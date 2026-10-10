Bill Maher Nukes Dem/Media Lies About Trump Telling Iran to Destroy American Cities

In two separate speeches this week, President Trump said that temporarily higher gas prices are a small price to pay to ensure Iran can't develop a nuclear weapon and possibly take out US cities like Los Angeles and San Diego. Trump said he'd never allow that to happen.

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That context was of course clipped so the Left could dishonestly frame what Trump said. This was the result:

Trump just said it again: Let Iran hit Los Angeles or San Diego. Disgusting and dangerous. End the war and hold him accountable. — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) October 8, 2026

Bill Maher has spent a good deal of time lately calling out lefty BS, and this was no different.

Watch:

HBO's Bill Maher called out those who framed Trump's rally comments as him wanting LA and San Diego to be bombed: "He was saying gas prices are too high, it's a small price. He wasn't saying that, that we were encouraging Iran..." Maher even got a Karen Bass joke in: "Karen Bass, our mayor, was very upset. She immediately got on the phone with her travel agent." — Nick (@nspin310) October 10, 2026

🚨 HBO's Bill Maher CALLS OUT liberal media who framed Trump's rally comments as him wanting LA and San Diego to be bombed by Iran: "He was saying gas prices are too high, it's a small price. He wasn't saying that we were encouraging Iran..." Maher even dropped in a Karen Bass jibe: "Karen Bass, our mayor, was very upset. She immediately got on the phone with her travel agent." https://t.co/CVW8d0jZKZ — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) October 10, 2026

"Karen Bass, our mayor, was very upset. She immediately got on the phone with her travel agent." LOL.

Once again, the unlikely voice of reason and common sense emerges… — Mike Gallagher (@MikeGallagher) October 10, 2026

@TVNewsNow Geeze even Bill Maher gets it — WhoDoVooDoo (@foxduude) October 10, 2026

Yes indeed, the Democrats and their media allies have gotten that crazy and dishonest.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lying.

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