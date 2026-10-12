Rashida Tlaib Stomps on Old 'No One Is Above the Law' Rakes While Slamming Raid of Rep. Omar's Home

This morning, federal officers, accompanied by a warrant signed by a federal judge, raided the Washington, D.C. home of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar. The DHS investigators later left with several boxes of material.

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Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning, according to two people familiar with the investigation. One of the people familiar with the probe said the search is part of a yearslong criminal investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. attorney in Minneapolis and the Department of Justice. The probe, which involves whistleblowers, documents and witness testimony, deals partly with immigration and fraud, but goes beyond those things, the source said. A Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement that Homeland Security Investigations “executed a judicially authorized search warrant as “part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

Earlier, Omar took to X to let everybody know that she wouldn't be silenced, but others would be because the Minnesota Rep. turned off the replies to this:

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026

Omar's fellow leftist squad member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, says that the feds raiding the offices and homes of political opponents is "exactly what a fascist police state does":

DHS raiding a member of congress's home is exactly what a fascist police state does. This president should not be able to weaponize the federal government against political enemies. I stand with Ilhan. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 12, 2026

Right on cue everybody started remembering what Tlaib was saying back when the Democrats were going after Donald Trump.

"No one is above the law," Congresswoman!

No one is above the law. Not even a former, twice-impeached President of the United States. — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) March 30, 2023

Congress must act swiftly on these #ArticlesofImpeachment and send a resounding message that we are a nation of laws and no one, not even the President, is above them. #ImpeachAndRemoveTrump https://t.co/1LBMguhheV — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) December 10, 2019

Despite what Trump and his enablers may think, no one is above the law. Let’s #exposethetruth and #ImpeachTrumpNow. https://t.co/yQJkPo5VHx — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) September 27, 2019

Words to live by, Rashida!

@RepRashida @Ilhan Awww https://t.co/buT7BtgVgw — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) October 12, 2026

Tlaib meant that "no one is above the law... except Democrats."

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