities? Where has the humanity and basic human decency gone? Is this who we've become?

The more we find out about the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska, the more disturbing and frankly, heartbreaking it becomes. We're not talking about her soulless killer, Decarlos Brown. He'll be facing federal murder charges for his actions.

It's not about the mayor of Charlotte Vi Lyles, or the 'Restorative Justice' Democrats that run the city. Their despicable actions are what we've come to expect from blue city Democrats.

Because of them, Decarlos Brown was inevitable.

OH MY GOD



What is going on in North Carolina⁉️ https://t.co/nNe72ipIOC — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 9, 2025

We know evil men and corrupt, self-righteous politicians exist. All one needs to do is look at the daily news from any city, and it's easy to find both.

What's disturbing and heartbreaking about the death of Iryna Zarutska is what happens after she is attacked. After Brown walks away muttering, 'I got the white girl.'

At first, nothing happens. A traincar full of people and no one lifts a finger to help the poor girl as she sits terrified and bleeding. One man who is standing just a few feet away can be seen turning to look at her and then turning his back to her as if nothing happened. Perhaps there is a moment of shock, a sense of disbelief in what they have just witnessed. For some, there was a sense of fear. Those who were sitting closest to Iryna grab their belongings and scurry away. Who knows where they thought they were going? They were on a train, but off they went. As the seconds tick by, and Iryna begins to lose consciousness, it becomes evident, no one is going to help her.

Why did no help her?



Why did everyone ignore her?



What happened to society that leaves a young woman to bleed out on a train in full view of everyone? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) September 9, 2025

A couple of minutes later, two good Samaritans try to provide first aid. A man took off his shirt and, along with another person, tried to control the bleeding.

It's what happens next that will make you question your faith in humanity. As Iryna lies on the ground, bleeding to death. A man approaches her and reaches for his phone. Did he finally realize she's in trouble and decide to call 911 to get her help?

No, he heartlessly hit record and began to film her.

Won’t call 911, but will film a video of a girl bleeding to death on the floor of a train. I am speechless… pic.twitter.com/Y9aY0VLq0N — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 9, 2025

Another angle



This is so sick pic.twitter.com/uBBKRIduTh — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 9, 2025

When did people become so heartless?

No it’s not okay. All the video evidence was from surveillance cameras on the train car; this person isn’t helpfully trying to collect evidence, just filming this girl while she is laying on the ground in a pool of blood and dying. It’s heartless — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 9, 2025

It is not ok, and it is not normal for someone to witness this type of violence and not only not call 911, but also not even sit and hold her hand or try to help her. These witnesses who did nothing are disgusting. The guy was gone--there was no danger. — Molly Best (@MsMollyBest) September 9, 2025

He’s probably streaming it, trying to gain more followers. — Suzy Redd (@suzy_redd) September 9, 2025

Is there no longer value for human life in American cities? We know Democrats value criminals over victims, but everyday citizens? Are our cities that far gone?

The other travesty is the death of the “good Samaritan” the system punishes those who intervene more harshly than the criminals whose actions led to the necessity for intervention.



It’s no surprise to me that nobody checked on Iryna. It’s a symptom of our society’s divergence — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) September 9, 2025

We commend the two people on the train who tried to help. Sadly, the rest seem totally indifferent. As for the soulless moron filming, our opinion of him is not fit for public consumption.

Sadly, Charlotte seems to be more the rule than the exception.

Chicago in 2024:

Chicago woman, 61, is left BRAIN DEAD after being punched and stomped on the head on train 'by eight-time felon who wanted to steal her purse' https://t.co/R5EVxF3b28 pic.twitter.com/XfKHRBT8Wg — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) January 13, 2024

Philadelphia in 2021:

Commuters filmed homeless Philadelphia man, 35, rape female passenger on SEPTA train instead of intervening: Accused claims he knew victim and it was 'consensual'



Fiston Ngoy, 35, has been charged with rape after he sexually assaulted a woman aboard a Pennsylvania train as other… pic.twitter.com/7KJZyGW5z2 — 'Seeing is believing' (@dave24144975) December 14, 2023

This attitude is in videos everywhere now. The new normal of American society is to stand by and watch as others die. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) September 9, 2025

It's disheartening to think that this is our new normal.

We know what happens if you help..



It’s all ass backwards pic.twitter.com/Euf1lj5f1E — Eric Ferguson (@speculatinquire) September 9, 2025

Given her injuries, no one could likely have saved Iryna, but that doesn't mean no one should have tried. In a world full of Vi Lyles, we need more Daniel Pennys.

We can't allow this to become who we are. We need to choose to be better.

