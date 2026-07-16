Mic Drop Alert! Ex AG Reminds Adam Schiff That Hating Trump Does NOT Make Somebody Exempt From Laws

Today the Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats and Republicans each called in witnesses to testify both against and in favor of the confirmation of Todd Blanche to be the next U.S. Attorney General. As we told you earlier, Sen. Josh Hawley torched a former DOJ pardon attorney who worked mostly during the Biden administration over her recommendations for all death row sentences to be commuted.

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Also today, former Attorney General John Ashcroft gave some testimony. At one point it didn't go well for preemptively pardoned Sen. Adam Schiff, who was of course projecting about Trump admin lawfare and investigating "political enemies" while pretending that's not exactly what happened during the previous administration.

Ashcroft's reality check for Schiff was one for the ages. Mic drop incoming! Also watch how Schiff tried to change the subject at the end.

🚨 WOW! Traitor Sen. Adam Schiff (D) just got MIC DROPPED after he tried baiting former AG John Ashcroft into opposing Todd Blanche's confirmation



SCHIFF: The president using his department to go after his enemies?!



ASHCROFT: "We USED to call people who break the law PUBLIC… pic.twitter.com/me4b7ars63 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 16, 2026

In short, Ashcroft reminded Schiff that just because the current DOJ might be investigating Democrats doesn't mean it's some sort of retribution campaign.

SCHIFF: The president using his department to go after his enemies?! ASHCROFT: "We USED to call people who break the law PUBLIC ENEMIES!" "If the law has been broken by the President's enemies, he has a duty — they do NOT become exempt from following the law merely by their enmity to the President of the United States!" "As a matter of fact, the people who break the law are in enmity with the people of the United States, whose expression of what is the law has been developed in this body and the Congress of the United States." "So my view is that whether a person has been a political supporter or not of the President of the United States is NOT the determining factor regarding prosecution." "It's whether a person has violated the law and in enforcing the law, the Attorney General is carrying out the will expressed in the Congress."

Schiff's desired narrative just got flushed completely down the toilet.

Being the President's "political enemy" is not immunity from prosecution for law breaking. https://t.co/SytlZRsBT7 pic.twitter.com/bwcRFKVJxR — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) July 16, 2026

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Nothing better than seeing Schiff put in his place!! https://t.co/7PrhVjggI0 — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) July 16, 2026

That was a work of art from Ashcroft and nobody deserved to get hit with it harder than Adam Schiff.

*****

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda, all while preemptively pardoned Adam Schiff whines about it.

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