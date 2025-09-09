Restaurant Rollback: Cracker Barrel Abandons Rebranding and Remodeling Plans to Focus on F...
AG Pam Bondi Says Decarlos Brown 'Will Never Again See the Light of Day as a Free Man'

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on September 09, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Decarlos Brown Jr., who'd been arrested and released 14 times before stabbing Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska to death on a Charlotte, North Carolina, commuter train, will face federal charges for her murder. Both FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi say the Department of Justice will seek the maximum penalty.

The post continues:

President Trump is committed to restoring safety to every American city, and I want to thank @AGPamBondi for delivering the federal charges that will hold this perpetrator accountable.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt brought the fury to the White House briefing room, where she shamed the press for spilling plenty of ink on Daniel Penny but not saying a word about Zarutska's murder until security video had been released and went viral online. As Leavitt says, this story didn't fit their narrative.

Will Brown be charged with a hate crime?

As Leavitt said, President Donald Trump is going after states with cashless bail policies. "Restorative justice" is also in the crosshairs.

***


Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about crimes that don't fit their preferred narrative.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust.

CRIME DOJ DONALD TRUMP NORTH CAROLINA PAM BONDI

