AG Pam Bondi Says Decarlos Brown 'Will Never Again See the Light of Day as a Free Man'

Decarlos Brown Jr., who'd been arrested and released 14 times before stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a Charlotte, North Carolina, commuter train, will face federal charges for her murder. Both FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi say the Department of Justice will seek the maximum penalty.

Advertisement

Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people.



I have directed my attorneys to federally prosecute DeCarlos Brown Jr., a repeat violent offender with… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 9, 2025

The brutal attack on Iryna Zarutska was a disgraceful act that should never happen in America.



The @FBI immediately surged into action to ensure justice is served and to make clear that violent criminals will never be allowed to walk free again.



President Trump is committed… pic.twitter.com/0mq30pD0xS — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 9, 2025

The post continues:

President Trump is committed to restoring safety to every American city, and I want to thank @AGPamBondi for delivering the federal charges that will hold this perpetrator accountable.

Please charge the judge that allowed him off the hook as an accessory. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) September 9, 2025

Arrest the judge that let him out. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) September 9, 2025

Time to start arresting the judges who let these people out — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) September 9, 2025

BRING THE FURY — Patriot Lioness (@belle89817) September 9, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brought the fury to the White House briefing room, where she shamed the press for spilling plenty of ink on Daniel Penny but not saying a word about Zarutska's murder until security video had been released and went viral online. As Leavitt says, this story didn't fit their narrative.

.@PressSec on the savage murder of Iryna Zarutska in Charlotte:



"A public transportation system in a major American city was more dangerous than the active war zone she left...



The most enraging and unacceptable part of this story is that her death was ENTIRELY preventable." pic.twitter.com/X6IUqTpXJO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 9, 2025

Democrat leaders and judges failed Iryna Zaratska. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 9, 2025

No bail required, leniency, and return to the streets immediately is enacted by Democrat DA’s, judges, and mayors who run these cities.



Soros says he would infiltrate our nation through local elections and he did. The ideology he championed enacted through Obama and Biden. — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) September 9, 2025

Advertisement

This is the reality when basic law and order collapses. So sad and completely avoidable. — AMIRAN 🇮🇱 (@Amiran_Zizovi) September 9, 2025

Will Brown be charged with a hate crime?

Call it what it is, a HATE crime. The killer bragged, “I got that white girl.” If the races were reversed, the FBI would’ve called it that from day one. Justice means telling the truth. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 9, 2025

Your office, @AGPamBondi, needs to seek the death penalty. No excuses. — Pablo Clay (@realPabloClay) September 9, 2025

Arrest the judges and DAs that let this monster out. — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) September 9, 2025

As Leavitt said, President Donald Trump is going after states with cashless bail policies. "Restorative justice" is also in the crosshairs.

***





Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about crimes that don't fit their preferred narrative.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.