Making America Safe Again: DHS Busts LA Gang Forcing Girls as Young as Fourteen into Prostitution

Monsters is the word the Department of Homeland Security chose to use when describing the Hoover Gang. An apt description of the Los Angeles-based child sex trafficking ring busted by the department in a joint investigation.

Eleven gang members are being charged with forcing girls as young as fourteen years old into prostitution.

🚨CHILD SEX TRAFFICKING RING BUSTED



These monsters were sex trafficking children including runaways and recruiting victims through social media.



Thanks to our DHS law enforcement under President Trump and @Sec_Noem, 11 child sex traffickers and predators are off our streets. pic.twitter.com/paAegRqzBJ — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 15, 2025

The bust comes on the heels of Mayor 'Queen of the Karens' Bass declaring that Federal Law Enforcement is the source of disorder in Los Angeles while leaving gangs like this to operate unchecked.

Not a good look for the inept Mayor.

Eleven alleged members of a street gang based in Los Angeles are facing federal racketeering and other charges for their roles in a suspected prostitution and sex-trafficking ring. Members of the Hoover Criminal Gang are accused of forcing girls and women into prostitution on the Figueroa Corridor of Los Angeles, resulting in a 31-count federal indictment, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

The gang would target vulnerable young girls through social media. The girls, often runaways or in the foster care system, were plied with drugs and then coerced into prostitution.

The girls would be 'Branded' with tattoos of gang members' nicknames to mark them as gang property.

All 11 people listed below face a count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, otherwise known as RICO: Amaya Armstead, 25, aka “Lady Duck,” of South Los Angeles Armstead is the case’s lead defendant and the de facto leader of the 112 set of the Hoover Criminal Gang. She is accused of sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl.

Kenyondre Young, 22, aka “Yunkg Poke,” of South Los Angeles

Naziz Harris, 19, aka “N4,” of South Los Angeles

Avery Amoako, 27, aka “Handz,” of Long Beach

Jared Evans, 29, aka “Jmoney,” of the Mid-City area of Los Angeles

Mathew Brooks, 22, aka “Vermont Star,” of Riverside

Derail Robinson, 22, aka “Popkorn,” of South Los Angeles

Jalon Phillips, 22, aka “Chop Em,” of South Los Angeles

Bryan Isrel, 31, aka “4Loc,” of South Los Angeles

Tejohn Gray, 25, aka “Tiny3,” of South Los Angeles

Tommy Crockham, 30, aka “Tommy Gunz,” of South Los Angeles The indictment also includes allegations of “various other crimes,” including: Sex trafficking of minors

Sex trafficking through force, fraud or coercion

Transportation of a minor for sex trafficking

Sexual exploitation of a child

Drug trafficking conspiracy

Money laundering to promote specified unlawful activity

Conspiracy to straw purchase firearms Some of those sex trafficking victims were runaways or in the foster care system, and they were recruited through social media, then branded with tattoos of gang members’ names.

So while Mayor Karen was busy complaining about the Feds, those Feds were busy working in cooperation with local police to make Los Angeles safer. Essentially doing her job for her.

We agree and would not be opposed to these scum of the earth gang members being marched to the nearest wood chipper if convicted. The reality is that if found guilty, these charges carry a penalty of fifteen years to life in prison.

Monsters are real, and they target children. It's far beyond time they are hunted down like the animals they are, and if wood chippers aren't an option, lock them in cages and throw away the key.

It's high time to make America safe again.

