'More Pink Slips, Bezos!' WaPo HL Blames JD Vance for Skater Nearly Missing Event (But Guess What...)

It's time again to play one of our favorite games involving the media: Narrative-driving headline vs. what the actual story says.

Somebody at the Post must have figured more needs to be done in terms of cleaning house, because, though about one-third of the staff was laid off this week, it's clear some of the usual "journalism" remains.

Here's the post:

American star Alysa Liu overcame a delay en route to the Milano Skating Arena caused by Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade and finished second in the women’s short program at the Olympics team event.



“We almost didn’t make it,” her coach said. https://t.co/rhB9lXqXIL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 7, 2026

Obviously the reader is supposed to draw the conclusion that the VP and his motorcade were responsible for clogging up the works and making at least one athlete late for her event.

But, as usual, the story for the most part contradicts the headline:

The Washington Post is claiming that JD Vance’s motorcade caused a U.S. athlete to nearly miss her event.



But if you look past the headline, the article clearly states she was “running late because she hadn’t gathered her gear on time.” https://t.co/M47TXaJNwq pic.twitter.com/Atj9QDF8wH — Media Lies (@MediasLies) February 7, 2026

The headline for the story: Nothing could stop the U.S. figure skating team. Not even JD Vance’s motorcade

The X post for the story: American star Alysa Liu overcame a delay en route to the Milano Skating Arena caused by Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade

The story itself:

“We almost didn’t make it,” Liu’s coach, Phillip DiGuglielmo, later said. Liu, who appears to live in a perpetual state of controlled chaos and was running late because she hadn’t gathered all of her gear in time, handled the holdup better than DiGuglielmo and choreographer Massimo Scali, who still looked rattled at the end of the team event.

How could JD Vance have allowed that to happen!? (Cue massive eye roll)

Washington Post staff trying to get another round of layoffs — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) February 7, 2026

Not enough people have been fired from your lying, propagandist rag.



More pink slips, Bezos! — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 7, 2026

We probably haven't seen the last.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats (or trying to provide them with fresh narratives as you saw above).

