Peter Baker's Misleading Narrative: Comparing DC's Restaurant Week to Regular Days to Spit...
Joy Reid: Trump Admin Deporting All the Black and Brown People So They...
Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin
TikToker Says Group of 'Loco' Marines Is Patrolling CA to Get Rid of...
Eagle-Eyed Chuck Todd Notes That Today’s GOP Is Not the Party That Elected...
Gov. Newsoms Deadly Policies Have Now Killed More Than Just His Chances at...
Rep. LaMonica McIver Says Trump’s Takeover of DC Is a Display of White...
Heroic Texas House Dem Refuses to Leave, Sleeps Overnight at Her Desk in...
Park Ranger Who Helped Drape Trans Pride Flag in Yosemite Fired
Tragic Loss: Greta Van Susteren Shares Heartbreaking News of Beloved Makeup Artist's Murde...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Tells MSNBC It’s Great That Trump Wants to Investigate January...
Speak Up: J.K. Rowling ENDS Hateful Troll With Amusing Reply
X Account 'Decoding Fox News': A Clueless Leftist Goof Missing Why Newsom’s Tweet...
Cue the Unhinged Meltdowns: Leftists Freak Out at Lamar Jackson Retweeting Charlie Kirk

That Thing That Never Happens... ICE Rescues Ten Children in Nebraska Sex Trafficking Bust

Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:45 PM on August 19, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The things that Democrats say aren't happening seem to keep happening over and over again. The statist guardians of sanctuary cities like closet commie Michelle Wu of Boston frame ICE as evil government stormtroopers hell bent on hunting down innocent migrants looking to find the American dream. Their sanctuary policies prioritize illegal criminals over their own citizens.

Advertisement

Just a few days ago, we brought you the story of a sex trafficking ring busted in Los Angeles. The criminal enterprise operating right under the nose of anti-ICE mayor Karen Bass was forcing girls as young as fourteen into a life of prostitution. But to hear Bass tell it, it's ICE that is the greatest threat to LA.

Well, that thing that never happens was found to be happening again, this time in Nebraska. ICE, along with federal and local law enforcement partners, busted another sex trafficking ring operating out of Omaha, under the watch of anti-ICE mayor John Ewing Jr. Ten children were among those rescued from the ring that was run by (you guessed it) illegal alien criminals.

A total of twenty-seven victims were rescued from what officials described as horrible living conditions, and five illegal aliens have been charged in connection with the sex trafficking operation. Police also seized over half a million dollars worth of illicit drugs and cash.

Recommended

Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin
Brett T.
Advertisement

The ten children, who police believe were trafficked across the southern border, were all under the age of twelve.

Illegal aliens were running the trafficking operation, which also included drug trafficking, out of motels and eyebrow salons in the Omaha metro area, according to the DHS.

“Victims were crammed into cockroach-infested rooms and trapped in squalor, with no basic sanitation or safety,” the DHS reported in a press release first obtained by The Daily Signal. “Children and adults were being sex-trafficked.”  

Five illegal aliens have been charged in the bust and will remain in custody pending judicial proceedings and removal. 

“ICE has placed immigration detainers on all five Indian illegal aliens arrested to ensure they are not released back into the community after completion of their federal criminal charges,” according to the DHS.  

During the operation, law enforcement seized more than $565,000 in cash and illicit drugs.  

Kids were kept in cockroach-infested rooms and were sexually abused by illegals who Democrats would protect from ICE if given half a chance.

Trafficked kids never stood a chance under Biden. ICE, under the Trump Administration, is working to save as many as they can.

Advertisement

Sadly, there is still more work to be done.

ICE will continue to save children, no matter how much criticism Democrats throw their way.

Unfortunately, the wood chipper, as effective as we think it would be, is still frowned upon.

  • Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DHS DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin
Brett T.
Park Ranger Who Helped Drape Trans Pride Flag in Yosemite Fired
Brett T.
Joy Reid: Trump Admin Deporting All the Black and Brown People So They Don’t Have to Compete
Brett T.
Peter Baker's Misleading Narrative: Comparing DC's Restaurant Week to Regular Days to Spite Trump
justmindy
TikToker Says Group of 'Loco' Marines Is Patrolling CA to Get Rid of ICE
Brett T.
Eagle-Eyed Chuck Todd Notes That Today’s GOP Is Not the Party That Elected Jeb Bush
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Man Balks at Cost of ‘Honorary’ Stealth Bomber Flyover for Putin Brett T.
Advertisement