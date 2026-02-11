Axios Deletes Its Post Saying Crime Plummeted Despite Trump’s Crackdown

As our own Grateful Calvin reported earlier Wednesday, CNN panelist and Salem radio host Scott Jennings had a good time mocking Axios for a post that read, "Crime plunges in major cities despite Trump's crackdown rhetoric." As Jennings said, that was a funny way of saying crime went down under President Trump.

Advertisement

Someone at Axios noticed the ratio and decided to delete that post and replace it with this:

Violent crime dropped sharply across America's biggest cities in 2025, according to new data reviewed by Axios. https://t.co/GfM3oAwkYK — Axios (@axios) February 11, 2026

We’ve deleted a previous post of this story which compared the drop in violent crime to Trump’s arguments for deploying federal troops to U.S. cities. — Axios (@axios) February 11, 2026

No, you deleted it because it said "Crime plunges in major cities despite Trump's crackdown rhetoric" https://t.co/weO5h0IHXV — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) February 11, 2026

Axios just deleted this despite the ratio pic.twitter.com/LO1AhkfOAa — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 11, 2026

You said "Violent crime dropped despite Trump's crime crackdown" because you're pathetic hacks.



Learn to code. — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) February 11, 2026

Idiots — Junk Yard Hog 🐗 (@junk_yard_hog) February 11, 2026

Maybe dont put your social justice reporter in charge of writing articles about crime data? — MB (@TrustIsEarnd) February 11, 2026

Their new headline is ACTUALLY factual and objective! It's EASIER to be objective, actually! These ghouls never learn. — Sour Patch Mom ن (@sourpatchlyds) February 11, 2026

Yeah, the obvious bias and blowback from it forced you to do what a good editor should have done. — Rick Miller (@RickWMiller1) February 11, 2026

Even the White House got in on the action:

Shocker: The media forgot a key detail — so we fixed it for you. 😌 pic.twitter.com/IhDSiGVhpG — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 11, 2026

This ridiculous framing is why Americans don’t trust the media.



President Trump securing the border, mobilizing federal law enforcement to arrest violent criminals, and deporting the worst of the worst illegal aliens is EXACTLY what’s driving the massive drop in crime. pic.twitter.com/yfiC4BUHbt — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) February 11, 2026

You deleted it because you were getting roasted in the comments... 😂😅🤣 There is a direct correlation with a drop in violent crime and Trump deporting thousands of violent criminals... someday the lightbulb will go on in your TDS infected head... — Burp Maklin! (@BurpFbi) February 11, 2026

You should probably just try to report the news instead of trying to be a DNC propaganda tool — Charles Doucette (@Chuck_Doucet) February 11, 2026

We're still not sure why Axios deleted the original post … could they explain in detail what was wrong with it?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.