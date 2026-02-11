Beshear: 'DeSantis Is the Worst!' Translation: Notice Me, I'm Riding Daddy's Coattails Whi...
Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on February 11, 2026
derooshh

Proving once again that corporate media and the Left are children with fanciful delusions of how the world works, these fired WaPo employees are shocked they've been locked out of their work computers and the building. Duh! That's how it works. Normal people who have to always worry about job security are well aware of it. The WaPo babies really think they can protest and tantrum their way out of losing their job.

Yes, that's generally how it works. If you get severance and a bit of an extension of your medical benefits, count yourself one of the lucky ones.

Imagine if media types had to live like real people? They would crumble. 

They don't think their job is to 'inform' Americans ... they think it is to tell Americans what to think. 

They really need to read the room.

It probably did not bother them when they used to cut off the access of others who were fired back in the day. They probably had no issue with that, at all. 

They should spend their time looking for a new job. That would be a better use of time. 

