'Suffered From ANXIETY?' Josh Hawley Torches Biden DOJ's Pardon Attorney Over Death Row Clemencies

One day after a confirmation hearing on the nomination of Todd Blanche to be the next U.S. Attorney General, a hearing was held featuring a panel of witnesses. One of those witnesses for the Democrats was Liz Oyer, who was a pardon attorney at the Justice Department during the Biden-Harris-Autopen years and then let go early on after Trump took office.

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Blanche also pointed out the huge differences between the philosophies of the Biden vs. Trump DOJ's.

Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee will host a panel of witnesses to speak on the nomination of Todd Blanche to be U.S. Attorney General. Among them is Democrat witness Liz Oyer, a former pardon attorney at the Department of Justice (DOJ) who advocated for radical clemency measures to let mass murderers and depraved criminals off the hook. In response to questioning yesterday, Blanche confirmed Oyer's soft-on-crime views were inconsistent with the Trump administration’s efforts to safeguard American families and hold criminals accountable, noting: “The decisions that she had made as pardon attorney in the weeks and months leading up to the end of President Biden’s term were completely inconsistent with President Trump...including recommending commuting every single individual on death row – which even President Biden didn’t do.”

Biden (or the autopen) ended up granting clemency to 37 of the 40 death row inmates Oyer recommended, and their sentences were switched to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Why did Oyer recommend that death row be basically cleared out? Senator Josh Hawley was beside himself trying to get answers that Oyer didn't want to provide, including why she was concerned about one convicted mass murderer's anxiety.

Sen. Hawley grills Dems' star witness Liz Oyer:



"A jury recommended that he be sentenced to death, and you substituted your judgement for theirs, and now, he's going to live. Are you proud of that?"



"What I am proud of is the fact that I took my job as Pardon Attorney… https://t.co/7lphs4u4gW pic.twitter.com/YALB9EzxJx — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 16, 2026

Unreal. We see the Left's "priorities" every single day, and it can be maddening.

Additionally, Oyer actually complained that after Blanche became the Deputy Attorney General she was relieved of her position, and we all know why:

Former Pardon Attorney: 2 days after Mr. Blanche was confirmed as Deputy Attorney General, he fired me from my position as a pardon attorney. I declined to rubber stamp a political favor for Trump's friend and it cost me my job. Blanche sent US Marshals to my home in an effort to… pic.twitter.com/pw4xhSZ7SH — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 16, 2026

Please!

She was fired because of the kind of insanity that you saw in the previous video.

Good riddance. This shows exactly why. — AAE (@AAC0519) July 16, 2026

Team Trump keeps cleaning house and the crazies aren't liking it one bit, which isn't a bad sign.

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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