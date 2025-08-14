The Karen-est Karen-ing Ever Karen-ed: Karen Bass Melts Down as ICE Crashes Newsom's Gerrymandering Party

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Has Some Good Advice For DOJ Employee Who...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 10:30 PM on August 14, 2025

Is there anything worse than uninvited guests crashing your party and ruining your big day? 

Ask California Governor, and world-famous hair gel icon, Gavin Newsom, who had his big moment put on ICE.

He was ready for this moment; he had been incessantly posting about it for days on social media. He was announcing his plan to gerrymander California, despite the state's constitution, which requires such a move to pass a referendum vote. It was all over for Trump now.

He stood in front of the cameras at his scheduled press conference in downtown LA, every strand of his slicked-back mop glued perfectly into place. Enough makeup to get himself cast in a To Wong Foo remake, and tens of his most loyal supporters waiting for Gav (we hear his friends call him Gav) to reveal his ingenious plan to take down Trump and lead the Democrats out of the darkness and back to glory.

Then ICE showed up and stole his thunder.

The post continues:

Chief Greg Bovino tells @FOXLA

 cameraman:"We’re here making Los Angeles a safer place, since we don't have politicians who will do that, we do that ourselves."Video courtesy: @FOXLA

With at least one arrest and a quick comment for the cameras, ICE ended Governor Gav's big day. The press conference went on, but no one was interested in redistricting or election politics anymore. ICE was now the topic of the day.

Poor Gav wasn't happy.

You can picture the guy behind the camera holding up the 'Boo' queue card for the crowd as Newsom questions the timing of the raid.

Good old Gavin wasn't the only one incensed by the raid. LA Mayor Karen Bass took time away from screwing over homeowners who lost everything in recent wildfires to give a scathing critique of the ICE operation.

Despite the Mayor's rage and the Governor's disappointed dad face, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin informed the seething pair that ICE is unconcerned with either of them and has forty teams in LA every day.

Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli reminded Mayor Karen where she stands in the big picture.

For most, especially those of us who satiate ourselves on liberal tears, the ICE raid and subsequent statist meltdown were just some good, clean, family fun.

Well, ICE raids are what we voted for. Mayor Karen having the Karen-est of Karen moments is a welcome bonus.

Karen's Karen-ing aside, it was Newsom's party that got crashed, and much like his career, the press conference was a huge build-up that led to a stunning disappointment.

If only Governor Gav had the self-awareness to feel embarrassed. He'll find a way to spin this embarrassment and keep feeding coins into the nut punching machine.

For the rest of us, watching him get neutered at his own party was the ICE-ing on the cake.

