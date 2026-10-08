Even After Thorough Debunkings, NBC News Is STILL Trying Hard to Not Wreck a Bogus Dem Talking Point

The latest manufactured Democrat outrage is over claims that President Trump called on Iran to nuke San Diego and Los Angeles. Even on the surface that seems unbelievable because Trump owns a golf club near Los Angeles, but the Left should never be expected to use any logic when they've got narratives to push on their fellow TDS travelers. It's all to fuel ridiculous posts like this.

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Let’s be clear: The President is advocating for an attack on 10+ million U.S. residents in two of America’s largest cities. This is not normal. None of this is. And we will continue to remind folks of that every day. — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) October 6, 2026

Let's be clear: These Democrats are shameless liars.

At least CBS News framed what happened honestly:

President Trump said Wednesday that he would not allow Iran to strike Los Angeles or San Diego, addressing controversial remarks he made earlier this week about the possibility of attacks on the two cities. Speaking at a midterm rally in San Antonio, Trump warned that such an attack would cause widespread devastation. “We're not going to let that happen. We protect our cities. We protect our country,” he said. — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 8, 2026

"We're not going to let that happen," Trump said.

NBC News, however, is still clinging to the narrative Democrats want:

New: Trump says ‘we protect our cities’ after saying Iran could ‘take out’ Los Angeles or San Diego https://t.co/AjBQhze0N8 — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) October 8, 2026

It's just exhausting at this point, and that's by design.

That's not what he said. We're going on 2 1/2 days of this being debunked by fact-checkers at places not only like Fox News but CNN. And you're still pushing it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 8, 2026

Why is @natashakorecki and @NBCNews still lying about Trump's quote days after this @DNC-directed attack was debunked? — 703Kyle (@703Kyle) October 8, 2026

A lot of these media outlets know they've got a job to do, and actual "journalism" is not it.

@natashakorecki You’re only making the coming ‘journalism’ layoffs that much sweeter. 🎉🥳 — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) October 8, 2026

@natashakorecki So @NBCNews is it your official policy to have your reporters promote debunked stories? — WorldUpsideDown (@NPARGH) October 8, 2026

The latest pile of Democrat BS was too egregious for even CNN's fact-checker, who called them out multiple times.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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