Making America Safe Again: DHS Busts LA Gang Forcing Girls as Young as Fourteen into Prostitution

Eric V.
Eric V. | 10:30 PM on August 15, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Monsters is the word the Department of Homeland Security chose to use when describing the Hoover Gang. An apt description of the Los Angeles-based child sex trafficking ring busted by the department in a joint investigation.

Eleven gang members are being charged with forcing girls as young as fourteen years old into prostitution.

The bust comes on the heels of Mayor 'Queen of the Karens' Bass declaring that Federal Law Enforcement is the source of disorder in Los Angeles while leaving gangs like this to operate unchecked.

Not a good look for the inept Mayor.

Eleven alleged members of a street gang based in Los Angeles are facing federal racketeering and other charges for their roles in a suspected prostitution and sex-trafficking ring.

Members of the Hoover Criminal Gang are accused of forcing girls and women into prostitution on the Figueroa Corridor of Los Angeles, resulting in a 31-count federal indictment, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

The gang would target vulnerable young girls through social media. The girls, often runaways or in the foster care system, were plied with drugs and then coerced into prostitution.

The girls would be 'Branded' with tattoos of gang members' nicknames to mark them as gang property.

All 11 people listed below face a count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, otherwise known as RICO:

  • Amaya Armstead, 25, aka “Lady Duck,” of South Los Angeles
    • Armstead is the case’s lead defendant and the de facto leader of the 112 set of the Hoover Criminal Gang. She is accused of sex trafficking a 14-year-old girl.
  • Kenyondre Young, 22, aka “Yunkg Poke,” of South Los Angeles
  • Naziz Harris, 19, aka “N4,” of South Los Angeles
  • Avery Amoako, 27, aka “Handz,” of Long Beach
  • Jared Evans, 29, aka “Jmoney,” of the Mid-City area of Los Angeles
  • Mathew Brooks, 22, aka “Vermont Star,” of Riverside
  • Derail Robinson, 22, aka “Popkorn,” of South Los Angeles
  • Jalon Phillips, 22, aka “Chop Em,” of South Los Angeles
  • Bryan Isrel, 31, aka “4Loc,” of South Los Angeles
  • Tejohn Gray, 25, aka “Tiny3,” of South Los Angeles
  • Tommy Crockham, 30, aka “Tommy Gunz,” of South Los Angeles

The indictment also includes allegations of “various other crimes,” including:

  • Sex trafficking of minors
  • Sex trafficking through force, fraud or coercion
  • Transportation of a minor for sex trafficking
  • Sexual exploitation of a child
  • Drug trafficking conspiracy
  • Money laundering to promote specified unlawful activity
  • Conspiracy to straw purchase firearms

Some of those sex trafficking victims were runaways or in the foster care system, and they were recruited through social media, then branded with tattoos of gang members’ names.

So while Mayor Karen was busy complaining about the Feds, those Feds were busy working in cooperation with local police to make Los Angeles safer. Essentially doing her job for her.

We agree and would not be opposed to these scum of the earth gang members being marched to the nearest wood chipper if convicted. The reality is that if found guilty, these charges carry a penalty of fifteen years to life in prison.

Monsters are real, and they target children. It's far beyond time they are hunted down like the animals they are, and if wood chippers aren't an option, lock them in cages and throw away the key.

It's high time to make America safe again.

  • Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in America are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation will be SAFE once again.

Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

