The Karen-est Karen-ing Ever Karen-ed: Karen Bass Melts Down as ICE Crashes Newsom's Gerrymandering Party

Is there anything worse than uninvited guests crashing your party and ruining your big day?

Ask California Governor, and world-famous hair gel icon, Gavin Newsom, who had his big moment put on ICE.

Advertisement

He was ready for this moment; he had been incessantly posting about it for days on social media. He was announcing his plan to gerrymander California, despite the state's constitution, which requires such a move to pass a referendum vote. It was all over for Trump now.

He stood in front of the cameras at his scheduled press conference in downtown LA, every strand of his slicked-back mop glued perfectly into place. Enough makeup to get himself cast in a To Wong Foo remake, and tens of his most loyal supporters waiting for Gav (we hear his friends call him Gav) to reveal his ingenious plan to take down Trump and lead the Democrats out of the darkness and back to glory.

A Massive crowd of tens of people in attendance to hear Gavin Newsom speak.



pic.twitter.com/5P73hB7FrT — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) August 14, 2025

Then ICE showed up and stole his thunder.

BREAKING: Border Patrol has arrived outside of the downtown LA venue where Governor Newsom will be holding a press conference today & appears to have made at least one arrest. Chief Greg Bovino tells @FOXLA cameraman:



"We’re here making Los Angeles a safer place, since we don't… pic.twitter.com/RqrnnPu48U — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 14, 2025

The post continues:

Chief Greg Bovino tells @FOXLA cameraman:"We’re here making Los Angeles a safer place, since we don't have politicians who will do that, we do that ourselves."Video courtesy: @FOXLA

With at least one arrest and a quick comment for the cameras, ICE ended Governor Gav's big day. The press conference went on, but no one was interested in redistricting or election politics anymore. ICE was now the topic of the day.

Poor Gav wasn't happy.

Newsom: "And right outside, at this exact moment, are dozens and dozens of ice agents... You think it is coincidental? Donald Trump and his minions, Tom Homan, tough guy, decided, coincidentally or not, that this was the location to advance ICE arrests."pic.twitter.com/9Pj2MNIpc4 — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) August 14, 2025

You can picture the guy behind the camera holding up the 'Boo' queue card for the crowd as Newsom questions the timing of the raid.

Good old Gavin wasn't the only one incensed by the raid. LA Mayor Karen Bass took time away from screwing over homeowners who lost everything in recent wildfires to give a scathing critique of the ICE operation.

Bass is having a meltdown ICE being outside Newsoms conference: "WHY would you do that??"



"There is no way this was a coincidence. They decided they were gonna come and thumb their nose in front of the governor's face"



Keep crying 🤣

pic.twitter.com/VcSR4Zc33C — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) August 14, 2025

Some of the most heated comments from Mayor Bass that we’ve seen yet after Border Patrol crashed Newsom’s presser.



Remember, Chief Bovino/Border Patrol told @FoxNews just yesterday that he plans to “go even harder in LA” in response to Mayor Bass’ recent anti-ICE & BP comments. https://t.co/0XsmORQGJt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 14, 2025

Advertisement

Despite the Mayor's rage and the Governor's disappointed dad face, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin informed the seething pair that ICE is unconcerned with either of them and has forty teams in LA every day.

Mayor Bass must be misinformed. Our law enforcement operations are about enforcing the law—not about Gavin Newsom. @CBP patrols all areas of Los Angeles every day with over 40 teams on the ground to make LA safe. https://t.co/ySyDGMbuDG — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) August 14, 2025

Acting US Attorney Bill Essayli reminded Mayor Karen where she stands in the big picture.

The Mayor and other California officials are under the false impression that they are an actual sanctuary from federal law. No person or state is above the law. Federal agents will operate anywhere and anytime within the United States. https://t.co/H2MNli2OFI — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) August 14, 2025

For most, especially those of us who satiate ourselves on liberal tears, the ICE raid and subsequent statist meltdown were just some good, clean, family fun.

Who ever authorized this needs a medal! LA ICE agents making arrests at Newsome rally right now! https://t.co/tQU2XdURQs — David Paulides🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@canammissing) August 14, 2025

The optics here are delicious. ICE & Border Patrol are arresting illegals outside the building where Gavin Newsom is holding his press conference.

pic.twitter.com/ri4ffy3mKP — George (@BehizyTweets) August 14, 2025

Advertisement

This is hysterical and frankly exactly what I voted for 😂😂



Border Patrol is outside of the downtown LA venue where Governor Newsom will be holding a press conference today. They are arresting illegals🔥😂



pic.twitter.com/EBiumRqel3 — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 14, 2025

Well, ICE raids are what we voted for. Mayor Karen having the Karen-est of Karen moments is a welcome bonus.

Can't care less about burning LA down, but hands off of her illegals!



She learned well. pic.twitter.com/eFbSX9HsdX — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) August 14, 2025

She is a despicable COMMUNIST.



Her comments mean NOTHING. — Thomas Lee Miller (@BluJazzCyborg) August 14, 2025

The very most important constituency to The Democrats are illegal aliens.



They care far more about trafficking illegals than any other issue.



Just look at @MayorOfLA’s feed and compare the volume and passion about harboring illegals versus Palisades fire victims. — Cody Penn-Dent (@codypd) August 14, 2025

Karen's Karen-ing aside, it was Newsom's party that got crashed, and much like his career, the press conference was a huge build-up that led to a stunning disappointment.

Looks like Gavin Newscum is having a worse day than Trump & Abbott! pic.twitter.com/BlwJdEILXt — L.A 🇺🇲♥️ (@FACTMATTER2024) August 14, 2025

What an in-your-face to Governor Newsom! — Retired Florida Trucker Frank (@FlaTruckerFrank) August 14, 2025

Advertisement

Newsom spent the past week hyping that rally as the end of Trump. Instead, it turned out to be:



– low energy

– low attendance

- comically bad

– overshadowed by ICE arresting illegals outside and by him crying about getting trolled with a Trump 2028 hat



Embarrassing. — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) August 14, 2025

If only Governor Gav had the self-awareness to feel embarrassed. He'll find a way to spin this embarrassment and keep feeding coins into the nut punching machine.

For the rest of us, watching him get neutered at his own party was the ICE-ing on the cake.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.