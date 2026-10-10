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Bill Maher Nukes Dem/Media Lies About Trump Telling Iran to Destroy American Cities

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 10, 2026 12:24 PM
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Bill Maher Nukes Dem/Media Lies About Trump Telling Iran to Destroy American Cities
Twitchy/Meme

In two separate speeches this week, President Trump said that temporarily higher gas prices are a small price to pay to ensure Iran can't develop a nuclear weapon and possibly take out US cities like Los Angeles and San Diego. Trump said he'd never allow that to happen. 

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That context was of course clipped so the Left could dishonestly frame what Trump said. This was the result: 

Bill Maher has spent a good deal of time lately calling out lefty BS, and this was no different.

Watch: 

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"Karen Bass, our mayor, was very upset. She immediately got on the phone with her travel agent." LOL.

Yes indeed, the Democrats and their media allies have gotten that crazy and dishonest. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics BILL MAHER | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | LIBERAL MEDIA

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