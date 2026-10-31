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CNN Analyst Explains How AK Dems' 'Decoy Dan' Scheme Has Trump Sowing Doubt in the Election

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 31, 2026 9:38 AM
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CNN Analyst Explains How AK Dems' 'Decoy Dan' Scheme Has Trump Sowing Doubt in the Election
Twitchy

The story about "Decoy Dan" Sullivan on the Senate ballot in Alaska keeps getting more bizarre while continuing to implicate the Democrats in an election rigging scandal. This week The New York Times proved that the Democrats orchestrated the whole sham.

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Apparently the "Decoy Dan" candidate isn't very easy to find, either. 

Add up all the Dem shenanigans in Alaska, and we've got CNN trying to figure out how turn it into another "Trump pounces" story. Dana Bash saw Trump "seizing" on the Decoy Dan scheme, and now we have an analyst talking to Wolf Blitzer about this story and how the president has been "sowing doubts" in U.S. elections. Here's the video via @mazemoore: 

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"CNN puts up graphics that show how Democrats are trying to cheat in Alaska and yet the people talking report it as Trump is trying to steal the election."

THIS. Is CNN.

Instead the "decoy" Sullivan seems to be in hiding (assuming he actually exists). 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats (looking at you, CNN).

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | ELECTION INTEGRITY

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