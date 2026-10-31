CNN Analyst Explains How AK Dems' 'Decoy Dan' Scheme Has Trump Sowing Doubt in the Election

The story about "Decoy Dan" Sullivan on the Senate ballot in Alaska keeps getting more bizarre while continuing to implicate the Democrats in an election rigging scandal. This week The New York Times proved that the Democrats orchestrated the whole sham.

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SCOOP: Democrats have insisted they have nothing to do with the other Dan Sullivan on Alaska's Senate ballot. But aides with the Mary Peltola campaign and DSCC were part of a monthslong secret plan to recruit him to run -- as well as other candidates. https://t.co/jVrTs9v8Ye — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) October 28, 2026

Apparently the "Decoy Dan" candidate isn't very easy to find, either.

No one can figure out where the decoy Dan Sullivan Democrats recruited to confuse Alaska voters is. Seems significant. He appears to have gone into hiding. I’m curious if he will flip and testify against Democrats to avoid criminal charges. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 30, 2026

Add up all the Dem shenanigans in Alaska, and we've got CNN trying to figure out how turn it into another "Trump pounces" story. Dana Bash saw Trump "seizing" on the Decoy Dan scheme, and now we have an analyst talking to Wolf Blitzer about this story and how the president has been "sowing doubts" in U.S. elections. Here's the video via @mazemoore:

This is a perfect "CNN" clip. A complete perversion of the truth. CNN puts up graphics that show how Democrats are trying to cheat in Alaska and yet the people talking report it as Trump is trying to steal the election. CNN lackey says that it's a claim that the second Dan Sullivan on the Alaska ballot is a fraudulent campaign meant to confuse voters. No lackey, it IS a fraudulent campaign meant to confuse voters. Wolf Blitzer: The ballot is perfectly clear. BTW this is the same Wolf Blitzer that couldn't answer a single basic question on Jeopardy. 😂 After all the Russia hoax reporting and calling for election security, this is how CNN is "reporting" on the Democrat trying to cheat in Alaska. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 30, 2026

"CNN puts up graphics that show how Democrats are trying to cheat in Alaska and yet the people talking report it as Trump is trying to steal the election."

@mazemoore "It's not illegal" https://t.co/dD6bdEYubV — Boneless Fries 🇺🇸 (@CKnobb) October 30, 2026

THIS. Is CNN.

It is so above ground that is why the fraudster is nowhere to be found. Why isn't he out campaigning? — MisterMisinformation (@MisterMissinfo) October 31, 2026

Instead the "decoy" Sullivan seems to be in hiding (assuming he actually exists).

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (looking at you, CNN).

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