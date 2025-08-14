Trump’s Done with Biden’s Ukraine Fiasco: Ready to Push Putin Toward Peace
WOMP WOMP: Gavin Newsom's Plan to 'End Trump's Presidency' via Gerrymandering Falls FLAT With Voters

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 14, 2025
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Over the last couple of days, California Governor Gavin Newsom has been issuing weird, all-caps 'warnings' to President Trump on social media.

Yesterday, Newsom announced he was going to redistrict CA to eliminate Republican seats and 'end the Trump presidency.'

Sure, Jan.

There are several reasons why this threat is likely empty, including the fact that the timeline to redistrict before March just isn't feasible, because it involves -- among other things -- dissolving California's independent redistricting panel.

But guess what, the majority of California voters oppose doing that:

Here's more from POLITICO:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a major hurdle in his quest to revamp his state’s congressional lines, according to a new poll: Californians’ deep support for its current independent redistricting commission.

By nearly a two-to-one margin, voters prefer keeping an independent line-drawing panel to determine the state’s House seats, the latest POLITICO-Citrin Center-Possibility Lab survey found. Just 36 percent of respondents back returning congressional redistricting authority to state lawmakers.

'It’s not surprising, in the sense that California has voted twice for this independent review commission not all that long ago,' said Jack Citrin, a veteran political science professor at UC Berkeley and partner on the poll. 'And there’s a lot of mistrust and cynicism about politicians and the Legislature. That’s reflected here as well.'

California Democrats are plowing ahead with a high-stakes gambit to redraw the state’s lines to counter a proposed gerrymander by Texas Republicans spurred by President Donald Trump. California officials are expected to unveil newly redrawn maps at the end of this week that would position Democrats to nab five extra seats, neutralizing the Texas redraw.

Of course, when the majority of voters want something Gavin doesn't like, he ignores them (see: Prop. 36).

All caps makes it magically legal.

Heh.

It'll get held up in court, for sure.

That's all he's got is empty threats.

Democrats don't care about democracy when they're losing.

Hahahahahahaha.

Oh, the irony.

It's so weird.

EL. OH. EL.

'Governor Blowdried.'

Unfortunately.

Point and laugh.

That means this is mostly Democracts opposing Newsom.

Yup. Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has vowed to fight Newsom on this.

