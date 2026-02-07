'More Pink Slips, Bezos!' WaPo HL Blames JD Vance for Skater Nearly Missing Event (But Guess What...)

Mike Eruzione Has Advice for Olympic Snowboarder With Mixed Emotions About Representing th...
Doug P. | 1:42 PM on February 07, 2026
Meme

It's time again to play one of our favorite games involving the media: Narrative-driving headline vs. what the actual story says. 

Somebody at the Post must have figured more needs to be done in terms of cleaning house, because, though about one-third of the staff was laid off this week, it's clear some of the usual "journalism" remains. 

Here's the post:

Obviously the reader is supposed to draw the conclusion that the VP and his motorcade were responsible for clogging up the works and making at least one athlete late for her event. 

But, as usual, the story for the most part contradicts the headline: 

The headline for the story: Nothing could stop the U.S. figure skating team. Not even JD Vance’s motorcade

The X post for the story: American star Alysa Liu overcame a delay en route to the Milano Skating Arena caused by Vice President JD Vance’s motorcade

The story itself: 

“We almost didn’t make it,” Liu’s coach, Phillip DiGuglielmo, later said.

Liu, who appears to live in a perpetual state of controlled chaos and was running late because she hadn’t gathered all of her gear in time, handled the holdup better than DiGuglielmo and choreographer Massimo Scali, who still looked rattled at the end of the team event. 

How could JD Vance have allowed that to happen!? (Cue massive eye roll)

We probably haven't seen the last. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats (or trying to provide them with fresh narratives as you saw above). 

