WOMP WOMP: Gavin Newsom's Plan to 'End Trump's Presidency' via Gerrymandering Falls FLAT With Voters

Over the last couple of days, California Governor Gavin Newsom has been issuing weird, all-caps 'warnings' to President Trump on social media.

Yesterday, Newsom announced he was going to redistrict CA to eliminate Republican seats and 'end the Trump presidency.'

California Governor Gavin Newsom said California will move forward with drawing new congressional maps that he said "WILL END THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY" and allow Democrats to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives. https://t.co/UC41N43g9a pic.twitter.com/fpz6fVOoYH — ABC News (@ABC) August 13, 2025

Sure, Jan.

There are several reasons why this threat is likely empty, including the fact that the timeline to redistrict before March just isn't feasible, because it involves -- among other things -- dissolving California's independent redistricting panel.

But guess what, the majority of California voters oppose doing that:

A new POLITICO poll shows California voters prefer keeping an independent line-drawing panel to determine the state’s House seats “by nearly a two-to-one margin” (64%) while only “36% of respondents back returning congressional redistricting authority to state lawmakers pic.twitter.com/O8QOzzcHib — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 14, 2025

Here's more from POLITICO:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a major hurdle in his quest to revamp his state’s congressional lines, according to a new poll: Californians’ deep support for its current independent redistricting commission. By nearly a two-to-one margin, voters prefer keeping an independent line-drawing panel to determine the state’s House seats, the latest POLITICO-Citrin Center-Possibility Lab survey found . Just 36 percent of respondents back returning congressional redistricting authority to state lawmakers. 'It’s not surprising, in the sense that California has voted twice for this independent review commission not all that long ago,' said Jack Citrin, a veteran political science professor at UC Berkeley and partner on the poll. 'And there’s a lot of mistrust and cynicism about politicians and the Legislature. That’s reflected here as well.' California Democrats are plowing ahead with a high-stakes gambit to redraw the state’s lines to counter a proposed gerrymander by Texas Republicans spurred by President Donald Trump. California officials are expected to unveil newly redrawn maps at the end of this week that would position Democrats to nab five extra seats, neutralizing the Texas redraw.

Of course, when the majority of voters want something Gavin doesn't like, he ignores them (see: Prop. 36).





But Gov. Hairjel used all caps to declare otherwise. Don't they know this? — JWF (@JammieWF) August 14, 2025

All caps makes it magically legal.

WHAT THE HELL IS THIS? THIS CAN'T POSSIBLY BE TRUE. I'VE BEEN TWEETING SO D**NED HARD I CAN'T BELIEVE THIS POLL IS LEGIT. pic.twitter.com/yJ6PGaxKeu — Shooting News Weekly (@SN_Weekly_) August 14, 2025

Heh.

Newsom's only hope now to avoid doing the referendum is fake getting tied up in court, "You're lucky they're holding me back or I'd pound you, bro!" — New Old Agenda (@NewOldAgenda) August 14, 2025

It'll get held up in court, for sure.

So much for the empty threats from ALLCAPs Newsom — Zebra12🇺🇲⚡🔥 sic semper tyrannis ☀️Molon Labe (@Zebra12991210) August 14, 2025

That's all he's got is empty threats.

Who cares what the people want.



This is about “Democracy”. 🫠 — You Got Burned (@YouGotBurnedonX) August 14, 2025

Democrats don't care about democracy when they're losing.

Newsom’s plan to redraw congressional districts is more unpopular in California than even he is https://t.co/ycmiLue5pz — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 14, 2025

Hahahahahahaha.

Oh, the irony.

How can this be when Gavin Newsom posted in all caps? https://t.co/d7tTI4SP36 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 14, 2025

It's so weird.

Lousy numbers for Gov. Blowdried, but it's possible the actual ballot measure proves more popular. We'll have to see. https://t.co/iMgg1M59ux — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 14, 2025

EL. OH. EL.

'Governor Blowdried.'

Well, unfortunately for California voters, they have spent decades empowering a political class that doesn't give a d**n what they think. https://t.co/2bx9fYisVt — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) August 14, 2025

Unfortunately.

Gavin Newsom: I WILL REDISTRICT CALIFORNIA AND DESTROY TRUMP’S PRESIDENCY



Californians: lol no you won’t you tyrant https://t.co/H4XQNNRFds — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 14, 2025

Point and laugh.

Absolutely devastating poll for Newsom.



Rs only make up 21% of the electorate here and CA voters STILL would not overturn the independent commission.



Good luck with wasting money on a special election! A big gamble to do if it is even legal… https://t.co/vfssaBEzhm — CA ET Nerd (@earlyvotedata) August 14, 2025

That means this is mostly Democracts opposing Newsom.

Wow. Arnie is going to have the wind at his back as he launches an effort to stop Gavin Newsom from ignoring the law and redrawing the map on his own. https://t.co/s3j0HTtXux — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) August 14, 2025

Yup. Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has vowed to fight Newsom on this.

