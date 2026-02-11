WaPo Is STILL Feeding Dems BS Talking Points, This Time About Trump and ICE (Status: Busted and DELETED)

Salvadoran Illegal Soccer Coach Faces New Child Abuse Charges After Alleged Murder of...
Doug P. | 6:40 PM on February 11, 2026
meme

Just a few days ago, Washington Post management triggered the "journalist" world by laying off at least one-third of the paper's staff. Some of the workers who had been laid off later were baffled by how layoffs work after their key cards no longer worked and they couldn't access their company computers. 

Despite the layoffs, a certain amount of hackery was still allowed to continue. One recent example was when a Post headline tried to give off the impression that JD Vance's motorcade was responsible for a figure skater almost missing her event at the Olympics, but as usual the actual reason was buried in the story:

And just like that, the Post is at it again.

This time the story is about President Trump withdrawing National Guard troops from L.A., Chicago and Portland. WaPo said the move was finalized late last month with no public acknowledgement from the administration: 

We now again see how the "MSM/Dem/Narrative" circle of life happens. The Post got quickly busted and ended up deleting the post. As you can see above the post is no longer on X and has been replaced over a lack of journalism: 

As usual though, the original will get far more mileage than the "updated" version. 

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker quickly shared the "fake news" spin to try and make it sound like Trump is suddenly backpedaling and the Dems won't care that it has been memory holed: 

Nice try, Big Fella, but Trump made that announcement weeks ago: 

It's just the Washington Post doing Washington Post-style things... still. 

Indeed. 

*****

