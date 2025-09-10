Van Jones Weeps for a Violent Killer: Excusing Evil as a Woman Bleeds...
What Happened to Our Humanity? NC Train Passenger Uses His Phone to Film Victim Dying Doesn't Call 911

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on September 10, 2025
Photo via Iryna Zarutska's Instagram

What in the hell has happened to our once great American cities? Where has the humanity and basic human decency gone? Is this who we've become?

The more we find out about the brutal murder of Iryna Zarutska, the more disturbing and frankly, heartbreaking it becomes. We're not talking about her soulless killer, Decarlos Brown. He'll be facing federal murder charges for his actions.

It's not about the mayor of Charlotte Vi Lyles, or the 'Restorative Justice' Democrats that run the city. Their despicable actions are what we've come to expect from blue city Democrats.

Because of them, Decarlos Brown was inevitable.

We know evil men and corrupt, self-righteous politicians exist. All one needs to do is look at the daily news from any city, and it's easy to find both.

What's disturbing and heartbreaking about the death of Iryna Zarutska is what happens after she is attacked. After Brown walks away muttering, 'I got the white girl.'

At first, nothing happens. A traincar full of people and no one lifts a finger to help the poor girl as she sits terrified and bleeding. One man who is standing just a few feet away can be seen turning to look at her and then turning his back to her as if nothing happened. Perhaps there is a moment of shock, a sense of disbelief in what they have just witnessed. For some, there was a sense of fear. Those who were sitting closest to Iryna grab their belongings and scurry away. Who knows where they thought they were going? They were on a train, but off they went. As the seconds tick by, and Iryna begins to lose consciousness, it becomes evident, no one is going to help her.

A couple of minutes later, two good Samaritans try to provide first aid. A man took off his shirt and, along with another person, tried to control the bleeding.

It's what happens next that will make you question your faith in humanity. As Iryna lies on the ground, bleeding to death. A man approaches her and reaches for his phone. Did he finally realize she's in trouble and decide to call 911 to get her help?

No, he heartlessly hit record and began to film her.

When did people become so heartless?

Is there no longer value for human life in American cities? We know Democrats value criminals over victims, but everyday citizens? Are our cities that far gone?

We commend the two people on the train who tried to help. Sadly, the rest seem totally indifferent. As for the soulless moron filming, our opinion of him is not fit for public consumption.

Sadly, Charlotte seems to be more the rule than the exception.

Chicago in 2024:

Philadelphia in 2021:

It's disheartening to think that this is our new normal.

Given her injuries, no one could likely have saved Iryna, but that doesn't mean no one should have tried.  In a world full of Vi Lyles, we need more Daniel Pennys.

We can't allow this to become who we are. We need to choose to be better.

