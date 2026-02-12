Take a Bow! Percentage of Americans Who Have Trust in Media Nears the End of Its Death Spiral

Never Trump Toad Tries RUNNING (Locks Down) After Nasty Post About John Ekdahl's...
Doug P. | 9:40 AM on February 12, 2026
Meme screenshot

It's been another banner week for the field of "journalism," starting with Axios deleting a post saying that crime plummeted despite President Trump's crackdown. That reminded us of the New York Times' classic "prison population increases despite drop in crime."

The Washington Post also got in on the "journalism" action with another post that was destined for deletion. This one was an attempt to try and make it look like the Trump administration was trying to quietly back down and remove National Guard troops from three cities. The Washington Post initially reported the White House didn't acknowledge the move but Trump had done that weeks earlier: 

Before that, the Post had a spin that clearly was an attempt to make JD Vance's motorcade to blame for an Olympic athlete nearly missing her event, when the story gave a different reason entirely

Those are just a couple of recent examples. 

Add it all up and the public seems to be in agreement on something: The field of "journalism" has become a joke that is not to be trusted: 

Give yourselves a hand, "journalists"!

They've been working for decades to destroy the media's reputation and it's been a success. Too bad no lessons will be learned. 

We'll now wait for stories about how Trump calling the media "fake news" has destroyed their reputation, because self-reflection will certainly not take place in most newsrooms. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

