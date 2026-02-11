Duh Moment at WaPo: Fired Employees Baffled by Turned-Off Computers and Door Badges

Proving once again that corporate media and the Left are children with fanciful delusions of how the world works, these fired WaPo employees are shocked they've been locked out of their work computers and the building. Duh! That's how it works. Normal people who have to always worry about job security are well aware of it. The WaPo babies really think they can protest and tantrum their way out of losing their job.

Last night after working hours, our members who are being targeted for layoffs by The Washington Post were locked out of their work devices, platforms and The Post building. pic.twitter.com/j2jfobOR5y — WaPo Tech Guild (@wapotechguild) February 10, 2026

Yes, that's generally how it works. If you get severance and a bit of an extension of your medical benefits, count yourself one of the lucky ones.

Fun story: when I was laid off from my nursing job in 2016, we staff still had to show up after the hospital was emptied of patients because the license was still active.



12-hour shifts with just two of us. No computers, no internet, no tv. Just sitting in an empty building.… https://t.co/C0C33KBQeP — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 11, 2026

Imagine if media types had to live like real people? They would crumble.

There comes a point at which you stop being Lloyd Dobler and become a psycho stalker of your former employer. You must chill, YOU MUST CHILL! https://t.co/eNv5qnzrxp pic.twitter.com/8njdQSYU08 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 11, 2026

"management has locked us out, and let us show them they can't just do it"



is stopped by glass turnstile



leaves https://t.co/T5m6BetAF2 — Matt Bramanti (@mattbramanti) February 11, 2026

These people have absolutely no idea how the world actually works and they are the ones that think they're keeping the rest of us informed. https://t.co/FtNOHTkrX3 — sean brett (@BaconKnight) February 11, 2026

They don't think their job is to 'inform' Americans ... they think it is to tell Americans what to think.

Trying to go back into the place you were fire from? Super cringe and wierd behavior https://t.co/tq2c5ej2oT — Spam Unlimited (@SpamUnlimited) February 11, 2026

They really need to read the room.

As tech specialists you should know the first thing they do when they s**tcan someone is cut off access. https://t.co/prpZ2YUQUT — Dr. TopNotchBiscuits, MD Skippy Bimbo 1️⃣6️⃣ (@mommypenny1971) February 11, 2026

It probably did not bother them when they used to cut off the access of others who were fired back in the day. They probably had no issue with that, at all.

What is attempting their deactivated security cards and them not working supposed to demonstrate? Yes, you're fired. "I really dislike being fired, I have a right to work here!" you quite literally do not. https://t.co/QoXlKd9wd4 — Duffyevsky ☦ (@TheIllegit) February 11, 2026

They should spend their time looking for a new job. That would be a better use of time.

