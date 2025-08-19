That Thing That Never Happens... ICE Rescues Ten Children in Nebraska Sex Trafficking Bust

The things that Democrats say aren't happening seem to keep happening over and over again. The statist guardians of sanctuary cities like closet commie Michelle Wu of Boston frame ICE as evil government stormtroopers hell bent on hunting down innocent migrants looking to find the American dream. Their sanctuary policies prioritize illegal criminals over their own citizens.

Just a few days ago, we brought you the story of a sex trafficking ring busted in Los Angeles. The criminal enterprise operating right under the nose of anti-ICE mayor Karen Bass was forcing girls as young as fourteen into a life of prostitution. But to hear Bass tell it, it's ICE that is the greatest threat to LA.

Well, that thing that never happens was found to be happening again, this time in Nebraska. ICE, along with federal and local law enforcement partners, busted another sex trafficking ring operating out of Omaha, under the watch of anti-ICE mayor John Ewing Jr. Ten children were among those rescued from the ring that was run by (you guessed it) illegal alien criminals.

ICE just rescued 27 victims, including 10 children from an illegal alien-run human trafficking ring in Nebraska.



- Victims were kept in cockroach-infested rooms in disgusting conditions

- Children and adults were s*x trafficked

- Five illegal aliens charged

- Law enforcement… pic.twitter.com/LLOnI0LMmc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 19, 2025

A total of twenty-seven victims were rescued from what officials described as horrible living conditions, and five illegal aliens have been charged in connection with the sex trafficking operation. Police also seized over half a million dollars worth of illicit drugs and cash.

American Heroes: ICE rescued 27 human trafficking victims—including 10 children—from a sex trafficking nightmare.



These victims were crammed into cockroach infested rooms and trapped in squalor, subject to horrific exploitation.



God bless our @ICEgov law enforcement, who are… pic.twitter.com/vkDdfh2mlW — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 18, 2025

The ten children, who police believe were trafficked across the southern border, were all under the age of twelve.

Illegal aliens were running the trafficking operation, which also included drug trafficking, out of motels and eyebrow salons in the Omaha metro area, according to the DHS. “Victims were crammed into cockroach-infested rooms and trapped in squalor, with no basic sanitation or safety,” the DHS reported in a press release first obtained by The Daily Signal. “Children and adults were being sex-trafficked.” Five illegal aliens have been charged in the bust and will remain in custody pending judicial proceedings and removal. “ICE has placed immigration detainers on all five Indian illegal aliens arrested to ensure they are not released back into the community after completion of their federal criminal charges,” according to the DHS. During the operation, law enforcement seized more than $565,000 in cash and illicit drugs.

Kids were kept in cockroach-infested rooms and were sexually abused by illegals who Democrats would protect from ICE if given half a chance.

Save the children! pic.twitter.com/0jEGq0nsLS — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) August 19, 2025.

Trafficked kids never stood a chance under Biden. ICE, under the Trump Administration, is working to save as many as they can.

You won’t hear a single Democrat talk about this. They’ll either never hear about it because of legacy media, or they’ll ignore it. They simply don’t care. Disgraceful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 19, 2025

Thank God that our children are being saved. 🙏🙏 ICE is doing great. — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) August 19, 2025

Sadly, there is still more work to be done.

ICE will continue to save children, no matter how much criticism Democrats throw their way.

Unfortunately, the wood chipper, as effective as we think it would be, is still frowned upon.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

