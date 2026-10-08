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Even After Thorough Debunkings, NBC News Is STILL Trying Hard to Not Wreck a Bogus Dem Talking Point

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 08, 2026 10:38 AM
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Even After Thorough Debunkings, NBC News Is STILL Trying Hard to Not Wreck a Bogus Dem Talking Point
Meme

The latest manufactured Democrat outrage is over claims that President Trump called on Iran to nuke San Diego and Los Angeles. Even on the surface that seems unbelievable because Trump owns a golf club near Los Angeles, but the Left should never be expected to use any logic when they've got narratives to push on their fellow TDS travelers. It's all to fuel ridiculous posts like this. 

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Let's be clear: These Democrats are shameless liars. 

At least CBS News framed what happened honestly:

"We're not going to let that happen," Trump said.

NBC News, however, is still clinging to the narrative Democrats want:

It's just exhausting at this point, and that's by design. 

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A lot of these media outlets know they've got a job to do, and actual "journalism" is not it. 

The latest pile of Democrat BS was too egregious for even CNN's fact-checker, who called them out multiple times

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

News Topics CALIFORNIA | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | LOS ANGELES | MEDIA BIAS

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