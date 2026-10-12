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Rashida Tlaib Stomps on Old 'No One Is Above the Law' Rakes While Slamming Raid of Rep. Omar's Home

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 12, 2026 2:40 PM
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Rashida Tlaib Stomps on Old 'No One Is Above the Law' Rakes While Slamming Raid of Rep. Omar's Home

This morning, federal officers, accompanied by a warrant signed by a federal judge, raided the Washington, D.C. home of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar. The DHS investigators later left with several boxes of material. 

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Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home in Washington, D.C., on Monday morning, according to two people familiar with the investigation.

One of the people familiar with the probe said the search is part of a yearslong criminal investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. attorney in Minneapolis and the Department of Justice. The probe, which involves whistleblowers, documents and witness testimony, deals partly with immigration and fraud, but goes beyond those things, the source said.

A Justice Department spokesperson said in a statement that Homeland Security Investigations “executed a judicially authorized search warrant as “part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

Earlier, Omar took to X to let everybody know that she wouldn't be silenced, but others would be because the Minnesota Rep. turned off the replies to this

Omar's fellow leftist squad member, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, says that the feds raiding the offices and homes of political opponents is "exactly what a fascist police state does"

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Right on cue everybody started remembering what Tlaib was saying back when the Democrats were going after Donald Trump. 

"No one is above the law," Congresswoman! 

Words to live by, Rashida!

Tlaib meant that "no one is above the law... except Democrats."

*****

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News Topics CONGRESS | DHS | DOJ | ILHAN OMAR | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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