WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and ICE (Status: Busted and DELETED)

Just a few days ago, Washington Post management triggered the "journalist" world by laying off at least one-third of the paper's staff. Some of the workers who had been laid off later were baffled by how layoffs work after their key cards no longer worked and they couldn't access their company computers.

Advertisement

Despite the layoffs, a certain amount of hackery was still allowed to continue. One recent example was when a Post headline tried to give off the impression that JD Vance's motorcade was responsible for a figure skater almost missing her event at the Olympics, but as usual the actual reason was buried in the story:

The Washington Post is claiming that JD Vance’s motorcade caused a U.S. athlete to nearly miss her event.



But if you look past the headline, the article clearly states she was “running late because she hadn’t gathered her gear on time.” https://t.co/M47TXaJNwq pic.twitter.com/Atj9QDF8wH — Media Lies (@MediasLies) February 7, 2026

And just like that, the Post is at it again.

This time the story is about President Trump withdrawing National Guard troops from L.A., Chicago and Portland. WaPo said the move was finalized late last month with no public acknowledgement from the administration:

Breaking news: The Trump administration has quietly withdrawn National Guard troops from Los Angeles, Chicago and Portland.



The pullout was finalized late last month with no public acknowledgment from the White House or the Pentagon. https://t.co/IL5LHeeal3 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 11, 2026

We now again see how the "MSM/Dem/Narrative" circle of life happens. The Post got quickly busted and ended up deleting the post. As you can see above the post is no longer on X and has been replaced over a lack of journalism:

Correction: National Guard troops withdrew from 3 cities with no public acknowledgment, other than a Trump social media post weeks earlier that announced the move. An earlier post, below, failed to note Trump’s post and has been deleted.



More: https://t.co/IL5LHeeal3 pic.twitter.com/b2uiUyiBBH — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 11, 2026

As usual though, the original will get far more mileage than the "updated" version.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker quickly shared the "fake news" spin to try and make it sound like Trump is suddenly backpedaling and the Dems won't care that it has been memory holed:

For the first time, crickets from Donald Trump.



After losing in court multiple times to Illinois and other states, the National Guard was finally quietly pulled out of our streets.



The pressure is working, and we’ve got to keep at it. https://t.co/EemescNZ6z — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 11, 2026

Nice try, Big Fella, but Trump made that announcement weeks ago:

Advertisement

WaPo says they have "breaking news" and "no public acknowledgement from the White House" about an announcement the President made HIMSELF over a month ago.... 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/5bn7zSNV3O pic.twitter.com/uzMEoekSa0 — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) February 11, 2026

It's just the Washington Post doing Washington Post-style things... still.

🙄 Oh so quietly…

And y’all wonder why so many of you got FIRED! 😆 pic.twitter.com/aLtWKLvxp4 — Sindy Kiehl (@SindyKiehl) February 11, 2026

Hey @JeffBezos think you missed a few here. pic.twitter.com/7r3VIQfm6o — The world has gone mad (@theworldhasgo19) February 11, 2026

Indeed.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while trying to carry water for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!