Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the...
Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pam Bondi of Lying Under Oath, Claims He Has...
Ilhan Omar's Somalia Lie EXPOSED (With Receipts)
Try Not to Laugh While Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Slams Trump for How...
Jerry Nadler Caught Snoozing As Pam Bondi Testimony Gets Fiery
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem...
VIP
Dems' 'Trump Crash' BS About the Economy Takes ANOTHER Hit (This Time on...
Rep. Jayapal's Demand of Pam Bondi Makes It VERY Clear the Epstein Files...
Western Lensman Found the ONLY Demographic That Opposes Voter ID Requirements
Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre
Minn. Media Has Another Banner 'Journalism' Day Spinning ICE's Arrest of a Meth...
Epic WIN: Trump’s Bold Moves Ignite Private Sector Hiring While Shutting Down the...
How Low Can They Go? Lefty 'Morgan Freeman' Equates Masked Man Stalking Elderly...
Stephen Miller Flashes Back to 'Stunning Visuals' From Biden's Border Invasion That Trump...

Axios Deletes Its Post Saying Crime Plummeted Despite Trump’s Crackdown

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on February 11, 2026
Journalism meme

As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier Wednesday, CNN panelist and Salem radio host Scott Jennings had a good time mocking Axios for a post that read, "Crime plunges in major cities despite Trump's crackdown rhetoric." As Jennings said, that was a funny way of saying crime went down under President Trump.

Advertisement

Someone at Axios noticed the ratio and decided to delete that post and replace it with this:

Recommended

Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the Biden Years?
Doug P.
Advertisement

Even the White House got in on the action:

We're still not sure why Axios deleted the original post … could they explain in detail what was wrong with it?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

AXIOS CRIME DONALD TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the Biden Years?
Doug P.
Rep. Ted Lieu Accuses Pam Bondi of Lying Under Oath, Claims He Has 'Ample Evidence'
Brett T.
Pass the Popcorn! Enjoy a Few Clips of AG Pam Bondi Giving Dem Rep. Jamie Raskin Brutal Verbal Wedgies
Doug P.
Try Not to Laugh While Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin Slams Trump for How He's Using the Justice System
Doug P.
Rep. Jayapal's Demand of Pam Bondi Makes It VERY Clear the Epstein Files Release Is Backfiring on Dems
Doug P.
Predictable Horror: Trans Shooter Leaves 10 Dead in Canadian School Massacre
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Remember What Happened at the Epstein Hearings When Dems Controlled Congress During the Biden Years? Doug P.
Advertisement